Crafco, Inc. President Retires

After 40 years with the company, Don Brooks plans to retire July 2, 2021.

June 25, 2021
Dormie Roberts
Crafco, Inc. - Corporate Headquarters
Untitled Design (4)

Don Brooks began his career at Crafco in 1980 as the Company’s controller. The Company, at that time had 12 employees and operated from a construction trailer and small warehouse in Phoenix, Arizona. That small company has now grown into 18 supply centers; eight manufacturing facilities in seven states, the Czech Republic and China; and independent distribution and sales offices in the U.S. and around the globe. Under Don’s leadership Crafco has grown to become the leading manufacturer and supplier of pavement preservation products, roofing specialty products and sport surfaces in North America and other parts of the world.

"Don’s strategic leadership played a key role in the shaping stages of Crafco early on," said Gary Johnson, senior vice president and general manager of Crafco. "Over 40 years later, Crafco is recognized around the world for the quality, innovation and value which impact every piece of equipment, pound of material, and service we provide." 

Don has been with Crafco for over 40 years and a member of the Ergon family since Ergon, Inc. acquired the company in 1991. During Don’s tenure at Crafco, he served as Controller in 1980, Vice President and General Manager in 1983, Senior Vice-President and General Manager in 1991 and President, in 2011.

"Don has treated Crafco as an extension of his family and under his leadership, the company has experienced exponential growth and navigated significant changes and advancements," added Johnson.

Notable achievements include:

  • Between 1980 and 1988, spearheaded the growth of the Company opening manufacturing plants in Mexico, AZ, TN and PA
  • Facilitated the sale of the Company to Ergon of Jackson, MS in 1991, creating a perfect match for Crafco, supplying raw materials and financial backing
  • Deery American Corporation purchase in 2010 (Crafco’s largest competitor at the time), further expanded Crafco into new markets and solidifying the Company’s competitive advantage
  • Developed and led the Company’s strategy of operating its Crafco Supply Centers, which has grown to 18 locations in the last 20 years
  • Copeland Coating acquisition in 2019 expanded Crafco’s sealcoat supply business and introduction into athletic surfaces
  • Acquisition of Right/Pointe, LLC (Crafco’s largest competitor) in 2020 enhanced Crafco’s ability to serve customers and expanded customer base and product line to include highway cures and commercial liquids

The remarkable success of Crafco is traced to the values and commitment of Don Brooks. Please join the entire Crafco and Ergon family in extending best wishes to Don and his family as they embark on a new and exciting chapter of life together.


Information provided by Crafco, Inc. edited by Dormie Roberts. 

Recommended
Cu 06242021
The Week’s Hottest 10 Construction Stories: How LeeBoy Makes the ‘Raised On Blacktop’ Special Paver
Why the most-read construction stories include a recap on recent crane collapses, how Buy American provisions could hurt construction, BROKK opens manufacturing in Chattanooga, 4 issues contractors must address post-pandemic
June 25, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (11)
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
May 12, 2021
View
Today’s dozers are more efficient, powerful and high-tech, available with more options than ever. Caterpillar machine applications experts offer the keys to making the right choices to get a dozer that maximizes profit in your operation
5 Things to Consider When Buying an Asphalt Hotbox
Sponsored
5 Things to Consider When Buying an Asphalt Hotbox
When it comes to asphalt hotboxes there are several options on the market to choose from. Make sure you consider these 5 things before purchasing.
June 1, 2021
Latest
Img 2833 5db1c506ecaf9
Using Reclaimed Asphalt for Pavement Preservation Surface Treatments
Agencies and practitioners have adapted typical practices to get similar performance from RAP as compared to virgin aggregates on their pavement preservation projects
June 22, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Early Introduction to Construction Industry Helps Guide Industry Careers
Conversations with high school students and guidance counselors can direct the next generation of workers to these lucrative occupations
June 21, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Four Issues the Construction Industry Must Address as Part of the Post-Pandemic Recovery
As we return to normalcy, experts say the U.S. construction industry needs to be fully prepared for a potential $35 trillion construction boom
June 17, 2021
Leeboy Video Snapshot
How It's Made: The LeeBoy Raised on Blacktop Special Edition 8520B Paver
LeeBoy has been the Industry leading manufacturer of commercial construction and paving equipment for over 56 years. Watch this video to see the production of the first LeeBoy Raised on Blacktop Special Edition 8520B Paver
June 17, 2021
Hcss Aerial Image Hi Res
6 Benefits of Incorporating Drone Technology into the Construction Workflow
Visualize and analyze the progress of construction phases to keep projects on track with the help from drone technology.
June 16, 2021
5 Things to Consider When Buying an Asphalt Hotbox
Sponsored
5 Things to Consider When Buying an Asphalt Hotbox
When it comes to asphalt hotboxes there are several options on the market to choose from. Make sure you consider these 5 things before purchasing.
June 1, 2021
Pave Pro Earthwise Disposable Tote
Environmentally Friendly Packaging for PavePro Product
Chemtek announces disposable EarthWise totes for their PavePro products creating a more sustainable future.
June 15, 2021
Untitled Design (3)
PavePro Biodegradable Asphalt Solvent
Asphalt cleaner designed to remove the toughest asphalt build up on paving tools and equipment
June 15, 2021
Untitled Design
2021 Pavement Repair Top Contractors
Pavement repair-only sales accounted for 19% total work completed by the contractors on the list, up from 17% last year.
June 11, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (34)
2021 Sealcoating Top Contractors
Sealcoating-only sales and margins dip slightly but outpaces the striping segment list, which historically, sealcoating brought in the least amount of gross sales.
June 11, 2021
De Gemmill Striping
2021 Striping Top Contractors
This year we can make the assumption that the Striping 75 contractors are not growing as fast due to increasing paint prices and the rising cost of business
June 11, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Top Contractor Logo
2021 Top Contractors Overview
Due to economic uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic had on the nation, we can speculate that customers were hesitant to spend large amounts of money to have their pavements replaced.
June 11, 2021
Backbone Of America Base Image
An All in Approach to Business
Connie Lorenz, President of Asphalt Restoration Technology Systems, talks about how she puts her best foot forward in her approach to business.
June 10, 2021
Me3 Mastic
Prepackaged Mastic Melter Applicator
Cimline has created a new product line for customers that use prepackaged mastic as part of their pavement maintenance process.
June 10, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
The Importance of Innovation for Construction Contractors
Being willing to try new technologies and processes will keep you ahead of your competition as work starts to pick up
June 9, 2021
Hot Mix Logo 6022f56c1758e
Hot Mix Pavement Industry News: Management Focused Event set for November 2021, Louisville Pavement Sweep Receives Award for Excellence
The latest news that impacts the Pavement Maintenance industry
June 7, 2021
Untitled Design (2)
Pavement Award Nominations Now Open
Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction announces entries open for the 2022 Pavement Awards.
June 2, 2021
Road Car Travel Asphalt
Transportation Impacts of COVID-19
As vehicle travel has returned to near pre-pandemic patterns, transportation systems will require increased federal and state funding.
May 27, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (33)
Benefits of Hiring Temporary Workers with the Help from Technology
As the labor pool continues to get younger, the use of digital hiring techniques becomes more important than ever.
June 1, 2021
On the show floor in 2018, National Pavement Expo attendees are eager to network and visit.
Attendees are Eager to Participate at Upcoming Tradeshows
A spirit of camaraderie is common at National Pavement Expo, and it’s particularly helpful for many attendees.
June 1, 2021
Napsa Logo For Base
NAPSA Offers Training Options for Power Sweepers
Training tools will have your team marching like a well-oiled machine and ready for defense and growth
May 31, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
Tips for Creating a Focused Business Strategy at Your Construction Company
Ignite Construction Summit speaker Dave Crenshaw offers tips to help avoid chaos in your construction business
May 31, 2021
5 Things to Consider When Buying an Asphalt Hotbox
Sponsored
5 Things to Consider When Buying an Asphalt Hotbox
When it comes to asphalt hotboxes there are several options on the market to choose from. Make sure you consider these 5 things before purchasing.
June 1, 2021