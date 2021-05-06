PERC Shares Safety Resources for Clean Air Month

In celebration of Clean Air Month, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is encouraging construction professionals to visit its webpage dedicated to carbon monoxide (CO) safety and indoor air quality.

Celebrated in May, the American Lung Association (ALA) sponsors Clean Air Month to bring awareness to the correlation between clean air and respiratory health. The PERC webpage houses various educational resources for professionals working around internal combustion engine-powered equipment which, according to OSHA, is one of the most common sources of CO exposure in the workplace.

“Awareness is a critical element when it comes to keeping crews healthy on the jobsite, especially with regard to CO safety and indoor air quality,” said Matt McDonald, director of off-road business development at PERC. “We hope construction professionals can leverage these resources to keep crews informed, proactive, and ultimately, safe. We also want them to know that propane can offer a clean, safe alternative to gasoline- and diesel- powered small-engine jobsite applications.”

By exploring this webpage, visitors can learn the dangers of CO, the signs of CO poisoning, and how different fuels used on-site can affect their risk. Whether powering indoor-use material handling and concrete finishing equipment or outdoor applications, propane equipment reduces the number of harmful emissions workers are exposed to, including CO.

Information provided by PERC and edited by Alexis Brumm.