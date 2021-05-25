Deutz Selects Location for New Mid-America Power Center

Deutz Power Center Mid-America will have fully stocked parts counters and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of DEUTZ engines.

May 25, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Deutz Corporation
Dpc Mid America Service Truck
Deutz

Deutz Corporation has chosen a location for its newest Deutz Power Center, in Mansfield, Texas, a suburb approximately 30 miles from Dallas and 20 miles from Fort Worth.

“We have selected Mansfield, Texas, as the brick-and-mortar location for Deutz Power Center Mid-America because it gives great access to the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, while still allowing us to rapidly travel north to service customers in Oklahoma or south to the Houston, Texas, area as needed,” said Dominick “Nick” A. Vermet, vice president, Power Center Operations for Deutz Corporation. “Mansfield is also a growing city with many young families, and by locating there, we’ll have the ability to grow our employee base to meet the needs of customers throughout this region.”

Deutz Power Center Mid-America will have fully stocked parts counters, and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of DEUTZ engines, either at the new center or at the customer’s site via remotely-located service technicians. Each remote technician, known as a  “Man in Van,” is locally based in other cities, such as Houston and Midland-Odessa, allowing them to quickly and efficiently manage customer needs in those areas without extensive travel time.

Deutz Power Center Mid-America will also provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize Deutz products. Manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs. Power Center customers can also purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Xchange remanufactured engines.  

Information provided by Deutz and edited by Alexis Brumm.

