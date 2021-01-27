Atlantic Southern Paving & Sealcoating Expands its Presence into New Market

Atlantic Southern Paving & Sealcoating, a 2020 paving Top Contractor announces expansion to the Western U.S.

January 27, 2021
Dormie Roberts
Atlantic Southern Paving & Sealcoating
Atlantic Southern Paving Truck Photo
Supplied by Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating

Growth is critical to the long-term survival of a pavement maintenance company, making it easier to attract new talent, fund investments and acquire assets. Company growth can be challenging however, Atlantic Southern Paving & Sealcoating marked its first acquisition, Emerald Paving based in Westminster, CA, as they expand their presence into new geographic markets to serve their growing national customer base.

“I speak for all of my colleagues at Emerald when I state how pleased I am to become an integral part of the Atlantic Southern team," said Derek Davis, CEO of Emerald. "I am confident that our expanded national reach will allow us to offer an even stronger service proposition to all of our customers."     

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Atlantic Southern Paving & Sealcoating offers many services from ADA modification, asphalt paving, pavement maintenance, sealcoating, striping, speed bumps, signage and drainage. They were also named as a Pavement Top Contractor for 2020 in the paving, sealcoating, striping and pavement repair categories.

“We are proud to partner with Emerald and all of its service associates,” said Atlantic Southern’s CEO, Michael J. Curry Jr.  “Their excellent reputation is well known in the Western United States, and will offer us a solid platform for expansion.  We look forward to working with Derek and the entire team at Emerald to keep growing our collective business.”



