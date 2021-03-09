Deutz Corporation Adds New Dallas Power Center

Deutz Corporation will be adding another Deutz Power Center location in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, area, called Deutz Power Center Mid-America.

The new location will have a fully stocked parts counter and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of Deutz engines, either at the Power Center or at the customer's site via remotely-located service technicians. Each remote technician, or 'Man in Van,' is locally based in other cities like Houston and Midland-Odessa, allowing them to quickly manage customer needs in those areas without travel time.

In a press release, Dominick A. "Nick" Vermet, vice president, Power Center Operations for Deutz Corporation, said, “We’ve had tremendous success with DEUTZ Power Center Midwest in North Kansas City, Missouri. The midsection of the country has been a booming area for us, with an economy that’s spurring more construction and infrastructure projects. By adding this new Power Center location in DFW, we’ll be able to better support OEMs and end users in this large region by providing top-notch, expert service and parts delivery that keeps their equipment up and running.”

Ron Schmidt, service manager at DEUTZ Power Center Great Lakes, will relocate to serve as branch manager of the new location. Deutz Power Center Mid-America will also provide application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize Deutz products in their equipment. Power Center customers can also purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.

Information provided by Deutz Corporation and edited by Alexis Brumm.