Custom Equipment Announces Terry Dolan's Transition to Board of Directors

Custom Equipment appoints Terry Dolan to a board of director's role, removing his responsibility as president and CEO, to maintain his insight into the overall direction of the company.

January 4, 2021
Hy-Brid Lifts / Custom Equipment LLC
Hy Brid Lifts Terry Dolan
Hy-Brid Lifts / Custom Equipment LLC.
Hy Brid Lifts Logo

Custom Equipment, a manufacturer of high-quality low-level access equipment, has announced that Terry Dolan, the current company president, is transitioning to a board of director’s role. The new role removes his responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the company while maintaining his insight and leadership into the overall strategic direction of the brand. 

“Terry was brought on to Custom Equipment to help better define the brand and forge into new markets and products,” said Steve Ellis, chairman of the Custom Equipment board. “We are extremely pleased with how the company and the brand have evolved under his leadership, and we look forward to his continued insight and expertise as a member of the board.”

Dolan was hired as president and CEO in December 2018 to leverage his nearly 30 years of experience in the rental, construction, and equipment industries. His responsibilities included growing Custom Equipment’s brand presence, helping tap into new markets, and expanding and developing the product line.

Under his leadership, the company launched two new series of Hy-Brid Lifts, the Pro Series and the Zero-Turn Series. Each series featured industry-leading features to address the specific needs of the market. Dolan drove an entry into the 19-foot market with a lift that broke industry norms in capacity, floor loading, stowed height and numerous other features.

In addition to revamping the product line, Dolan worked with each department to completely restructure the management team, from engineering and operations to sales and marketing, capitalizing on expertise in each area to continue to drive the complete customer experience.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished during my time at Custom Equipment,” Dolan said. “In addition to the new product development we achieved, the last two years have seen growth in the understanding of the brand’s unique offering and entry into new markets. "We’ve also transformed our sales team and worked to get a lot closer to the customers we serve. I’m excited about how far we’ve come and even more excited to watch the continued growth in years to come. I’m grateful to be able to continue to lend my voice.”

A new vice president of sales and marketing will take over some of the responsibilities previously performed by Dolan. 

Related
New Hy-Brid lifts allow safer work when up high on construction sites
Custom Equipment Announces Next Generation of Hy-Brid Lifts
October 29, 2019
Lift Works, Inc. purchased the 10,000th Hy-Brid lift, as well as the first HB-1030 Hy-Brid lift in 2004.
Custom Equipment Celebrates Manufacturing of 10,000th Hy-Brid Lift
January 3, 2019
Hy Brid
Hy-Brid Scissor Lift Maker Custom Equipment Acquired by Private Equity Firm
December 7, 2017
CustomEquipment DanSchneider 58a46ded318bb
Custom Equipment Appoints Dan Schneider as Director of Sales
February 15, 2017
Recommended
The frame is a good place to start when shaving weight. Because most frame strength lies in the flanges, Volvo Trucks North America uses 3.54- and 4.13-in. flanges rather than a typical industry-standard flange of 3.25 in. to increase the frame’s strength. Larger flanges positioned farther apart result in a higher RBM.
Cost-Saving Specifications to Cut Construction-Truck Weight to Haul More Payload
There are many alternatives to expensive aluminum components which can help cut construction-truck costs and weight at the same time, without sacrificing durability
January 4, 2021
Construction Tech Tablet I Stock 000020289876 X Large 5e8cbdd70dde1
Top 10 Construction Tech Stories of 2020
When it comes to construction technology, or contech, here's what you were reading in 2020.
December 22, 2020
How Gpr Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits1
How GPR Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits
Contractors are adding ground-penetrating radar to one-call utility-locating services to enhance accuracy, safety and risk avoidance on job sites
December 29, 2020
Latest
Alturna Mats
DICA Showcases Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS for Tree Care Applications
DICA will feature SafetyTech Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS Ground Protection Mats for tree care applications during the TCI Virtual Summit held on Jan. 13-15, 2021.
December 18, 2020
Aw Plogo
Borgman Capital Acquires Aerial Work Platforms Inc.
Borgman Capital purchased Aerial Work Platforms Inc., a Wisconsin-based company specializing in renting, selling, and servicing aerial lift equipment.
December 18, 2020
Manitou Group Ceases Operations in Waco, Texas
The Manitou Group will cease operations in Waco, Texas, at the end of March 2021 and consolidate most of the production in South Dakota, while assisting 148 employees with job searches.
December 16, 2020
Z 60 37 Fe 32 High
Genie Boom Lifts Acknowledged for Innovation
Genie Boom Lifts, Genie Hybrid, and Xtra Capacity received awards from several industry trade publications for innovation, impact on the market, and popularity with readers.
December 16, 2020
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Tm28 3
Stellar Industries Inc. Presents TM28 Tire Manipulator
Stellar Industries Inc. develops the TM28 Tire Manipulator, the next evolution in mining tire service, that wields a forklift or a loader as a tire handler.
December 16, 2020
P1280523 Mobile Crane Cmjn
CM Labs Simulations Partners with L.D. Stutes
CM Labs Simulations expands accessibility to its sales, service and demonstration capabilities with the partnership alongside simulation expert and sales director, L.D. Stutes in Orlando, Fla.
December 15, 2020
Img 3228
Ring Power Utility Equipment Utilizes the Terex Positive Attachment Lanyard
PAL provides audio and visual warnings when controls are engaged and the lanyard has not been attached to the lanyard anchor in the bucket. The system is designed to reduce the chance of an operator elevating the bucket without a lanyard attached.
December 15, 2020
Rental The Bottom Line Final
Sunbelt Rentals Jeff Stachowiak Addresses the ANSI Standards
Jeff Stachowiak shares his expertise on the new ANSI Standards that went into effect in June 2020.
December 15, 2020
Moffett E4 Nx
Hiab Designs First All Electric Three-Wheel Drive Truck-Mounted Forklift
Inside the chassis of the MOFFETT M4, Hiab constructed a zero-emission truck-mounted forklift powered by lithium-ion batteries with new controllers and the new Human Machine Interface (HMI) that displays battery capacity, machine performance, and more.
December 14, 2020
Img 0058
RUTHMANN Group Now Named RUTHMANN REACHMASTER North America L.P.
The RUTHMANN Group acquired ReachMaster Inc. and has renamed itself RUTHMANN REACHMASTER North America L.P.
December 14, 2020
Jim Heckendorf
Magni Telescopic Handlers Appoints Four New Regional Sales Managers
Magni Telescopic Handlers has introduced four new regional sales managers in the United States to help with the increased number of dealers during 2020.
December 14, 2020
185 cfm, Tier 4 Final Mobilair Portable Compressor from Kaeser
Sponsored
185 cfm, Tier 4 Final Mobilair Portable Compressor from Kaeser
Kaeser’s M55PE, 185 cfm, Tier 4 Final is ideal for rental, construction, demolition, sand blasting and other demanding applications.
January 1, 2021
Deployed Ub And Traffic Control
Boland Equipment Rentals Expands Inventory with Snorkel Lifts
Boland Equipment Rentals will now offer scissor and boom lifts, including a specialized 90-foot articulating man lift, from Snorkel Lifts to diversify BER's portfolio.
December 11, 2020
Img 2995
Serious Labs Partners with GPRC to Provide Student Training Solutions
Serious Labs and Grande Prairie Regional College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring innovative training solutions to students — implementing current VR training and collaborating on new solutions.
December 10, 2020
Maxim Crane Works Employs Industry Veteran to Lead Expansion
Maxim Crane Works has recruited George "Jigger" Tanner, an industry veteran with 35 years of experience, to join the Maxim team as the new vice president for the Virginia division.
December 9, 2020
Dry Cell Group
Discover Expands to Serve Powered Access Market
Discover Innovative Battery Solutions strengthened its European network with service suppliers in the Netherlands, Italy, France, Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland to better serve the powered access market.
December 8, 2020
Manitowoc Cranes, 2020 Grove Gmk3060 L 1 Background
Manitowoc Designs New Carrier Cabin
Manitowoc introduces cab2020, a carrier cabin that sets new standards in comfort and ergonomics — now available on all Grove three-axle all-terrain cranes: the GMK3050-3, GMK3060-2 and GMK3060L-1.
December 7, 2020
1280 Iuadj Whz A8 U4
Sunbelt Rentals Helps Innovative Art Project
Sunbelt Rentals assisted the UHill Walls Project to turn more than 40,000 square feet of a mixed-use complex into a large canvas for both local and non-local artists all around the world.
December 3, 2020
Demag Ac 55 3
Demag AC 55-3 and AC 60-3 All-terrain Cranes with Flex Base
These all-terrain cranes are now equipped with Flex Base, a stepless variable outrigger system.
December 3, 2020
Bobcat Rtls Action Pic (3) Small
Bobcat Partners with Magni TH to Introduce Latest Telehandlers
Magni TH announced partnership with Bobcat to supply the latest rotating telehandlers — ranging from 18 to 39 meters.
December 3, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 02 113728
ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points
iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.
December 2, 2020
Eshot Ipaf Webinar Ipaf 2020 Review And What Does 2021 Hold E Shot
IPAF Webinar Outlines Initiatives for 2021
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) will host a live webinar to summarize what has happened in the industry in 2020, anticipate the future in the industry, and announce game-changing initiatives IPAF plans to launch.
December 2, 2020
Ipaf Rental Market Reports 2020
IPAF's Report Anticipates 2021 MEWP Rental and Economic Trends
The Global Powered Access Rental Market Report 2020, conducted by IPAF, analyzed the positive state of MEWP rental and economic trends — indicating recovery for countries including Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and China in 2021.
December 2, 2020