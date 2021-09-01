Boschung America Introduces new Urban-Sweep S2.0

This fully electric and zero emission street sweeper was introduced at the Public Works Expo this week.

September 1, 2021
boschung America
Urban-Sweeper S2.0 was revealed at PWX 2021
Urban-Sweeper S2.0 was revealed at PWX 2021
Boschung America Logo

Boschung America introduces the Urban-Sweeper S2.0, all-electric street sweeper with an autonomous driving feature.

Long operating capability, ultra-fast charging and state-of-the-art technology to make switching to electric working as seamless as possible. The unique, powerful and Boschung engineered battery at the heart of the vehicle is a strong muscle whose performance determines how efficient the machine can be.

Fast charging capabilities, work one entire work shift in just 100 minutes charging time.

Made out of innovative materials and designed to optimize the capacity, durability and safety, the 54.4 kWh lithium-ion battery counts 12 modules for a total of 4320 cells. 24 temperature sensors were engineered to guarantee the battery surveillance at all times. The automatic battery heating and cooling system ensures harmless use of the battery throughout the seasons. Integrated directly into the back frame of the vehicle, the impressive battery provides energy to the powertrain with its all-electric motors as well as all equipments and systems.

A 2 m3 / 2.6 yd3 sweeper combining ease and suction power with the most progressive technologies of today. Street-smart, intuitive and compact, the Urban-Sweeper S2.0 was engineered and designed for maximum performance.

  • Weight of 2.3-tns /4,600-lbs
  • Width of 3.2-ft
  • Articulated steering for a sharp 10-ft turning radius
  • Oscillating suspension giving the 2-wheel drive the grip of an all wheel drive

Urban-Sweeper S2.0 autonomous equipped with a combination of lidars, cameras, mm-waves radars and GNSS antennas the Urban-Sweeper S2.0 becomes a fully driverless sweeper. 360° coverage of its surrounding environment, autonomous wake-up, autonomous parking, the driverless street sweeper can not only be used in closed areas, it can safely sweep the public streets with a level 5 certification. Switch from autonomous to manual at any time.


Recommended
GroundBreakers Podcast U.S. Housing & 3D Concrete Printing
U.S. Housing & 3D Concrete Printing
The potential benefits behind 3D concrete printing and how it can address the country’s housing shortages.
September 1, 2021
Service 60e37b98bb4f6
4 Unexpected Tips to Prepare Your Shop for the Upcoming Snow Season
For those contractors who transition to snow removal services, here are some preparation tips to make sure your equipment is ready for the upcoming winter season.
August 31, 2021
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
Sponsored
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
We’re all multitaskers these days — shouldn’t our equipment be, too? Caterpillar experts talk through getting more out of your motor grader. Tune in.
August 30, 2021
Latest
Napsa Logo For Base
Recruitment Woes Hit the Sweeping Industry
One way that seems to be adding value and helping with retention is employee training. Training employees to do their job correctly trickles down into pride in their career as well as enhanced professionalism for the company.
July 23, 2021
Getty Images 497122370
Keeping Your Company 'Safe' From Potential Purchasers
Sweeping contractors have reported numerous contacts from private equity firms. If you receive a call, be sure to protect your business' confidentiality.
July 21, 2021
101664512 3248337495216478 8215934242933178368 O
Overcome and Persevere at Ignite Construction Summit
The Summit, November 3-5, aims to provide contractors with the tools to ensure their businesses thrive in the new normal.
July 19, 2021
With interchangeable rows of bristle, the strip broom provides efficient sweeping, simple storage and simplified broom changeovers.
How to Select the Best Replacement Brushes for Rotary Broom Attachments
Wafers, strips, and tubes all can do the work. Here's how to match them to the job.
July 14, 2021
Church After
Winning More Pavement Bids With Drone Technology
How one contractor started using drones on his jobs and how it is propelling his business forward.
July 6, 2021
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
Sponsored
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
We’re all multitaskers these days — shouldn’t our equipment be, too? Caterpillar experts talk through getting more out of your motor grader. Tune in.
August 30, 2021
Untitled Design
2021 Pavement Repair Top Contractors
Pavement repair-only sales accounted for 19% total work completed by the contractors on the list, up from 17% last year.
June 11, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (34)
2021 Sealcoating Top Contractors
Sealcoating-only sales and margins dip slightly but outpaces the striping segment list, which historically, sealcoating brought in the least amount of gross sales.
June 11, 2021
De Gemmill Striping
2021 Striping Top Contractors
This year we can make the assumption that the Striping 75 contractors are not growing as fast due to increasing paint prices and the rising cost of business
June 11, 2021
Paver Top Conatractor
2021 Paving Top Contractors
The paving-only top 75 list, still out paces in terms of sales, and makes up 62% of the total revenue between all segments lists.
June 11, 2021
Top Contractor Logo
2021 Top Contractors Overview
Due to economic uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic had on the nation, we can speculate that customers were hesitant to spend large amounts of money to have their pavements replaced.
June 11, 2021
On the show floor in 2018, National Pavement Expo attendees are eager to network and visit.
Attendees are Eager to Participate at Upcoming Tradeshows
A spirit of camaraderie is common at National Pavement Expo, and it’s particularly helpful for many attendees.
June 1, 2021
Napsa Logo For Base
NAPSA Offers Training Options for Power Sweepers
Training tools will have your team marching like a well-oiled machine and ready for defense and growth
May 31, 2021
9
Make the Best of Sweeper Chassis Shortages, Price Hikes
Chassis pricing has increased nearly 20% over the last year, leaving the industry scrambling for the foreseeable future.
May 24, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 04 05 At 2 42 54 Pm
High-Tech Street Sweepers Designed to Increase Life of Roadways, Improve Sustainability
Dulevo street sweepers work to eliminate curb and gutter debris, clear stormwater drainage pathways and help increase the longevity of roadways
May 10, 2021
Napsa Logo For Base
The Power Sweeping Standard and Certification
Each program and certification path is designed to equip managers, power sweeping operators and office employees with the necessary knowledge of industry standards and best practices.
April 28, 2021
Blackerbys
Louisville Pavement Sweep Receives Award of Excellence in Power Sweeping
Jim Blackerby won this year's award due to his development of the SweepInspect app.
April 27, 2021
Getty Images 1025744816
8 Business Management Apps for Pavement Contractors
Run your business more effectively with the help of these mobile apps and platforms.
April 8, 2021
Elgin Broom Bear
Broom Bear Hybrid Available
Elgin Broom Bear features Plug-in to create Hybrid Electric Street Sweeper
January 16, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image (27)
Getting Back to Basics on Your Business Processes
From maintenance tips to safety of your essential workers, here is what you can expect in the March/April issue of Pavement.
March 22, 2021
Chris Dick of Katsam Enterprises named NAPSA President
Association Resources Help Move the Sweeping Industry Forward
New NAPSA President Chris Dick explains the associations goals for the next two years.
March 4, 2021
Napsa High Res
NAPSA Announces 2021 Leadership
North American Power Sweeping Association announces new leadership for 2021.
March 3, 2021
7 Asphalt Millings
Sweeper Maintenance Tips to Increase Productivity and Profits
Increase your company's productivity and profits through your equipment's performance. Learn how to correctly prepare and operate your machine for optimum efficiency.
February 25, 2021
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
Sponsored
Multi-Tasker, Money-Maker: Get a Bigger Payoff from Your Next Motor Grader
We’re all multitaskers these days — shouldn’t our equipment be, too? Caterpillar experts talk through getting more out of your motor grader. Tune in.
August 30, 2021