MEC Aerial Work Platforms Launches New Website

The website focuses on more information on the company’s full product line of mobile elevated work platforms, more accessibility to technical resources, and more highlighted innovations.

September 3, 2020
MEC Aerial Work Platforms
Mec Website 5f4d9e3a8ca35
Mec Logo Red1

MEC Aerial Work Platforms has launched its new website, www.MECawp.com.

The website focuses on more information on the company’s full product line of mobile elevated work platforms, more accessibility to technical resources, and more highlighted innovations.

MEC’s President, David White, says, “MEC has a great story to tell, and we needed our website to represent our mission of 'A Better Solution' and tell the story of how we deliver on that.”

Highlighting that story, MEC’s Innovating Better Solutions page showcase all the latest advancements that MEC is making in the field of MEWPs. From MEC’s patent-pending Leak Containment System and patent-pending Xtra-Deck to its first patent-awarded invention of the Titan Boom, each page is enhanced with photos and videos.  

The new website is easier to navigate and showcases MEC’s full line of award-winning products. The website is geared towards operators and service personnel, so they can seamlessly access pertinent information quickly.

“MEC has a proud history of over 40 years in MEWPs and listening to the voice of the customer, but we needed the website to better represent MEC today. The focus on industry-leading innovations as well as customer needs based on the analytics were critically important to us,” said Deanne Hix, vice president of sales operations and strategic planning.

Related
Mec Logo Red1
MEC Aerial Work Platforms
June 18, 2007
Recommended
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Flying a commercial drone capable of gathering data of survey-level accuracy has been automated to the point that flights can be launched and controlled from a smart phone. But some contractors may want data-analysis support from a drone service provider.
Which Construction Drone Should You Deploy?
Unmanned aerial vehicles continue raising standards for project knowledge, pressing on contractors the choice to either own the drone process or hire drone services
July 31, 2018
Latest
Julie Houston Smyth
Sinoboom Appoints New Leaders in the UK and Spain
Julie Houston Smyth is a prominent figure in the UK rental sector with over 25 years of powered access industry experience, and José Miguel Peña has more than 20 year of experience in the access equipment sector.
September 2, 2020
Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA&rsquo;s Directorate of Construction, will once again provide the keynote address and participate in a Q&amp;A session that will conclude the conference.
OSHA Director to Keynote NCCCO Foundation Event
The Fifth Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 as a virtual event, the NCCCO Foundation has announced.
September 1, 2020
NCCCO Foundation Launches “Most Similar Certifications” Directory
The Directory aims to assist employers comply with OSHA crane operator certification rule.
August 25, 2020
Ipaf Covid 19 Safe Operating Guidance
How Powered Access Rose to the Coronavirus Challenge
Around the world, organizations and individuals have been able to utilize the eLearning version safely from their homes and the use of eLearning has grown more than eight-fold since the start of the pandemic.
August 24, 2020
Ipaf At Vertikal Days 2019 Street Smart Safety Trail
Report Analysis: Accidents and Near-Misses Offer Lessons to Keep us Safe
IPAF’s Global MEWP Safety Report presents key findings from the detailed analysis of accident statistics. The new report also looks at lost-time incidents, not just fatalities, and presents analysis of accidents categorized for the first time by location.
August 24, 2020
Mew Ps For Managers Course 2019 (6)
An Improved Design for MEWPs – Plus Updated Safety and Training
With existing standards last changed in 2006, the ANSI/SAIA A92 suite of A92.20 design, A92.22 safe use, and A92.24 training standards are introducing the most significant changes since the standard were first published in the 1970s.
August 24, 2020
Ipaf Webinar On Laptop
Forging a Closer Understanding During Distanced Days
With social distancing and a new way of doing business now the reality for most of us, IPAF’s ongoing commitment to developing its training program into new online and remote learning applications has really risen to the forefront.
August 24, 2020
Brian Parker
IPAF Appoints New Head of Safety and Technical
Brian Parker has been announced as the new Head of Safety & Technical for the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF).
August 20, 2020
Magni America Renews Partnership with Mardian Equipment Co.
Mardian provides Magni Rotating and Fixed Boom Heavy Lift Telehandlers in Arizona
August 19, 2020
New Pmh Ok Photo
Preferred Material Handling Named LiuGong NA Dealer
Preferred Material Handling serves customers in their state with a full range of material handling equipment, which now includes LiuGong forklifts.
August 19, 2020
Genie3
How to Incorporate Customers into your Rental Store's Marketing Efforts
Incorporating customers into your rental store’s marketing efforts will generate new business opportunities, with current and potential customers.
August 18, 2020
Featured Equipment For The Entertainment Industry
Lights, Camera, Aerial Equipment!
Because the entertainment industry is going to show strength again after overcoming the current situation, the industry’s demand for aerial equipment is going to grow.
August 17, 2020
The simulator has proven to be a game chamber for IUOE Local 14. Bolstered by year-round training, it is able to maintain a growing pool of 300-ft. certified crane operators.
Simulator Elevates Training for NYC Crane Operators
IUOE Local 14 elevates training for New York City crane operators with a CM Labs crane simulator.
August 14, 2020
Liebherr Lee &amp; Sims Lb 36 On Barge
Liebherr Drill Rig Digs Deep on South Carolina Bridge Project
Liebherr LB 36-410 drill rig is used for to build 18 drilled shafts up to 115 ft. deep for the new Harbor River Bridge.
August 14, 2020
Beau Pocock
Liebherr USA Hires New Business Development Manager for Rough Terrain Cranes
The mobile and crawler cranes division welcomes Beau Pocock for Liebherr rough-terrain cranes.
August 11, 2020
Aaron Ravenscroft
The Manitowoc Company Appoints New Leadership
Aaron Ravenscroft succeeds Barry L. Pennypacker, who is stepping down from his role as president, CEO, and a member of the board.
August 10, 2020
Following a FIT analysis, Connelly chose DICA&rsquo;s FiberMax 8-ft. by 5-ft. by 10-in. crane pads based on load distribution performance and transportation savings.
DICA FiberMax Crane Pads Saves Michigan Contractor Money, Time
For years, Connelly Crane Rental Corp., Detroit, had used timber mats for ground support under their larger cranes, but started looking for an improved solution.
August 6, 2020
Us Training
Powered Access Standards Update
The year 2020 has been notable for powered access standards, with the ANSI/SAIA suite of standards for mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) going into effect.
August 5, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 01 20 At 11 46 57 Am
Why it Took a Global Health Crisis to Empower us to Make the Future Safer for Everyone
The coronavirus has cast a long shadow over the world, but amid the uncertainty, we are learning new methods to do business, re-evaluating the old ways of working, and uncovering new opportunities and smarter ways to be safe and effective.
August 5, 2020
Am2 Ma 512 1118 2 En Jpg
Safety from the Foundations Up
As with all powered access applications, successful mast-climbing work platform, lift, and hoist operations begin with the proper planning and training of personnel by a qualified trainer, instilling a focus on safety from the ground up.
August 5, 2020
Vertical surroundings should also be considered, and operators should be sure to look upward for obstacles while elevating the work platform.
A New Era of Scissor Safety
Everyone has a role to play in abiding by the finalized ANSI A92 standards for scissor lifts.
July 24, 2020
Vacuworx introduces its PHD Portable Vacuum System.
Vacuworx Introduces PHD Portable Vacuum System
The PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System weighs just 25 lb., yet it generates enough power to lift up to 2,500 lbs.
February 4, 2020
20190111 135452
Putting Your Risk Assessment to Work for You
IPAF’s Tony Groat offers step-by-step guidance on how to put your risk assessment and safe-use plan into action.
July 29, 2020
Sj3219 Ecotray
Skyjack Reveals ECOTRAY Leak Containment System for DC Electric Scissors
ECOTRAY prevents any potential leaks from hydraulic systems dripping onto floors and other internal components.
July 28, 2020