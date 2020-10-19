OSHA Frequently Asked Q&A Confirms N95 Respirators Protect Against the Coronavirus

OSHA’s new FAQ explains why an N95 respirator is effective at protecting users from the COVID-19 virus.

October 19, 2020
Occupational Safety & Health Administration
Visuals Q Mrdgxn Tfx4 Unsplash 5e7cc4ba59ce7
Photo by visuals on Unsplash
50517172 2503268396367511 6531766717360635904 N

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has published a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on how N95 respirators effectively protect wearers from coronavirus exposure.

OSHA is aware of incorrect claims stating that N95 respirators filter does not capture particles as small as the virus that causes the coronavirus. OSHA’s new FAQ explains why an N95 respirator is effective at protecting users from the virus.

Visit OSHA’s COVID-19 webpage for further information and resources about the coronavirus.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s workers by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education, and assistance. For more information, visit www.osha.gov.

The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

