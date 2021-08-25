BOMAG Expands Equipment Offerings in Arizona

BOMAG Americas is eager to announce the ever-expanding partnership with Road Machinery LLC a equipment dealer in Arizona, helping pave the way for growth in the roadbuilding and construction markets in this region. Road Machinery LLC provides equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries through 12 branches across AZ and CA, including re-manufacturing facilities for diesel engines, transmissions, electrical rotating devices and hydraulic cylinders.

“Road Machinery is a well-respected equipment dealer serving their customers since 1955 through industry leading equipment, products, and aftermarket support," said Cole Renken, vice president of BOMAG Americas. "By combining BOMAG Americas and Road Machinery together in Arizona we can better serve the asphalt, milling, landfill and soil compaction for all current and new BOMAG customers.”

"Road Machinery is so pleased to partner with BOMAG in serving our valued customers in Arizona," said Joel G. Cook, president and CEO of Road Machinery LLC. "I ran my first BOMAG 30 years ago as a laborer backfilling foundations and putting down road base in new subdivisions. I have always felt BOMAG was the leader in affordable and reliable compaction equipment. Fast forward to today with BOMAG's state-of-the-art facility in the U.S. supporting a full line of road equipment such as mills, pavers, stabilizers, and rollers makes Road Machinery happy to be a part of their growth strategy via innovation and customer satisfaction."



