Oshkosh Corporation, JLG's Parent Company, Receives Industry Awards

Oshkosh Corporation, the parent company of MEWP and telehandler manufacturer, JLG Industries, has received several prestigious industry awards including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune's World’s Most Admired Companies.

For the sixth year in a row and only one of eight honorees in the "Industrial Manufacturing" industry, Oshkosh Corporation was awarded the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies honors by Ethisphere Institute, a leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

In a press release, Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of the company’s Access Segment, said, “Being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies is a wonderful nod to our global team members who embrace and demonstrate our core values everyday through their work,” said Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of the company’s Access Segment.

Oshkosh was also named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ranked by industry peers and one of more than 330 companies to earn the designation. This is the third time they've won the award, receiving third in the "Construction and Farm Machinery" category.

“We are thrilled to be included among this prestigious list of global employers,” said Emma McTague, Oshkosh Corporation senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “At Oshkosh Corporation, we are guided by our core values, our ‘People First’ culture and our commitment to deliver innovative solutions and products that make a difference around the world.”

Also, Oshkosh Corporation was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, as well as one of America’s Top 250 Best-Managed Companies by the Wall Street Journal.

