Full Depth Reclamation on Indigo Road in Georgia wins AEMA Past President’s Award

Delaminated and loss of structural integrity, the Effingham County road needed a long-term solution and provide reliable, safe and durable routes for local businesses and residents.

February 26, 2021
Asphalt Emulsion Manufacturers Association (AEMA)
This would be the first time full depth reclamation would be used to treat a fly ash road. Ergon's engineered emulsion was the selected binder for this process.
This would be the first time full depth reclamation would be used to treat a fly ash road. Ergon's engineered emulsion was the selected binder for this process.
Ergon Website

The Effingham County Board of Commissioners, Ergon Asphalt & Emulsion, Inc, EOM Operations, Hudson Construction, and Ranger Construction Industries were awarded the 2021 AEMA Past President’s Award for Emulsion Excellence for the FDR (Full Depth Reclamation) with Engineered Emulsion on Indigo Road in Effingham, Georgia project. This award is presented in recognition of a specific project utilizing asphalt emulsions completed in the past calendar year and is awarded to the agency, contractor, and emulsion manufacturer of the winning entry.

Indigo Road in Effingham County is frequented by 18-ton trucks hauling material from a local sandpit which had caused major distress, including potholes and excessive dust that would turn into mud after storms or contact with groundwater. The County had attempted to strengthen the road and stop moisture on it by placing successive chip seals and/or asphalt overlays. Unfortunately, these efforts were not met with long-term success due to the excessive dust and mud preventing the adhesion of the treatments.     

Due to the immediate attention needed to the road, the County moved forward with applying FDR with Engineered Emulsions. The FDR Contractor pulverized six inches of Indigo road and the pulverized material was then mixed in place with FDR engineered emulsion, reshaped and compacted.

As there was no other option, truck traffic was allowed back on the road immediately following the application. After a week, the FDR with Engineered Emulsions had cured and a prime coat was applied, which held up to the traffic and heavy rainfall. After a month, a chip seal was applied, and the final stage of the project was completed the second week of March 2020, with a 1.5 inch asphalt overlay.  

Related
AEMA-ARRA-ISSA Present Awards at Annual Meeting
May 12, 2016
After milling off 3-4 inches of the existing surface, Midwest Stabilization used a Wirtgen 2400 reclaimer to till the cement into the surface.
Midwest Stabilization Uses Full Depth Reclamation for 15 Percent Savings
August 14, 2012
Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions Inc.
January 25, 2011
Recommended
Construction of the 24 slipform silos at roughly 75% completion. They are 21-ft. in diameter and will reach 140 ft. tall.
Arizona Grain Slipform Silo Construction Required 9-Day Long Continuous Concrete Pour
Concrete contractor McCormick Construction benefited from admixtures in its concrete mix to achieve a successful ready-mix concrete pour.
February 25, 2021
Cu 02262021
This Week's 10 Hottest Construction Stories: How Much Do Truck Drivers Make?
Here's why the most-read construction stories of the week include implosion video of the Trump Plaza Hotel, why it’s time for contractors to get BIM, NAPA asphalt quality awards, 3D-printed concrete projects from around the world, and more
February 26, 2021
From data collection and mapping to safety and environmental monitoring, today’s drones fly all types of missions on the jobsite.
5 Ways Drones Bring Value on Construction and Engineering Projects
If your engineering, construction or architectural firm is evaluating drone adoption or expansion, here are some of the top value factors to consider.
February 25, 2021
Latest
1205873962468 Tymco202101 10377120
How to Ready Your Sweepers to Make a Clean Sweep This Spring
Giving your equipment a pre-season tune-up will allow for better performance on the job and less down time
February 24, 2021
01 Tim Harrawood Portrait
FP2 Names Tim Harrawood as 2021-2022 President
Harrawood is manager of pavement preservation contractor Vance Brothers, Inc.'s Southern Contracting Division
February 23, 2021
The job required cleaning, crack sealing, applying two coats of asphalt and striping a 200,000 sq-ft parking lot, all while keeping the client, Kansas City-based Dairy Farmers of America, operational.
Hitting on All Cylinders in Kansas
Seal-O-Matic works in phases to complete challenging project and accommodate customer needs, winning them the Seal & Stripe: Large Job Award for 2020
February 15, 2021
The ACI Asphalt & Concrete team. “The biggest thing is our willingness to change,” says ACI CEO Jim Bebo. “We adapt as the economy and market conditions change.”
Minnesota’s ACI Asphalt & Concrete named Pavement magazine's 2021 Contractor of the Year
Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction names ACI Asphalt & Concrete 2021 Contractor of the Year
February 15, 2021
Anne LeHuray
Anne LeHuray joins Pavement Hall of Fame
Pavement Magazine names Anne LeHuray, Pavement Coatings Technology Council, to 2021 Pavement Hall of Fame.
February 15, 2021
T&N Asphalt completed striping at completed at 70 different locations in seven states over 45 days and won the the 2020 Seal & Stripe: Small Job award for their work.
Striping Contractor Helps Business Rapidly Adapt to COVID
T&N Asphalt Services upgraded parking stalls at 70 Kroger stores to help them better serve their customers during the pandemic, winning them the 2021 Seal & Stripe Small Job award from Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine
February 15, 2021
Nacsupplyinc Seotool 31986 Tipsforsealcoating Blogbanner1 2048x
Pavement Maintenance Industry Urges a Stop to Maryland HB 77
The bill in Maryland would ban the use of “High PAH pavement sealants” has now passed the Maryland House. The next step is consideration by the Senate. Sign the petition to put a stop to this damaging legislation.
February 19, 2021
Tom Frederickson
Tom Frederickson, Superior Striping, receives Alan Curtis Industry Service Award
Tom Frederickson, Superior Striping, receives Alan Curtis Industry Service Award from Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction
February 15, 2021
The Sidewinder Tape Remover Full
SIDE WINDER Tape Remover
The SIDE WINDER has transformed a difficult, messy manual task of tape removal into an easy and efficient process.
February 16, 2021
For Article Leeboy8520 Png
LeeBoy Unveils Special Edition Raised on Blacktop 8520B Asphalt Paver
The special edition 8520B Asphalt Paver is custom-designed to honor the legacy of workers who have deep roots in the asphalt industry
February 16, 2021
Each year, Musto has invited hundreds of veteran to a Boston Red Sox game where a veteran throws the first pitch and another sings the national anthem. His team also distributes hundreds of yearly gifts to veterans. They distribute turkeys for Thanksgiving and Christmas trees for the holidays.
Mike Musto, 800 Pavement Network named to Pavement magazine's Hall of Fame
Mike Musto, 800 Pavement Network and U.S. Pavement Services is named to Pavement magazine's Hall of Fame.
February 15, 2021
Pvm Awards 2021
Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction Announces 2021 Pavement Awards
Pavement recognizes 13 individuals and companies who have enhanced the pavement maintenance industry.
February 15, 2021
ASTM Compliant Mastic One® Solves Real Pavement Challenges
Sponsored
ASTM Compliant Mastic One® Solves Real Pavement Challenges
Unsurpassed adherence to pavement and resistance to shoving and cracking, when it comes to long lasting mastics, there’s only Mastic One®
February 2, 2021
Mike Ford Truck Tread App
How to Implement Paperless Technology with Tread
Fleet management software helps contractors improve efficiency and productivity
February 15, 2021
Burlington Rock Tunnel Asphalt Driveway 1min
“Rock Tunnel” Provides Unique Challenge
Pavement Solutions group worked tirelessly towards the end of the season to make this asphalt driveway blend into the surrounding stonework seamlessly.
February 15, 2021
Pvmt Coastal Asphalt
2021 “Best Marketing Video” Winner: Popular Restaurant Project Perfect for Showcasing Services
Coastal Asphalt awarded Best Marketing Video
February 15, 2021
Img 4849 (1)
“Cutting-Edge Sweeper” Award – Taking an All-Encompassing Approach to Technology
CAM South’s move from paper-based process helps employees and customers
February 15, 2021
Elgin Sweeper Regen X Dumping 2
RegenX Regenerative Air Sweeper
Elgin introduces RegenX regenerative air sweeper
February 15, 2021
Website Still 1
User-Friendly Site Brings Vision to Life - 'Best of the Web' Award Winner
Wis-Coat’s upgraded website generates interest and makes interaction easy.
February 15, 2021
The Mid-State Industrial Services management team (from left) Cindi Olsen, office manager; Blake Olsen, general manager; Jim and Debbie Dodson, owners.
Pavement Magazine names Mid-State Industrial Services 2021 Sweeper of the Year
Mid-State Industrial Services named Pavement Magazine's Sweeper of the Year for 2021
February 15, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 17: 10 Tips for Asphalt Roller Maintenance
Who won the first Hops & Highways Yeti can coozie? How many construction contractors plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine? What are the top maintenance items you should check on your asphalt roller? Answers to all these questions and more on Hops & Highways
February 12, 2021
Self Adhesive Tarr Tape 720x
TARR TAPE INSTANT
This self-sealing Tarr Tape doesn't require torching and is used to permanently repair or join asphalt, concrete, roofs and sports surfaces.
February 12, 2021
A Conversation with Dave Turin: Finding the Gold Lining in Challenging Times | People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference
Learn From the Pros - People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference
World of Asphalt announces five featured sessions you don't want to miss.
February 9, 2021
117097788 168328498093999 6341075966742943697 N
When is the Best Time to Implement Fleet Telematics?
Many companies turn to telematics when it’s too late before they realize there’s technology that can solve the issue they’ve run into. Get the system implemented early and avert the crisis in the first place.
February 8, 2021