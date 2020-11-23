8 New LED Utility and Work Lights from Optronics

Optronics International introduced eight new LED utility and work lights. The new feature-rich LED lamps come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are all available in retail packages and in bulk.

The lamps range from utility and work lights to scene lights, and even include a freestanding, rechargeable, cordless, multifunctional LED lamp. The products enable users to address a vast array of auxiliary lighting applications. With such a wide variety of shapes, sizes, prices and raw lumen outputs ranging from 1,000 to 20,000, Optronics’ entire family of LED utility and work lights can match any budget and any application.

Optronics



“Utility and work lights are vital for those working in, on and around vehicles, particularly as the days grow shorter this winter,” Marcus Hester, vice president of sales and marketing for Optronics International, said. “With 28 LED competitively priced utility and work lights available, Optronics now has the most formidable product offering in the marketplace.”

The New LED utility and work lights includes:

The TLL41FS Rubber Housing Utility Light with rugged, rubberized housing and seven LEDs.

with rugged, rubberized housing and seven LEDs. The TLL42FS Swivel Base Utility/Work Light featuring swivel points on both its mounting bracket and handle for unlimited positioning and 13 LEDs.

featuring swivel points on both its mounting bracket and handle for unlimited positioning and 13 LEDs. The TLL145FS Utility Work Light with die-cast aluminum housing and seven LEDs.

with die-cast aluminum housing and seven LEDs. The TLL153FK Mini Utility Lights in a two-light set, each with nine LEDs.

in a two-light set, each with nine LEDs. The UCL26CS Low Profile Flood Light with two-inch thickness and six LEDs.

with two-inch thickness and six LEDs. The UCL28CS Off-Road Spot Light with die-cast aluminum housing and tough powder-coated finish.

with die-cast aluminum housing and tough powder-coated finish. The UCL42CS Mini Scene Light with unique 45-degree directional flood beam pattern.

with unique 45-degree directional flood beam pattern. The UCL73 Rechargeable, Cordless Utility Light with spot, flood and emergency beam functions and multi-device charging capabilities via USB port.

With the exception of the Off-Road Spot Light, all the new lamps come with stainless steel mounting hardware and either IP65 or IP67 rating for contaminant resistance. All the lamps are designed to be compatible with both 12- and 24-volt electrical systems.

“The eight new utility and work lights would constitute a full product line for most lighting manufacturers,” Hester said. “When you couple our expanded 28-light offering with our industry-leading packaging and merchandising programs, there is nobody around who can match Optronics in this market space.”

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company’s extensive distribution network of more than 20,000 convenient distribution locations.