Oshkosh Corporation, JLG’s Parent Company, Wins Awards

JLG Industries has announced that parent company Oshkosh Corporation, received several prestigious industry awards for the company’s ongoing ethical business practices, sustainability efforts, and use of emerging and advancing digital technologies.

Oshkosh was named one of Barron’s “100 Most Sustainable Companies” and has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, both for the fourth consecutive year. Oshkosh Corporation has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption, and continues to make investments in technology including the development of battery-powered products.

The company was also a recipient of the IDG CIO 100 Award for information technology excellence. This is the third consecutive year that Oshkosh has received this award. The company also received the IDG FutureEdge 50 Award for its innovative use of emerging technology, the first time they've received this global award.

In addition, Oshkosh Corporation has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, and one of America’s Top 250 Best-Managed Companies by the Wall Street Journal.

“Earning top honors from so many different organizations is testimony to the collective drive towards excellence by all Oshkosh Corporation global team members who remain focused on sustainable operations, empowering others, and developing innovative solutions that drive the business forward,” said Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of the company’s access segment, which includes JLG and Jerr-Dan.

