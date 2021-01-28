Study Shows Propane Has a Lower Carbon Footprint Than Electric in Trucks

Research reveals that propane-fueled medium- and heavy-duty engine vehicles have a lower carbon footprint than electric vehicles in most U.S. states.

January 28, 2021
Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)
Perc 598372e0a40ae 5a1468048566d
Propane Education & Research Council

Decarbonization of MD-HD Vehicles with Propane, a new comparative analysis analyzing the carbon footprint of medium-duty and heavy-duty (MD-HD) engine vehicles powered by propane and electricity, has found that propane-fueled MD-HD internal combustion engine vehicles offer a lower carbon footprint solution in 38 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., when compared to electric vehicles (EVs) in these size classes charged using the electrical grid.

The comparative analysis also reveals that MD-HD vehicles powered by renewable propane provide a lower carbon footprint solution in every U.S. state except Vermont, where electricity is generated by, and imported from, Canadian hydroelectric power plants. Renewable propane is derived from sources such as beef fats, vegetable oils, grease residue and other biomass feedstocks.

The analysis further shows that decarbonization can be accelerated by adopting propane as the fuel of choice for MD-HD vehicles. This conclusion is supported by a life-cycle analysis of equivalent exhaust carbon dioxide (CO2eq) emissions between electric- and propane-fueled vehicles across the U.S. using CARB carbon intensity values along with a powertrain efficiency analysis.

Currently, 15 states and Washington, D.C., have proposed full electrification of medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2050 with a target of 30% “zero-emission” vehicle sales by 2030. The rationale behind the proposals is based on the dubious assumption that the electrical grid will be fully decarbonized by that time. Likewise, policy based on CO2eq emissions alone as opposed to life-cycle analysis results misses the full picture. As a result, policy proposals conflate the promise of electrification with actual decarbonization.

“It’s often assumed that full electrification of all sectors will lead to their full decarbonization, but little thought on how electricity is currently generated, stored, transmitted and consumed has been considered,” said Dr. Gokul Vishwanathan, director of research & sustainability at the Propane Education & Research Council, and author of the comparative analysis. “While a fully renewable-based electric grid is not feasible anytime soon, propane is an effective solution today for accelerating decarbonization of transportation and other energy sectors.”

The comparative analysis presented the following decarbonization recommendations:

  • All 50 states should aggressively invest resources in incentivizing renewable fuels.
  • Federal government agencies, particularly the Department of Energy, should aggressively invest in various parallel pathways for renewable and synthetic fuel production to ensure supply.
  • The U.S. should aggressively pursue immediately available decarbonization efforts using alternative fuels such as propane and dimethyl ether (DME) rather than wait on grid infrastructure improvements that are decades away from realization.


Related
A Scania V8 engine running on renewable diesel is being used in its power generation configuration for a test program in Australia, which allows assessment of exhaust emissions, performance and response, fuel efficiency, cost and engine lifetime.
Fuel Options Continue to Evolve
December 30, 2020
Propane Maintenance
PERC Highlights Maintenance Advantages of Propane Autogas
September 21, 2020
Propane
Contractor’s Guide: Propane Makes Its Way to a Jobsite Near You
June 26, 2019
Propane can offer economic and environmental benefits in both on- and off-road applications. Shown is the Freightliner S2G, a 33,000-lb. GVW propane-powered truck.
Alternative Fuel Options for Vocational Truck Applications
December 12, 2017
Recommended
Adobe Stock 193389447
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Fights the Impact of Covid-19 on the Opioid Epidemic
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces Sharing Solutions: A Virtual Nationwide Tour, a campaign aimed at providing business-led solutions to the opioid epidemic — a prevalent issue in the construction industry.
January 20, 2021
Starlink
SpaceX’s Starlink Beams High-Speed Internet from Space to Remote Native-American Tribe
Elon Musk's company is delivering high-speed internet directly to remote locations via satellite network in a beta test you can use
January 27, 2021
Top10 Trends21 700x906
Top 10 Trends That Will Influence Equipment Acquisition in 2021
To help its members gauge the trends like to affect the market this year, ELFA has identified the Top 10 Equipment Acquisition Trends for 2021.
January 25, 2021
Latest
2021 Gmc Sierra Hd Black Diamond Edition (1)
2021 GMC 1500 and HD Pickups
January 27, 2021
All New F 150 016 5ef6146b62696
2021 Ford F-150
January 27, 2021
Polaris Pro Xd Dsc 4227
Polaris Pro XD Utility Task Vehicle
Polaris introduces the Pro XD Utility Task Vehicle, featuring a new cargo bed topper, mud guard, rear bumper, jobsite compliance and safety accessories, and more
January 27, 2021
The severity of the application has to be taken into consideration when selecting transmission fluids and determining to proper change intervals.
Select the Right Transmission Fluid for Heavy-duty Trucks
Transmission type and application determine the best choice.
January 26, 2021
Screenshot 2021 01 19 084122
Stellar Industries Introduces the TMAX Low Cab Forward Aluminum Service Body
Stellar Industries designs the TMAX Low Cab Forward Aluminum Service Body, equipped with an aluminum body, low cab chassis, stainless-steel billet style hinges and double spring over center door closures.
January 19, 2021
50838880452 Cd22a289a1 K
Kenworth W990 Adds AG130 Front Air Suspension as Option
AG130 front air suspension rated at 13,200 lbs.
January 15, 2021
Et020 011 A Tgi0g3782ds4b30677ohsmfo5tm
FCA Becomes First Automotive OEM to Implement Amazon’s New Alexa Custom Assistant
Alexa Custom Assistant makes it fast and easy to create intelligent voice experiences in FCA products
January 15, 2021
Mack Trucks announces that its driver-activated Mack Over The Air updates feature is now standard on the Mack Anthem, Pinnacle and Granite models, enabling customers to implement software updates themselves at a time when it’s most convenient for them.
Mack Over the Air Updates Standard with Driver Download Activation Feature
This OTA feature enables customers to implement software updates themselves at a time when it’s most convenient for them.
January 14, 2021
Jd Xuv590 M 01[3]
John Deere Updates Gator Utility Vehicle Line
John Deere Gator Utility Vehicles (UVs), including the HPX Work Series, Mid-Size XUVs and Full-Size XUVs, have been updated to include new automotive-like features that make them easier to operate and provide improved control.
January 14, 2021
Scott Moorman
Buyers Products Creates New Director of Snow and Ice Position
Buyers Products introduces Scott Moorman as the new director of snow and ice, a position created to develop the SnowDogg plow, SaltDogg spreader and ScoopDogg by Buyers' pusher lines.
January 13, 2021
Cmtb Gen2 Sb 2
CM Truck Beds Gen 2 SB Service Body
CM Truck Beds introduces the new Gen 2 SB Service Body, which features a 16-gauge (G60) galvanized steel body, T-handle compression latches, automotive D-bulb weather stripping and oval LED lights protected by a lifetime warranty.
January 13, 2021
Changes that have been pioneered in other industries, including long-haul trucking, are coming to construction and changing the game. Cloud-based software, GPS tracking and mobile applications all contribute to an ecosystem in which parties are empowered by real-time tracking, multi-modal communications and data integration/connectivity.
Tomorrow's Digital Dispatcher Will Drive Profits
Software will empower dispatchers to increase customer satisfaction.
January 13, 2021
Adobe Stock 205890918
Things to Consider When Finding a Company to Transport Your Construction Equipment
It important to find a hauler that offers a reasonable rate but will also get your load to its destination safely and on time, while operating in a professional and legal manner
January 13, 2021
FTR reports preliminary North American Class 8 net orders for December continued at an extremely high level at 52,100 units.
Preliminary North American Class 8 Truck Net Orders for 2020 End on High Note
December activity remained at an extremely high level of 52,100 units.
January 7, 2021
Will Buddin
Curry Supply Names Will Buddin Director of Sales
Curry Supply Company promotes Will Buddin to director of sales, effective Jan. 1, 2021, to work with and oversee regional sales managers across the U.S.
January 7, 2021
Decisiv Announces Collaboration with Navistar
Decisiv, Inc. collaborates with Navistar to provide the 30,000 fleet users of SRM with connectivity to all International Truck and IC Bus dealer locations across North America — providing customers a choice with open access to service communications.
January 6, 2021
Ntea
NTEA Reduces Greenhouse Gas Emissions with New Climate Change Policy
NTEA announced its Board of Directors adopted a climate change policy that continues the commitment in facilitating productive use of alternative fuels and advanced technologies for commercial vehicles — reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
January 6, 2021
Dsc 3095 Web
Dakota Bodies Gen II Service Body
Dakota Bodies designs a new and improved weld-together design of the Gen II Service Body — providing a long-term, solid connection between parts to achieve structural integrity.
January 6, 2021
Mack Trucks announces that Zach Bourn will be the regional vice president of the U.S. Western Region effective Jan. 4, 2021.
Zach Bourn Named Mack Trucks Regional Vice President, Western Region
Bourn will be responsible for working with dealers and meeting customer needs in various market segments in the U.S. states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
January 4, 2021
The frame is a good place to start when shaving weight. Because most frame strength lies in the flanges, Volvo Trucks North America uses 3.54- and 4.13-in. flanges rather than a typical industry-standard flange of 3.25 in. to increase the frame’s strength. Larger flanges positioned farther apart result in a higher RBM.
Cost-Saving Specifications to Cut Construction-Truck Weight to Haul More Payload
There are many alternatives to expensive aluminum components which can help cut construction-truck costs and weight at the same time, without sacrificing durability
January 4, 2021
1950
Autocar Celebrates 100-Year Milestone of Vocational Truck Series
Autocar builds premium quality, custom-engineered OEM trucks, collaborating with customers in refuse and recycling, terminal tractors, construction and concrete, road maintenance, aircraft support, and military support.
January 4, 2021
Command Alkon Acquires Trucking Management Software Portfolio
In its second investment in the construction logistics software space, Command Alkon has acquired trucking management software company, Ruckit Inc.
December 29, 2020
Manufacturing engineer Benjamin LeBlanc inspects a 3D printer at the GM Additive Industrialization Center in Warren, Michigan.
GM Opens 3D Printing Center for Parts
General Motors announced the opening of the 15,000-square-foot Additive Industrialization Center, dedicated to productionizing 3D printing technology in the automotive industry.
December 25, 2020
Volvo Electric Products
Volvo Group Begins Customer Deliveries of All-electric Products in France
French contractor Eiffage has taken delivery of an all-electric FE electric truck and a ECR25 electric compact excavator.
December 23, 2020