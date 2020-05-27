Zoomlion Produces First Electric Truck Crane

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. has claimed to develop and produce the world's first pure electric-powered truck crane, the ZTC250N-EV.

The truck crane was rolled off the production line at Zoomlion's Quantang Industrial Park in Changsha on May 7.

"We have partnered with the world's leading suppliers for green energy parts, and tailored to the usage scenarios and working conditions of truck cranes. We equipped the truck crane with [a] high energy storage density LFP battery, which is the safest in the world," said Wang Qitao, technical director of engineering, cranes branch, Zoomlion. "The bodywork and chassis applied a ZIC intelligent collaborative control strategy, which perfectly combines the TCEMS high-efficiency energy management system and a BMS battery management system."

The 25-ton pure electric-powered ZTC250N-EV truck crane keeps dynamic power in performance, and is more economical and environmentally friendly. The machine can reach a maximum speed of 56 mph with a maximum gradeability of 50%.The ZTC250N-EV can deliver over 160 miles of range, and it can fit standard charging plugs and industrial sockets, which accommodates customers' need for charging.

Its comprehensive energy cost can be reduced to only 35% of other fuel-powered products in the same class with zero emissions. The sound of the vehicle while driving and operating is no higher than 65 dB. The intelligent control system also allows precise control of the vehicle.

The machine is the result of Zoomlion's philosophy of sustainable development, which is of great significance for energy savings and emissions reduction.

"We had set up a specialized team in 2018, consisting of staff from research, engineering, manufacturing, and quality control departments, and completed the production of the truck crane within two years," said Wang.