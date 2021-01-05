JLG Introduces DaVinci AE1932 All-Electric Scissor Lift

JLG Industries has developed the all-electric DaVinci AE1932 scissor lift, which features zero hydraulics to help eliminate jobsite leaks and zero emissions to help control jobsite pollution.

January 5, 2021
JLG Industries Inc.
Jlg Da Vinci Ae1932 Scissor Lift
JLG Industries, Inc.
Logo Jlg

JLG Industries has introduced the all-electric DaVinci AE1932 scissor lift  featuring zero hydraulics to help eliminate jobsite leaks and zero emissions to help control jobsite pollution. This 19-foot scissor lift is purpose-built for applications where stringent environmental regulations must be met.

Every component on the DaVinci scissor is fully optimized, including the control, lift, drive, and steering systems, to reduce the machine’s energy consumption by up to 70 percent compared to a traditional scissor lift. This reduced energy consumption allows for the use of a single, lithium-ion battery.

“The DaVinci AE1932 scissor lift represents the next generation of electrification,” said Shashank Bhatia, senior director of engineering for MEWPs at JLG. “While there is no shortage of battery-powered or electric scissor lifts on the market today, these other models continue to include hydraulic cylinders for actuation, which require hydraulic oil for operation, leaving the possibility open for messy leaks on sensitive jobsites.

"JLG continues to push the envelope in innovation around the entire construction ecosystem, from our rental partners to jobsites. This new JLG all-electric machine unlocks new possibilities and applications where these types of machines could not be used in the past due to concerns surrounding leaks.”

Control System

DaVinci lifts use a distributed architecture where each system (lift, drive, and steer) is connected independently, helping reduce voltage drops and latency, while enabling the control system on the scissor to connect and communicate directly with each system.

The control system is fully connected to the entire machine, which allows the DaVinci scissor to transmit data back to operators, fleet managers, and service technicians via Bluetooth and cellular networks. This sets the stage for new features like the DaVinciGo app. This app provides real-time machine health and battery status information   providing the ability for service technicians to perform remote diagnostics and push over-the-air software updates.

Drive System

The drive system on the all-electric DaVinci lift has permanent magnets, which generate torque and create motion to spin the motor. It is estimated that permanent magnet performance can increase the efficiency of a motor by up to 20 to 30 percent on average. Motors with permanent magnets have a long life and require zero serviceability.

Steer System

For smooth operation, the independent controllers of the DaVinci lift’s steering system are designed to help reduce tire scrubbing on jobsites, which helps control tire wear and limits damage to sensitive flooring.

The AE1932’s intuitive steering system allows DaVinci lift operators to easily maneuver the machine into and around narrow-access and space-restricted areas to get work done where it’s needed.

Lift System

The lift system on the new DaVinci scissor lift is designed with an electromechanical lift actuator, replacing the hydraulic cylinder design of traditional electric scissor lifts. Since there are no hydraulics, the AE1932 does not leak, which means it can be used without diapers.

“The simplified design makes the AE1932 noticeably different when working at height,” said Rafael Nunez, senior product manager of scissor and vertical lifts at JLG. “Traditional battery-powered lifts have hoses routed throughout the scissor stack, whereas the DaVinci lift has no hoses for a clean, modern appearance with significantly reduced maintenance and service requirements.”

Furthermore, the DaVinci scissor lift system is engineered to recover energy as the platform descends, sending it back to the battery to help maximize use between charges.

Battery System

DaVinci lifts can be fully charged in as little as three and a half hours, increasing its utilization throughout the workday as compared to traditional electric powered lifts that require up to three times longer to charge.

For additional productivity gains, the system can also be opportunity charged in five minutes or less for 100 feet of drive, plus enough torque for loading.

The DaVinci lift’s lithium-ion battery can last up to 10 years, which means that the battery should not need to be replaced and requires no maintenance throughout the entire design-life of the scissor lift.

In addition, the DaVinci lift features an advanced battery management system that monitors the machine’s charge and usage, while providing detailed diagnostic information about the battery and charge systems via the DavinciGo App. 

Performance Specs

The all-electric DaVinci AE1932 scissor lift answers the industry’s expectation for performance and productivity in 19-foot scissor lifts, including an indoor and outdoor 606 pound capacity rating. The lift has a 4 mph travel speed, which is up to two times faster than a traditional scissor lift. This enables the machine to move quickly around jobsites. 

Another productivity enhancing feature is progressive elevated drive speed, a JLG industry first. This function slows the unit down as its elevated, instead of defaulting to 0.5 mph like a standard scissor lift.

The machine has a compact footprint, weighing 3,450 pounds and having 25 percent gradeability. DaVinci lifts also comply with the latest ANSI and CSA industry standards, featuring a load sensing system, self-closing gate, and the JLG QuikFold rail system. It comes standard with JLG Mobile Control, allowing users to drive, steer and load the scissor lift from any iOS or Android mobile device.

“With its productivity features for end-users, the DaVinci AE1932 scissor lift sets a new benchmark in the industry for both performance and maintenance,” said Nunez.

