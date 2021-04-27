Presented annually, World Sweeping Association typically bestows the Award of Excellence in Power Sweeping at NPE. However, the show was a virtual event and as a result the 2021 award was presented via Zoom, but did not take away from the rich history of the award.

"The World Sweeping Association Award of Excellence in Power Sweeping continues a tradition I began in 1995," says Ranger Kidwell-Ross, founder and editor of American Sweeper magazine. "This was spurred because I had won a national APEX award for Publication Excellence for my magazine. This motivated me to start a similar award for the power sweeping industry."

The recipient, Jim Blackerby, owner of Louisville Pavement Sweep received the award for his development of the SweepInspect app, that streamlines quality control inspections, routing, vehicle and employee information and customer communication.

"We take ideas from other sweeping companies and add it to the system with every update we do," says Blackerby. "This makes it a software for sweepers built by sweepers that fixes issues that are beneficial to all sweeping companies. We are honored to receive this award."



