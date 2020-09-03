MEC Aerial Work Platforms Launches New Website

MEC Aerial Work Platforms has launched its new website, www.MECawp.com.

The website focuses on more information on the company’s full product line of mobile elevated work platforms, more accessibility to technical resources, and more highlighted innovations.

MEC’s President, David White, says, “MEC has a great story to tell, and we needed our website to represent our mission of 'A Better Solution' and tell the story of how we deliver on that.”

Highlighting that story, MEC’s Innovating Better Solutions page showcase all the latest advancements that MEC is making in the field of MEWPs. From MEC’s patent-pending Leak Containment System and patent-pending Xtra-Deck to its first patent-awarded invention of the Titan Boom, each page is enhanced with photos and videos.

The new website is easier to navigate and showcases MEC’s full line of award-winning products. The website is geared towards operators and service personnel, so they can seamlessly access pertinent information quickly.

“MEC has a proud history of over 40 years in MEWPs and listening to the voice of the customer, but we needed the website to better represent MEC today. The focus on industry-leading innovations as well as customer needs based on the analytics were critically important to us,” said Deanne Hix, vice president of sales operations and strategic planning.