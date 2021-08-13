DEUTZ Sets Production Target of 2024 for New Hydrogen Engine

DEUTZ launches the TCG 7.8 H2, the company’s first hydrogen engine. The drive, which meets all of the eligibility criteria set by the EU for zero CO 2 emission engines, is a further addition to the company’s portfolio of low-emission and zero-emission drive systems.

“DEUTZ are pioneers of carbon-neutral drive systems for off-highway applications. We already manufacture clean and highly efficient engines. Now we are taking the next step: Our hydrogen engine is ready for the market. This represents an important milestone that will help us to make our contribution toward the Paris climate goals,” says Dr. Frank Hiller, CEO of DEUTZ AG.

The hydrogen-powered engine has passed initial tests on the test bench with flying colors and is scheduled to go into full production in 2024. Dr. Markus Müller, Chief Technology Officer of DEUTZ AG, explains: “The six-cylinder TCG 7.8 H2 is based on an existing engine design. Generating a power output of 200 kW it runs carbon-neutral and very quietly. In principle, the engine is suitable for all current DEUTZ applications, but due to the available infrastructure it is likely to be used first in stationary equipment, generators, and rail transport.”

The hydrogen engine’s first pilot application will be in stationary equipment for power generation in partnership with a regional utility company. The pilot is scheduled to commence at the beginning of 2022 with the aim of demonstrating the engine’s suitability for everyday use.

