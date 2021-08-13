DEUTZ Sets Production Target of 2024 for New Hydrogen Engine

Deutz showcases the TCG 7.8 H2, its first hydrogen engine, and says it is scheduled to go into full production in 2024.

August 13, 2021
Deutz Corporation
Deutz Tcg 78 H2 6115199743f89
Deutz

DEUTZ launches the TCG 7.8 H2, the company’s first hydrogen engine. The drive, which meets all of the eligibility criteria set by the EU for zero CO2 emission engines, is a further addition to the company’s portfolio of low-emission and zero-emission drive systems.

“DEUTZ are pioneers of carbon-neutral drive systems for off-highway applications. We already manufacture clean and highly efficient engines. Now we are taking the next step: Our hydrogen engine is ready for the market. This represents an important milestone that will help us to make our contribution toward the Paris climate goals,” says Dr. Frank Hiller, CEO of DEUTZ AG.

The hydrogen-powered engine has passed initial tests on the test bench with flying colors and is scheduled to go into full production in 2024. Dr. Markus Müller, Chief Technology Officer of DEUTZ AG, explains: “The six-cylinder TCG 7.8 H2 is based on an existing engine design. Generating a power output of 200 kW it runs carbon-neutral and very quietly. In principle, the engine is suitable for all current DEUTZ applications, but due to the available infrastructure it is likely to be used first in stationary equipment, generators, and rail transport.”

The hydrogen engine’s first pilot application will be in stationary equipment for power generation in partnership with a regional utility company. The pilot is scheduled to commence at the beginning of 2022 with the aim of demonstrating the engine’s suitability for everyday use.

Read more about the TCG 7.8 H2 and other hydrogen technology advancements in the article "Hydrogen is Here for the Long Haul."

