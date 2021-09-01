Boschung America Introduces new Urban-Sweep S2.0

Boschung America introduces the Urban-Sweeper S2.0, all-electric street sweeper with an autonomous driving feature.

Long operating capability, ultra-fast charging and state-of-the-art technology to make switching to electric working as seamless as possible. The unique, powerful and Boschung engineered battery at the heart of the vehicle is a strong muscle whose performance determines how efficient the machine can be.

Fast charging capabilities, work one entire work shift in just 100 minutes charging time.

Made out of innovative materials and designed to optimize the capacity, durability and safety, the 54.4 kWh lithium-ion battery counts 12 modules for a total of 4320 cells. 24 temperature sensors were engineered to guarantee the battery surveillance at all times. The automatic battery heating and cooling system ensures harmless use of the battery throughout the seasons. Integrated directly into the back frame of the vehicle, the impressive battery provides energy to the powertrain with its all-electric motors as well as all equipments and systems.

A 2 m3 / 2.6 yd3 sweeper combining ease and suction power with the most progressive technologies of today. Street-smart, intuitive and compact, the Urban-Sweeper S2.0 was engineered and designed for maximum performance.

Weight of 2.3-tns /4,600-lbs

Width of 3.2-ft

Articulated steering for a sharp 10-ft turning radius

Oscillating suspension giving the 2-wheel drive the grip of an all wheel drive

Urban-Sweeper S2.0 autonomous equipped with a combination of lidars, cameras, mm-waves radars and GNSS antennas the Urban-Sweeper S2.0 becomes a fully driverless sweeper. 360° coverage of its surrounding environment, autonomous wake-up, autonomous parking, the driverless street sweeper can not only be used in closed areas, it can safely sweep the public streets with a level 5 certification. Switch from autonomous to manual at any time.



