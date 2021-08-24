Sweeping Corporation of America Completes 30th Acquisition

SCA, headquartered in Cleveland, OH makes its 30th overall acquisition, growing their team to over 1,500 employees over 50 locations.

August 24, 2021
Dormie Roberts
Sca Facebook Images
Sweeping Corporation of America | Facebook

Since their inception in 2017,  Sweeping Corporation of America (SCA) has created a national footprint through a PE buy-and-build approach, making them the largest self-performing sweeping provider in the United States. As of August 18, 2021 SCA has expanded its services to Southern CA, marking the 12th transaction of 2021 and the 30th acquisition overall.

In a statement released January 2021, the company "announced another year (2020) of strong national growth fueled by a record number of acquisitions and marked by a significant strategic investment from Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing." However, with the additional acquisitions that have happened this year, SCA has beat their previous record by 3 properties.

 Another Record Year

Earlier this year, SCA completed the purchase of Clean Street Inc. and Pacific Sweeping, marking the first diversification into California. “SCA’s expansion into California is consistent with our strategy of building a nationwide presence,” said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO.

SCA grows by another three companies in April, 2021 including: Superior Sweeping Services in Kalamazoo, MI, West Michigan Sweepers in Rockford, MI, and Lots Appeal Environmental Services in Smyrna, GA. The acquisitions in Michigan made SCA the largest sweeping provider in the state.

May and June brought another two purchases: Contractors & Municipal Sweeping Service, Inc in St. Louis, MO and Sunset Property Services in Irvine, CA. With the purchase of C&M, it expands SCA's footprint to a new market and the companies first venture into MO.

B&D Enterprises in Orlando, FL and Metro Commercial Sweeping in Dupo, IL were acquired in July.

The eleventh transaction in 2021 was the acquisition of Major Clean in Charlotte, NC, which is the first entry into the 'fastest growing markets in the U.S.' claims SCA.

Bill's Sweeping Service in Orange, CA was added to the SCA portfolio as the 30th acquired company and the fourth acquisition this year in Southern CA.

Why the Sweeping Industry?

Sweeping is an essential service to keep construction sites, streets and parking lots looking their best while removing unwanted items like trash and pollutants from the area. This industry runs like clockwork and makes the revenue of these businesses predictable and highly sought after as a value driver for Private Equity Firms.

Valerian says the $6 billion sweeping industry is ripe for consolidation because it is highly fragmented and capital intensive. Also, most sweeping companies are small and need constant capital investment requirements as new machines have high price tags. With smaller companies, private equity players are able to consolidate multiple companies to grow without having to pay the high multiples in today’s market conditions.


Related
Getty Images 497122370
Keeping Your Company 'Safe' From Potential Purchasers
July 21, 2021
Adobe Stock 353727765
Turning Face Masks into Pavement
February 4, 2021
Sca Logo
SCA Acquires Sweeping South, Accusweep
August 4, 2020
Soundcore Sca Logo
Sweeping Corp. of America Sees Potential for National Sweeping Company
January 1, 2018
Recommended
The TyBot rebar tying robot can be deployed to work on any horizontal reinforcing steel installation project that has screed rails in place.
Autonomous Rebar Tying Robot Cuts Personnel Hours and Work Duration on Pennsylvania Bridge Replacement
TyBot autonomous rebar tying robot provided a 34% savings in both personnel hours and duration of work on the Koppel Bridge replacement.
August 23, 2021
In Egnyte's study, 28% of all ransomware attacks detected were in the AEC industry -- 2x the number of reported attacks versus the average across all other industries.
Best Practices for Construction to Defend Itself from Ransomware Attacks
Architecture, engineering and construction’s disbursed computer-network access points subject the industry to twice the risk of ransomware attacks. Here’s how you can protect your data, and vendors who can help
August 23, 2021
No material this good, installs this easy. Mastic One.
Sponsored
No material this good, installs this easy. Mastic One.
Flexible properties supporting consistent adherence to pavement regardless of movement, ASTM compliant Mastic One is no ordinary mastic.
August 2, 2021
Latest
Aaron Felzke
Three Issues Infrastructure Funding Will Address
From fixing aging roadways and failing bridges to helping ease costly congestion, the investment in our nation's infrastructure will have profound impacts
August 19, 2021
Adobe Stock 384753285
Is a Vehicle Mileage Tax on the Horizon?
Paying less at the pump, but more on your odometer, what does a vehicle miles traveled tax really entail?
August 17, 2021
Poly Blade Pic2
Poly Cutting Edge for Buckets and Plow Blades
Custom UHMW poly cutting edge is designed to protect smooth pavements that can be damaged by equipment while plowing snow.
August 16, 2021
Cu 08132021
[VIDEO] The Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: VBC Approved to Buy Troubled Katerra Assets
Here's why the most-read construction stories include Hawbaker paying record $21M for Davis Bacon violations, AEC firms 2X more likely to see ransomware attacks, ultra-high-performance concrete coming, is infrastructure politics really about deficits?
August 13, 2021
Rim Riser
RimRiser Bolt-Adjusted Manhole Leveling Solutions
This product eliminates pry bars and shims while increasing accuracy, efficiency and safety when installing municipal castings
August 11, 2021
No material this good, installs this easy. Mastic One.
Sponsored
No material this good, installs this easy. Mastic One.
Flexible properties supporting consistent adherence to pavement regardless of movement, ASTM compliant Mastic One is no ordinary mastic.
August 2, 2021
37598922 1780845455340708 5585965621146812416 N
Detours Still Lead to Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
The Senate has finally passed the historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure legislation with dramatic increases in road, bridge and water spending with a vote of 69-30. The bill's future in the House could be an immediate vote, or more struggle.
August 10, 2021
191522145 218121309902825 1718659893940001433 N (1)
Where Does Biden's Infrastructure Bill Stand?
The Senate has passed the historic $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package with a vote of 69-30. The bill is now heading to the House, where it faces an uncertain future and skepticism from progressives.
August 9, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
Learn How to Create a Self-Sustaining Construction Business at Ignite
Ignite Construction Summit speaker Jim Canfield to give attendees the tools they need to think, lead and manage their construction business post COVID-19
August 9, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways: Infrastructure Bill Special Report
Lawmakers in the Senate passed the $1.2 bipartisan infrastructure package - here's the latest from Jess & Dormie
August 6, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (23)
Funding for Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation Would Only Pay for Half of the Spending
The analysis from the Congressional Budget Office shows that about half of the proposed $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges and broadband would be financed by adding to the nation’s debt.
August 5, 2021
Adheres to asphalt, concrete, or steel. Not tires. HP Asphalt Cold Patch.
Sponsored
Adheres to asphalt, concrete, or steel. Not tires. HP Asphalt Cold Patch.
Whether repairing utility cuts or patching potholes, DOT approved HP Asphalt Cold Patch is the year-round material that does the job right.
August 2, 2021
Pctc Logo
PCTC Keeps Close Eye on Trends in the Post-Pandemic Era
In the pavement coatings industry, there are few challenging trends emerging including disrupt of production, culture and internal engagement.
August 4, 2021
Billy Goat F9
F9 Large Property Commercial Wheeled Blower
Billy Goat's F9 blower offers commercial cleanup power.
August 3, 2021
Infrastructure Bill Breakdown
What's in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package...And How Will We Pay For It?
In a rare Sunday session, lawmakers introduced the $1.2 trillion, eight-year infrastructure bill after negotiators worked through the weekend.
August 2, 2021
Adobe Stock 445585827
19 Tips for Late Season Pavement Maintenance
Late-season pavement maintenance is only profitable if it’s successful. Here are some tips to ensure your late-season jobs end in victory.
August 2, 2021
Untitled Design (6)
Trading Expediency for Safety
As contractors, we must protect our workers and we cannot trade expediency of getting jobs done more quickly for the safety hazards that await such trade-offs.
August 2, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 07 30 At 8 13 38 Am
America's Roadways Not Poised for Return to Work
Commuting hassles are poised to reemerge as workers return to the office but a new AI-powered study reveals how cities and municipalities can rethink how they handle their infrastructure maintenance projects and get roads in shape faster
July 30, 2021
Onboard diagnostics, simple grade control setup and automated calibration procedures drastically reduce the responsibilities of the operator compared to older generations of equipment.
Milling Machine Technology Simplifies Operation
The latest milling machine technology can hold tight tolerances and increase production while reducing crew demands.
July 30, 2021
222598096 4322876584422635 1419010588331848030 N
Infrastructure Bill Progresses in Senate
Lawmakers voted to move forward with debate on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal after they reached a deal on major outstanding issues.
July 29, 2021
T&n
Industrial vs. Work of Art Sealcoating
Communication with clients about their sealcoating job can clear misconceptions and address problems before they arise.
July 28, 2021
Workshops and education sessions will cover a variety of topics led by leaders in the paving industry highlighting critical issues.
Must-See at National Pavement Expo
From a trip to the show floor to a full slate of educational sessions, attendees can find practical, new ideas that they can bring back to their company for continued prosperity.
July 27, 2021
20210720 Elektrische Asfaltspreider 002 022 (1)
First All-Electric Asphalt Paver Launched in Germany
The first version is the blueprint of the production model that Dynapac will manufacture
July 26, 2021
No material this good, installs this easy. Mastic One.
Sponsored
No material this good, installs this easy. Mastic One.
Flexible properties supporting consistent adherence to pavement regardless of movement, ASTM compliant Mastic One is no ordinary mastic.
August 2, 2021