ARA Officers Call on the Senate Small Business Committee

The call focused on issues facing the equipment and event rental industries, which have been affected by the pandemic.

May 13, 2020
American Rental Association
Capitol Building
Ara Logo Rgb New

American Rental Association (ARA) officers participated on a call with the Senate Small Business Committee on May 12 to communicate the challenges currently facing equipment and event rental businesses.

Committee Chair Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) responded to the ARA’s request for a call and was able to have one of his professional staff members participate. Joining Beth Hoff Blackmer, ARA president; John Bibbo, CERP, ARA chair; and Dan Hooks, CERP, ARA president-elect, were ARA board member Jeff Crotto, CERP, a constituent of Sen. Rubio’s and whose business, All About Events – Jacksonville, is located in Jacksonville, Florida, and Tony Conant, ARA CEO.

“We continue to reach out to members of Congress so that we can share with them what the equipment and event rental industry is facing as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Hoff Blackmer. “Talking with Sen. Rubio’s staff and letting them ask us questions about the difficulties we are facing as an industry was very important, and I know by the questions they were asking us that Sen. Rubio really wants to know what is happening to small businesses in Florida and around the country."

Much of the call focused on issues facing the event rental industry, which has been decimated by the pandemic.

“I wanted them to know how a local company in Florida was coping with the new reality of the coronavirus,” said Crotto. “Every event rental business I have talked to in Florida is down +90% over the last two months, and I don’t think we are going to recover in eight weeks, which is when our Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) money runs out. We need access to more capital and that was the message we wanted to communicate to Sen. Rubio.”

“ARA is going to continue reaching out to Capitol Hill as we move forward,” said Conant. “We need to tell our story to the people who are making the decisions in Washington, D.C. Making this kind of outreach can only be helpful because it lets policy makers know what it happening to real businesses and the people who own them and work for them.”

 

Recommended
Red And White Signage 3962259
Proposed HEROES Act Includes Boost for Infrastructure
Pelosi unveils coronavirus relief plan known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act which would give another $3 trillion to the economy, with $15B going to state DOTs
May 13, 2020
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020
Combo Graph Apr 20
Construction Backlog Falls But Contractor Confidence is Up from Historic Lows
Despite shrinking backlog in April 2020, confidence among construction industry leaders inched upward last month from the historic lows observed in March.
May 12, 2020
Latest
RDO Equipment Co. is among those dealers offering outdoor or curbside pickup, delivery in certain areas and shipping, giving customers numerous choices to get their parts.
How Contractors and Dealers Continue to Work Together During the COVID Crisis
From "kicking the tires" virtually to curbside parts pickup, the COVID-19 crisis is highlighting the different ways construction companies need and choose to do business with construction equipment dealers
May 8, 2020
Rental Businesses Can Use Creative Communication to Bridge the Social Distance
Rental businesses can use frequent and creative communication with customers to bring business back during and following the COVID-19 crisis
May 8, 2020
The significance of properly and safely handling equipment.
Ditch Witch Offers New Equipment Operation Training Modules
The Ditch Witch certified training modules are available for stand-on skid steers, walk-behind trenchers, ride-on trenchers and roto witch drilling attachment.
May 7, 2020
General
General Pipe Cleaners Brings Back Snake-Oil for Sewer Cables, Equipment
The new Snake-Oil Classic joins Snake-Oil Plus, General’s new non-toxic, biodegradable addition, to the Snake-Oil family.
May 7, 2020
The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately-owned crane rental and sales enterprise in North America, with 37 branches operating under the ALL, Central, Dawes, Jeffers, and ALT names.
ALL Family of Companies Unveils Shared Equipment Program
ALL’s equipment lineup includes crane types as small and versatile as mini/spider cranes or as large as 900-ton ATs and 1,000-ton crawlers, plus tower cranes, boom lifts/aerials/MEWPs, and boom trucks.
May 7, 2020
(L to R): Jason Wainwright, Will Blackerby, Dana Conrad, Scott McGuigan, Tim Collie, Greg Walker, Corey Rogers, and Jesse Beasley.
National Equipment Dealers Joins the Manitou Dealer Network
National Equipment Dealers (NED) will offer the full Manitou line of skid loaders, track loaders, articulated loaders, and telescopic handlers at 11 locations throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.
May 6, 2020
Brokk recently opened a 10,000-square-foot service center in Missouri.
Brokk Opens Major Service Center
Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, enhances its machine refurbishment and repair, with the addition of its new Demonstration and Service Center in Missouri.
May 6, 2020
Roberts Blackwell
CRA Names New Executive Director
The California Rental Association has named a new executive director to replace Dale Blackwell, who passed away on April 15.
May 5, 2020
Trackunit2
Trackunit White Book Aims to Eliminate Construction Downtime
White book provides a guide to 100 key insights and learnings construction equipment owners need to eliminate downtime on a global scale
May 5, 2020
Sv40 Red 3
Yanmar SV40 Ultra-tight Tailswing Excavator
Model is the first of the company’s compact equipment line to be offered in the premium red color
May 5, 2020
Volvo CE donated PPE to healthcare workers at a local hospital in Pennsylvania.
Volvo CE Produces, Donates PPE to Healthcare Workers
Through internal crowdsourcing of the best designs, materials and assembly techniques, Volvo Construction Equipment employees are producing face shields and ear guards for local front line healthcare workers.
May 5, 2020
The Snorkel TB Series of 80 ft. (24.3m) and 86 ft. (26.2m) telescopic boom lifts has achieved the EquipmentWatch Highest Retained Value award for the third consecutive year.
Snorkel Boom Lifts Receive Highest Retained Value Award
Snorkel's TB Series of 80 ft. (24.3m) and 86 ft. (26.2m) telescopic boom lifts has achieved the EquipmentWatch Highest Retained Value award.
May 5, 2020
Aquajet Systems Logo
Aquajet Plans Digital Product Launch
Aquajet, a global hydrodemolition robot manufacturer, will introduce a new product through a worldwide digital launch at 2 p.m. Central on Wednesday, May 27.
May 4, 2020
Takeuchi
Takeuchi Announces Roadbuilders Machinery as New Dealer in Southwest Missouri
Takeuchi-US, a global leader in compact equipment, has announced RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply as a new dealer.
May 2, 2020
Wagner Meters is offering a free webinar.
Wagner Meters Offer Free Concrete Moisture Testing Webinar, Waives Training Fee
Wagner Meters is providing a free webinar on concrete moisture testing and waiving the fee on its Rapid RH training class.
May 1, 2020
Snorkel Logo 4140ab4f
Snorkel Joins CAT Allied Vendor Program
Snorkel, a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms, announces its partnership with Caterpillar Inc. as a preferred vendor for The Cat Allied Vendor Program.
April 29, 2020
White And Blue Health Pill And Tablet Letter Cutout On 806427
Coalition Urges Congress to Take Swift Action to Protect American's Healthcare Coverage
Coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Hospital Association and America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) urges swift action to protect health care coverage in response to the COVID-19 crisis
April 28, 2020
Ipaf Logo2
IPAF Sees Year of Rising Membership, Steady Training Growth
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) experienced a strong trading year in 2019.
April 28, 2020
Terex 10835350
Terex Provides an Important Business Update Regarding COVID-19
Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing equipment, is providing a business update regarding health and safety, liquidity, and cost reduction actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 27, 2020
Norty Turner, president of IPAF, Karin Nars, deputy president and Karel Huijser, vice president.
IPAF Presidential Team and Board Members Confirmed by AGM
A new presidential team has been confirmed for the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF).
April 26, 2020
Skyjack is producing PPE to help local hospitals with the COVID-19 efforts.
Skyjack, Linamar Produce PPE, Ventilators for COVID-19 Efforts
Linamar Corporation’s (TSX:LNR) Skyjack division received a request via social media from a local medical professional, prompting the revival of a promotional item which has new relevance today.
April 25, 2020
Deutz 5b33846a54500
DEUTZ Selects West Palm Beach Location For New Power Center
April 25, 2020
Agreement Blur Business Close Up 261621
During the COVID-19 Crisis, a New Type of Business Borrower Emerges
The finance sector is seeing a new type of B2B equipment financing customer emerging from the COVID-19 crisis. Is it a trend that will continue?
April 24, 2020
2019 06 07 15 49 13 Stanley
High-end Tech Provides an Accessible Solution to Market New and Used Equipment Remotely
Trick 3D applies AR, VR and 3D animation to deliver a life-like sales, rental or even training experience all from a mobile device
April 24, 2020