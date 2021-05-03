7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook

It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.

May 3, 2021
Lonnie Fritz
Caterpillar - Cat
02 Safety 600x400
Caterpillar Inc.

By Lonnie Fritz, Senior Market Professional, Construction Industries, Caterpillar Inc.

The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics finds that a construction worker died every 99 minutes from a work-related injury in 2019. And a total of 5,333 fatalities on the job was the highest annual number since 2007. It’s not yet clear what’s causing this increase, but one thing’s for sure — we all need to be more vigilant about safe practices on the job. That includes these seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.

1.      Falls. According to OSHA, falls are the most common cause of construction injuries and deaths. All members of your team who work on sites with fall risks should receive regular fall protection training. Equip them with the proper protection equipment and train them how to properly use it when working around fall hazards. And if you use scaffolding on site, make sure it’s installed properly, and workers are supervised when using it.

2.       Trenches. Always inspect trenches before workers enter them and after weather events like rain, snow, or ice to make sure there’s no danger of collapse. Most trenches require protective systems, and deep trenches require a protective system designed by a professional engineer. Refer to OSHA’s Excavation Standards for requirements.

3.       Electrocution. When employees and equipment work in close proximity to power lines, utilities and electrical equipment, there’s a chance of electrocution. Know the distance requirements for power lines and only let properly trained individuals handle dangerous electrical equipment. Take advantage of onboard technology — like E-Fence on Cat® excavators — to keep machines and operators out of harm’s way.

4.       Missing PPE. A lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) like hard hats, safety glasses or goggles, masks, gloves, work boots and high-visibility clothing puts workers at risk from falling or flying objects and exposure to chemicals, dust, and respiratory hazards. Provide your team with plenty of PPE for the job and hold them accountable for wearing it.

5.       Lack of training. Accidents happen when workers aren’t aware of hazards or don’t know how to handle them. Provide hazard briefings and toolbox safety talks for every jobsite and crew, ensure all operators have the training and certification required for their machines, and make safety training frequent and accessible.

6.       Digital distractions. You know texting and driving is dangerous — and it’s just as risky on the jobsite. Smartphones, tablets, and apps are essential in today’s construction environment, but make sure your employees know when it’s appropriate to use them and when it’s not. Set an example by never using your phone or tablet when driving, while operating equipment or in other risky situations.

7.       Stress and fatigue. Work-related stress can increase fatigue, putting your crew at greater risk for accidents. Keep the lines of communication open and encourage employees to come to you if they’re experiencing issues. Don’t create a culture where workers are expected to “tough it out.”

There’s no way to eliminate every risk that comes with working in the construction injury, but you can — and should — take steps to manage those risks. Staying vigilant in these seven areas will go a long way toward ensuring all your employees go home safely to their families every day.

Related
01 Subcontractor 600x400
How to Find Great Subcontractors
April 19, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 3: The Impact of Electric Machines – Part 1
April 14, 2021
02 4 Technologies 600x400
4 Technologies Made to Enhance Construction Productivity and Safety
March 17, 2021
01 Spring Cleaning 600x400
Spring Cleaning: 4 Steps to Prep for the Busy Months Ahead
March 17, 2021
Recommended
Components are assembled into the finished fuel-cell system.
Heavy Trucks Drive Toward Hydrogen Future
Daimler Trucks and Volvo Group outline roadmap to hydrogen trucks through cellcentric joint venture approaching a 10-year time frame.
May 3, 2021
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 4.8% in Q1, Dragging Down U.S. Economic Expansion
“The U.S. economy expanded rapidly during the first quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures actually subtracted from growth,” per ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
May 3, 2021
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
Sponsored
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
Get the dirt from experts on what's new & how the latest tech can make your operations more efficient & productive. Attend this webinar 5/12 @1:00 pm CT.
April 16, 2021
Latest
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 3: The Impact of Electric Machines – Part 1
Caterpillar's electric drive construction equipment is saving fuel and increasing component longevity.
April 14, 2021
Egnyte Industry Platform Image
Cloud-based Platform Helps Boost Project Efficiencies
Platform maximizes productivity and security of construction, engineering and design-build firms on site and off.
March 31, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Customer Perspective - What’s the Value/Benefit of Customer Value Agreements
How can customer value agreements can improve construction equipment uptime?
March 31, 2021
Blue Planet Studio_adobe.stock
4 Ways Construction Leaders Can Guide a Mobile Workforce Through Change in 2021
COVID-19 proved the construction industry could adapt to monumental challenges with the help of technology and ultimately emerge more competitive on the other side; here's what you can do to help your company keep that competitive edge
March 30, 2021
makibestphoto_Adobe.Stock
The Smartphone: Your Construction Business-Development Secret Weapon
To truly unleash the power of the people who play a business-development role within your firm -- people whose primary value takes them often into the field -- arm them with these three key mobile CRM capabilities
March 29, 2021
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
Sponsored
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
Get the dirt from experts on what's new & how the latest tech can make your operations more efficient & productive. Attend this webinar 5/12 @1:00 pm CT.
April 16, 2021
02 4 Technologies 600x400
4 Technologies Made to Enhance Construction Productivity and Safety
No company can afford to increase productivity without working ‘smarter.’ Here are four machine technologies that can help boost your productivity AND safety performance.
March 17, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: How Has COVID-19 Impacted Contractors?
Caterpillar experts discuss how they learned to adapt to the new normal.
March 17, 2021
Adobe Stock 212747715
How to Make Your Construction Business Succeed for the Long Term
Today, it takes innovative strategy, decisiveness and a new vision to be successful. It takes guts to make tough decisions that will keep you in business, allow you to emerge as an industry leader, grow and profit.
March 17, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Season 5
Well-known author, construction veteran, and coach, Brad Humphrey, moderates each 15-minute episode in a quick recap only highlighting the most fundamental points
March 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 268650725
The Cost of Consistency
Success in the construction industry result from the ability to focus, study improvement needs and to preparation
March 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 362608781
Understanding Construction Releases
Construction releases can be an advantage for contractors, if you understand them and know how to use them correctly.
March 10, 2021
01 Interoperability 600x400[1]
Putting Technology to Work on a Mixed Fleet
Caterpillar says you don’t have to invest in different machine control and guidance technology for every brand you own, thanks to interoperability
March 8, 2021
Cp Ad Tech Implementation
A Surefire Plan to Nail Your Next Technology Implementation
Workforce-management technology that simplifies field data collection improves the profitability of decisions made from the data with an investment of methodical implementation planning
February 26, 2021
HeroWear exosuit
February's Most Read Construction Tech Stories
There was no end to contech news in February 2021. Read about what's happening in construction with drones, apps, 3D printing and more.
March 2, 2021
02 Clean Machine 600x400 V2
Clean Machine, Healthy Bottom Line
Simple tips for sanitizing equipment cabs in a couple minutes to keep your employees healthy and productive on the job
February 18, 2021
Getty Images 511199578
Coronavirus Pandemic Accelerates Construction’s Opioid Addiction Problem
The COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption to daily life hit those with substance-use disorder hard, with deaths by opioid and methamphetamine overdoses increasing 38% and 35%. Construction is among three industries with the most abuse of the drugs
February 15, 2021
Digitizing workforce management will help construction companies recognize impressive benefits including reduction in labor costs.
7 Ways Construction Contractors Can Leverage the Power of Big Data
Today’s real-time collaborative technologies are mining large data repositories to get game-changing benefits from keeping all project decision makers on the same page
February 10, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How Equipment Can Fill Construction’s Labor Shortage
The challenges of attracting workers into the construction industry and the role advances in equipment and technology can play in building the next-generation workforce.
February 8, 2021
02 Onboarding 600x400
5 Tips for Onboarding New Employees
Orientation and onboarding are critical not only in introducing new hires to your company’s way of working, but also in making them feel like a valuable part of the team
February 1, 2021
When professional salespeople make regular sales calls on the right targeted prospects, your company will get its share of their business.
Win More Construction Jobs By Knowing and Tracking Sales Numbers
A major reason small to medium size construction companies struggle is caused by not implementing an effective sales and marketing plan.
January 20, 2021
01 Resolve Stop 600x400
Resolve to Stop Doing These 5 Things in 2021
Rather than New Year’s resolutions that add things to your already full plate, why not stop doing some things that are eating up your time and money?
January 14, 2021
Payment Due
Can a Contractor Stop Working If He Isn't Getting Paid
To determine whether or not to stop working if you are not getting paid there are many factors that need to be considered.
January 13, 2021
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
Sponsored
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
Get the dirt from experts on what's new & how the latest tech can make your operations more efficient & productive. Attend this webinar 5/12 @1:00 pm CT.
April 16, 2021