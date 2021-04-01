IPAF Releases ePAL App for Construction Safety

A new digital app from the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) for users of MEWP and MCWP equipment will be, according to IPAF, a “game-changer” for worksite safety and efficiency.

IPAF’s ePAL will be free to use and will feature a digital IPAF PAL Card, operator logbook, and operator safety guides. It will also allow operators to receive the latest IPAF safety information and best practice guidance, and will ultimately allow construction managers to quickly and easily verify an operator's qualifications, as well as for the operator to log and share their equipment time digitally.

The ePAL app signals a step forward in IPAF’s ongoing drive to boost sustainability, as it shifts away from issuing plastic, credit-card sized PAL Cards via the post to every training candidate successfully completing or renewing an IPAF operator course.

The app will also phase out paper certification of qualifications and logging of machine time and replace the printed paper version of IPAF’s operator safety guide, speeding up the processing time and resources required to issue training candidates with their PAL Card and certification, which at present must be replaced each time a new machine category qualification is added or part of their training is renewed.

In 2020, IPAF passed the landmark of issuing 2 million PAL Cards globally; the digital version of the PAL Card will streamline the process and make it more environmentally sustainable, cutting the use of paper, ink, plastic, packaging and international shipping.

Peter Douglas, IPAF CEO and managing director, says, “When IPAF launched the PAL Card as a plastic credit card-sized identification containing the holder’s name, photo, and categories of machine they were qualified to operate, it was revolutionary. Since then, technology has evolved, which makes this latest step forward possible.

“IPAF’s ePAL will bring benefits for operators and IPAF training centers alike, while allowing us to streamline and digitize our processes, including issuing and renewing IPAF PAL Cards and helping operators keep track of their machine operating experience via the digital logbook function. The app will also offer an easy way for operators to access the latest relevant safety information and best practice technical guidance from IPAF."

IPAF will launch the app in April in the UK and Ireland. It will initially be offered in English with other languages to follow.

Information provided by IPAF and edited by Alexis Brumm.