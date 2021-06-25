Crafco, Inc. President Retires

Don Brooks began his career at Crafco in 1980 as the Company’s controller. The Company, at that time had 12 employees and operated from a construction trailer and small warehouse in Phoenix, Arizona. That small company has now grown into 18 supply centers; eight manufacturing facilities in seven states, the Czech Republic and China; and independent distribution and sales offices in the U.S. and around the globe. Under Don’s leadership Crafco has grown to become the leading manufacturer and supplier of pavement preservation products, roofing specialty products and sport surfaces in North America and other parts of the world.

"Don’s strategic leadership played a key role in the shaping stages of Crafco early on," said Gary Johnson, senior vice president and general manager of Crafco. "Over 40 years later, Crafco is recognized around the world for the quality, innovation and value which impact every piece of equipment, pound of material, and service we provide."

Don has been with Crafco for over 40 years and a member of the Ergon family since Ergon, Inc. acquired the company in 1991. During Don’s tenure at Crafco, he served as Controller in 1980, Vice President and General Manager in 1983, Senior Vice-President and General Manager in 1991 and President, in 2011.

"Don has treated Crafco as an extension of his family and under his leadership, the company has experienced exponential growth and navigated significant changes and advancements," added Johnson.

Notable achievements include:

Between 1980 and 1988, spearheaded the growth of the Company opening manufacturing plants in Mexico, AZ, TN and PA

Facilitated the sale of the Company to Ergon of Jackson, MS in 1991, creating a perfect match for Crafco, supplying raw materials and financial backing

Deery American Corporation purchase in 2010 (Crafco’s largest competitor at the time), further expanded Crafco into new markets and solidifying the Company’s competitive advantage

Developed and led the Company’s strategy of operating its Crafco Supply Centers, which has grown to 18 locations in the last 20 years

Copeland Coating acquisition in 2019 expanded Crafco’s sealcoat supply business and introduction into athletic surfaces

Acquisition of Right/Pointe, LLC (Crafco’s largest competitor) in 2020 enhanced Crafco’s ability to serve customers and expanded customer base and product line to include highway cures and commercial liquids

The remarkable success of Crafco is traced to the values and commitment of Don Brooks. Please join the entire Crafco and Ergon family in extending best wishes to Don and his family as they embark on a new and exciting chapter of life together.





Information provided by Crafco, Inc. edited by Dormie Roberts.