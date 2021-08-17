Deutz Corporation Opens New Las Vegas Power Center

Like all DEUTZ Power Centers, the Las Vegas location will have a fully stocked parts counter and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of DEUTZ engines.

August 17, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Deutz Corporation
Deutz West Logo
Deutz

DEUTZ Corporation will be adding another DEUTZ Power Center in Las Vegas. The new location will be called DEUTZ Power Center West.

“Since we launched the DEUTZ Power Center concept back in 2014, our OEM partners and end user customers have really embraced it and made it a big success,” said Dominick A. “Nick” Vermet, vice president, Power Center Operations for DEUTZ Corporation. “The addition of DEUTZ Power Center West in Las Vegas will help us not only serve the large number of rental companies in southern Nevada, but it will also help us provide much-needed DEUTZ service and parts to our customers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and all across California.”

Like all DEUTZ Power Centers, the Las Vegas location will have a fully stocked parts counter and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of DEUTZ engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer’s site via a team of mobile service technicians.

In addition to the facility in Las Vegas, mobile technicians will be permanently located in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Bakersfield, California, allowing them to quickly and efficiently manage customer needs in those areas without requiring extensive travel time. 

DEUTZ Power Center West will also provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize DEUTZ products in their equipment. Manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services for their engine specification and configuration needs. Power Center customers can also purchase new DEUTZ engines, as well as DEUTZ Xchange remanufactured engines.  

Mark Guriel, the current manager of warehouse operations at DEUTZ Corporation in Norcross, Georgia, will be relocating to Las Vegas to fulfill his new role as branch manager of DEUTZ Power Center West.

“Taking on this new position with DEUTZ Power Center West is a great way for me to apply what I’ve learned over the past eight years at our operation in Norcross,” Guriel said. “Since joining DEUTZ in 2013, I’ve learned about what it takes to hire and manage a solid team, as well as the importance of providing excellent aftermarket sales and support to our customers."

Information provided by DEUTZ Corporation and edited by Alexis Sheprak

 

Related
Deutz Tcg 78 H2 6115199743f89
DEUTZ Sets Production Target of 2024 for New Hydrogen Engine
August 13, 2021
Dpc Mid America Service Truck
Deutz Selects Location for New Mid-America Power Center
May 25, 2021
Jdps And Deutz 5fd19edd0318e
John Deere Power Systems Partners with Deutz to Develop Low Horsepower Engine
December 11, 2020
Recommended
02 Wheel Track 600x400
Wheels or Tracks? Weighing the Advantages of Two Types of Excavators
Are you better served by tracks or wheels? Here’s a quick look at the differences — and which type of excavator gets the edge in certain situations
August 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 384753285
Is a Vehicle Mileage Tax on the Horizon?
Paying less at the pump, but more on your odometer, what does a vehicle miles traveled tax really entail?
August 17, 2021
725421076 1280x720
ARA Forecasts 3.5 Percent Increase for Rental Equipment Industry
The updated second quarter forecast released by the American Rental Association (ARA) now calls for equipment rental revenue to exceed $47.8 billion in 2021.
August 16, 2021
Latest
Iso50001 Linked In
Kohler Engines Italian Campus Receives ISO 50001 Certification
The achievement of ISO 50001 certification enables Kohler to adopt a systematic approach to make better use of energy intensive assets, address impact, conserve resources, and improve the bottom-line through efficient energy management.
July 13, 2021
Miller En Pak A60 Gbhw Right
Miller Electric Redesigned EnPak A60 for Class 5 to 7 Work Trucks
Expanded capabilities include integrated welding, battery charge/crank assist, hydraulic power and more.
July 12, 2021
Atlas E3+ Usa Light Tower Start Up Original
Light It Up: Which Light Tower is Right for You?
This article will help you figure out what light tower is the best fit between metal halide and LED, in addition to choosing how the light tower is powered from diesel to battery and electric.
June 21, 2021
Michael L. Hartoonian, president and CEO of Hatz
Industry Conversations with Hatz Diesel
Michael L. Hartoonian, president and CEO of Hatz, shares what's next for innovation, trends throughout rental, and his love of chicken wings.
June 18, 2021
Briggs Stratton Vanguard
Briggs & Stratton Displays Updated Engines, Batteries at WOC
Briggs & Stratton is in attendance at the 2021 World of Concrete show, presenting the current lineup of Vanguard power solutions and highlighting product partners in the industry.
June 8, 2021
The Software & Technology Special Issue
Sponsored
The Software & Technology Special Issue
Read now and learn about some of the latest software and technology you can implement into your business. Start benefiting today.
August 16, 2021
Honda E Gx
Honda eGX Electrified Power Unit
The eGX is the company’s first advanced electrified power unit for OEM applications
June 8, 2021
Dpc Mid America Service Truck
Deutz Selects Location for New Mid-America Power Center
Deutz Power Center Mid-America will have fully stocked parts counters and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of DEUTZ engines.
May 25, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
Compressor Maintenance Tips with Kaeser Compressors
In this episode of Rental’s the Bottom Line, Rental Editor Alexis Brumm talks to Tehran Browne, product engineer, and Chance Chartters, sales manager, from Kaeser Compressors.
May 18, 2021
Engine Lineup
Industry Conversations with Vanguard
David Frank, vice president of commercial engine sales, shares what's next in terms of innovation for the rental industry, what's on the horizon for the company, and more.
May 13, 2021
Perc (3)
PERC Shares Safety Resources for Clean Air Month
Celebrated in May, the American Lung Association (ALA) sponsors Clean Air Month to bring heightened awareness to the correlation between clean air and respiratory health.
May 6, 2021
Smart Loa
Industry Conversations with Alliance North America
Kevin Day, president of ANA, shares what's next in terms of innovation for the industry, rental trends, and his favorite dessert.
May 6, 2021
Chicago Pneumatic David Smith
Atlas Copco, Chicago Pneumatic Welcome New Hires
Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomes Erik Hill as the new inside sales support engineer and David Smith as the new regional sales manager for Chicago Pneumatic.
May 5, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
Vanguard Breaks Down TCO in 3 Ways
In this episode, Vanguard experts Chris Meyers and David Frank discuss what total cost of ownership looks like from three perspectives and how manufacturers can address these various outlooks.
May 4, 2021
RB Scott Atlas Copco
RB Scott Joins Atlas Copco Power Technique Dealer Network
Based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, RB Scott will provide rental, sales, service and distribution of Atlas Copco diesel and electric dewatering pumps to end users throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota.
April 27, 2021
South New Hire Blog
Atlas Copco Power Technique Announces New Hires and Promotions
Company announces new hires and promotions in its U.S. regions and headquarters, as well as at its Chicago Pneumatic multibrand.
April 27, 2021
Perc (2)
PERC to Hold Webinar Discussing Commercial Power Generation
Webinar attendees can discover the key benefits of propane-powered generators—including low maintenance costs, ease of operation, portability, and reduced emissions.
April 27, 2021
MudMixer directional concrete mixer
The MudMixer® is the fastest, easiest, multi-use mixer on the market. Featuring a fully-adjustable water input designed to be used with concrete, mortar, or stucco mix – it quickly and effortlessly provides reliable consistency wherever it’s needed.
April 21, 2021
Adobe Stock 298953272
Clean, Green Electric Machines Take on Rental
Innovations such as hybrid technologies, zero-emission diesel engines, and lithium-ion batteries continue to change the equipment industry, altering the rental market’s future for the better.
April 19, 2021
Data from the Department of Energy (DOE) shows 16 percent greater carbon dioxide emissions per unit of energy for diesel compared with propane.
The Clean Power Solution Rental Customers are Looking For
Propane generators give rental customers undeniable reliability and nonstop power— without sacrificing environmental impact.
April 13, 2021
Quad Box Stringer
How to Generate More Rental Income From Your Generator Investment
The portable and emergency power market represents an excellent growth opportunity for rental operations. And adding a package of cables, connectors, and accessories can increase per-rental income.
April 15, 2021
To ensure proper maintenance of the compressor, units should be inspected daily for fuel level, oil level, and battery voltage.
5 Important Tips for Air Compressor Maintenance
Proper maintenance should be a top priority, and creating a strong schedule for your air compressor service might be the difference between a successful rental or a costly breakdown.
April 18, 2021
All Transparent
POWR2 Battery Systems up to 1.2MW
Sizes available are 250KW, 500KW, and 800KW, and each size has a 150-percent overload capacity for one minute.
April 15, 2021
The Software & Technology Special Issue
Sponsored
The Software & Technology Special Issue
Read now and learn about some of the latest software and technology you can implement into your business. Start benefiting today.
August 16, 2021