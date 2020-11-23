8 New LED Utility and Work Lights from Optronics

The new lamps range from utility and work lights to scene lights, and even include a freestanding, rechargeable, cordless, multifunctional LED lamp a new lamp for virtually any application and at every price point.

November 23, 2020
Optronics
8 New Led Utility And Work Lights From Optronics Cm Work1 Tll42 Ucl42
Optronics

Optronics International introduced eight new LED utility and work lights. The new feature-rich LED lamps come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are all available in retail packages and in bulk.

The lamps range from utility and work lights to scene lights, and even include a freestanding, rechargeable, cordless, multifunctional LED lamp. The products enable users to address a vast array of auxiliary lighting applications. With such a wide variety of shapes, sizes, prices and raw lumen outputs ranging from 1,000 to 20,000, Optronics’ entire family of LED utility and work lights can match any budget and any application.

The New LED utility and work lights includes the TLL41FS Rubber Housing Utility Light, the TLL42FS Swivel Base Utility/Work Light, the TLL145FS Utility Work Light, the TLL153FK Mini Utility Light, the UCL26CS Low Profile Flood Light, the UCL28CS Off-Road Spot Light, the UCL42CS Mini Scene Light, and the UCL73 Rechargeable, Cordless Utility Light .The New LED utility and work lights includes the TLL41FS Rubber Housing Utility Light, the TLL42FS Swivel Base Utility/Work Light, the TLL145FS Utility Work Light, the TLL153FK Mini Utility Light, the UCL26CS Low Profile Flood Light, the UCL28CS Off-Road Spot Light, the UCL42CS Mini Scene Light, and the UCL73 Rechargeable, Cordless Utility Light .Optronics

“Utility and work lights are vital for those working in, on and around vehicles, particularly as the days grow shorter this winter,” Marcus Hester, vice president of sales and marketing for Optronics International, said. “With 28 LED competitively priced utility and work lights available, Optronics now has the most formidable product offering in the marketplace.”

The New LED utility and work lights includes:

  • The TLL41FS Rubber Housing Utility Light with rugged, rubberized housing and seven LEDs.
  • The TLL42FS Swivel Base Utility/Work Light featuring swivel points on both its mounting bracket and handle for unlimited positioning and 13 LEDs.
  • The TLL145FS Utility Work Light with die-cast aluminum housing and seven LEDs.
  • The TLL153FK Mini Utility Lights in a two-light set, each with nine LEDs.
  • The UCL26CS Low Profile Flood Light with two-inch thickness and six LEDs.
  • The UCL28CS Off-Road Spot Light with die-cast aluminum housing and tough powder-coated finish.
  • The UCL42CS Mini Scene Light with unique 45-degree directional flood beam pattern.
  • The UCL73 Rechargeable, Cordless Utility Light with spot, flood and emergency beam functions and multi-device charging capabilities via USB port.

With the exception of the Off-Road Spot Light, all the new lamps come with stainless steel mounting hardware and either IP65 or IP67 rating for contaminant resistance. All the lamps are designed to be compatible with both 12- and 24-volt electrical systems.

“The eight new utility and work lights would constitute a full product line for most lighting manufacturers,” Hester said. “When you couple our expanded 28-light offering with our industry-leading packaging and merchandising programs, there is nobody around who can match Optronics in this market space.”

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company’s extensive distribution network of more than 20,000 convenient distribution locations. 

Recommended
Cu 11202020
Top 10 Construction Stories of the Week: 2021 Full-size Pickups Ramp Up Capability
The most-read construction stories of the week include the Biden administration’s USDOT transition team, an AI robot that can flatten concrete floors, Caterpillar’s track-life tips, Ford’s 2022 E-Transit electric work van, Dodge 2021 construction outlook
November 20, 2020
Covid 19 Protocol
How Paving Contractors are Coping with COVID-19
Many contractors are having to adjust their day-to-day business and strategic planning due to the pandemic.
November 19, 2020
Latest
Apollo Light Main Photo (1)
How UV-C LED Light Can Help your Rental Customers
UV-C LED light is a chemical-free, low-touch technique used to decontaminate anything the UV light can reach. Now, in the world of COVID-19, it is being used to decontaminate tools, equipment, spaces, rooms, PPE, and more.
July 20, 2020
Lind Apollo UV-C LED light
Lind Equipment Awarded Canadian Contract for Virus-Killing Apollo UV-C Light
Lind Equipment created the Apollo UV-C Light to help people around the globe decontaminate their areas and get people safety back to work.
June 30, 2020
Lind Equipment All In One Lights On With Gen Copy
Lind Equipment All-In-One Beacon LED Tower
May 19, 2020
Alm Gr Light Tower 00003 Diesel Decals
Allmand GR-Series Light Tower
Four fuel-efficient LED fixtures with 195,592 total lumens provide a 300-hour run time
May 19, 2020
United Rentals Mg 7157
Five Key Considerations When Renting a Portable Light Tower
Creating a lighting solution is a matter of choosing the right size, style and number of portable light towers. Here are five key considerations when making a portable lighting choice for a worksite.
May 11, 2020
The concept light tower Allmand displayed at ARA is powered by Vanguard lithium ion batteries and is equipped with four LED 350W light modules for commercial grade light output.
Generators, Light Towers Show Power Alternatives
Alternate power sources are highlighted with recent product launches.
March 20, 2020
10 Wacker Neuson Ltv4 K Light Tower Action
Wacker Neuson LTV4K LED Light Tower
The new LTV4K LED light tower offers durability and longevity, making it cost efficient and ideal for any work-site.
March 19, 2020
Apt Ltv5 Light Tower
HiLight V5+ LED Light Tower
Four LED lamps rated at 350 watts each and offer visibility up to 7 acres
February 27, 2020
V4 W 3
Chicago Pneumatic CPLT V4W Light Tower
Features features an 8-kW Kubota engine, Red Rock enclosure and four metal halide floodlights rated at 1,000 watts each
February 20, 2020
Cplt P2 Led Light Tower Us Original
The CPLT P2 Portable Lighting Tower
Chicago Pneumatic Power Technique features the CPLT P2 LED light towers that have a 30,000 Hour Life Expectancy
February 20, 2020
Cplt V2 Led Cppg 2i Light Tower Us Original
Chicago Pneumatic (CP) features the CPLT V2 Light Towers
This light tower can be integrated with any CPPG reliable and silent source of AC power below 3 kW.
February 20, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Lind Equipment's All-in-One Beacon LED Tower Offers Three Assets in One
Brian Astl of Lind Equipment provides an overview of the All-in-One LED Beacon tower from Lind Equipment, including how it can be a great asset for equipment rental companies.
February 13, 2020
Allmand Battery Night Lite E Series Concept 5e42f41331fc8
[VIDEO] Allmand Unveils Concept Battery Powered Light Tower and Inverter
Allmand has been working on several concept products that incorporate power solutions from Vanguard Power including a battery-powered light tower and inverter.
February 12, 2020
Alm Gr Light Tower 00003 Diesel Decals 5e42dbc271cbc
[VIDEO] Allmand Unveils New Towable GR-Series Night-Lite Towers
Allmand's newest chain light towers are now towable making them easier to move around a jobsite.
February 12, 2020
Generac Vts Solar Light Tower
[VIDEO] Generac Bringing Solar Light Tower to Market by End of 2020
Generac's VTS solar light tower is powered by three solar panels but has the ability to connect to an external power source for recharging or for use on cloudy days.
February 11, 2020
Generac Vt Hybrid Light Tower
[VIDEO] Generac Mobile Introduces World's First Hybrid Light Tower
Generac's VT-Hybrid light tower is powered by a rechargeable battery pack that provides up to eight hours of continuous operation.
February 11, 2020
Allmand Bros., Inc. Battery Night-Lite E Series Concept Product
Allmand Bros., Inc. Invests in Concept Products, Approaches Completion on Plant Expansion
The manufacturer of portable job site equipment announces recent advancements in growth and innovation.
February 11, 2020
Allmand Bros., Inc. Night-Lite™ GR-Series light tower
Allmand Bros., Inc. Introduces New Light Towers and Towable Heater at ARA Show 2020
New Night-Lite GR-Series light towers and Maxi-Heat 1M BTU towable heater launch at show.
February 11, 2020
Generac MIH800
Generac Innovation to Shine at The ARA Show 2020
Generac plans to highlight newest rental industry solutions
January 14, 2020
E145daebcd8b020cd860c807a67f
LED Inspection Hand/Drop Light
Waterproof and vapor-proof, the hand lamp is designed to prevent water and moisture from getting into the handle and head when used in wet locations.
December 13, 2019
Lind Equip Beacon Infinity Light
Lind Equipment Beacon Infinity Floodlight
Boasts a bright 5,400 lumens of light output while only using 40W of power
December 12, 2019
Streamlight Switchblade Light
Strion Switchblade Rechargeable Area Light
Streamlight's Strion Switchblade is a compact, rechargeable area light with a double-sided light bar that rotates 180 degrees to offer three lighting modes
November 11, 2019
Streamline Syclone
Syclone Rechargeable Compact Work Light
Streamlight's Syclone compact work light rotates 360 degrees and offers spot and flood beams for work lighting and color matching
November 8, 2019
Streamlight Flipmate
FlipMate Rechargeable Flashlight
Streamlight's FlipMate is a USB rechargeable light with a blade that rotates 270 degrees on its body to provide area lighting as well as color matching
November 5, 2019