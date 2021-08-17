Deutz Corporation Opens New Las Vegas Power Center

DEUTZ Corporation will be adding another DEUTZ Power Center in Las Vegas. The new location will be called DEUTZ Power Center West.

“Since we launched the DEUTZ Power Center concept back in 2014, our OEM partners and end user customers have really embraced it and made it a big success,” said Dominick A. “Nick” Vermet, vice president, Power Center Operations for DEUTZ Corporation. “The addition of DEUTZ Power Center West in Las Vegas will help us not only serve the large number of rental companies in southern Nevada, but it will also help us provide much-needed DEUTZ service and parts to our customers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and all across California.”

Like all DEUTZ Power Centers, the Las Vegas location will have a fully stocked parts counter and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of DEUTZ engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer’s site via a team of mobile service technicians.

In addition to the facility in Las Vegas, mobile technicians will be permanently located in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Bakersfield, California, allowing them to quickly and efficiently manage customer needs in those areas without requiring extensive travel time.

DEUTZ Power Center West will also provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize DEUTZ products in their equipment. Manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services for their engine specification and configuration needs. Power Center customers can also purchase new DEUTZ engines, as well as DEUTZ Xchange remanufactured engines.

Mark Guriel, the current manager of warehouse operations at DEUTZ Corporation in Norcross, Georgia, will be relocating to Las Vegas to fulfill his new role as branch manager of DEUTZ Power Center West.

“Taking on this new position with DEUTZ Power Center West is a great way for me to apply what I’ve learned over the past eight years at our operation in Norcross,” Guriel said. “Since joining DEUTZ in 2013, I’ve learned about what it takes to hire and manage a solid team, as well as the importance of providing excellent aftermarket sales and support to our customers."

Information provided by DEUTZ Corporation and edited by Alexis Sheprak