Cornerstone OnDemand Presents RAVE Award to Sunbelt Rentals

Sunbelt Rentals has received a RAVE Award from Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., in recognition of its commitment to learning strategy innovations for its employee training programs.

According to Cornerstone, a leader in people development solutions, Sunbelt Rentals was selected for demonstrating a, “unique execution of new techniques, strategies, methods, or combinations of existing technologies and solutions.” Sunbelt Rentals uses Cornerstone’s learning management systems to provide access to training content for new teammate onboarding and continued workforce education.

The award recognizes Sunbelt Rentals for developing an innovative approach to track and report on a multi-month adaptive driver training program in Cornerstone’s learning management system. This new process and approach gives Sunbelt Rentals' managers the ability to assess data, notify drivers of new training opportunities, and support safety training and compliance certifications to drive organizational performance.

“We are so pleased to be recognized by a learning industry leader like Cornerstone,” said David Carmichael, senior director, talent development and education at Sunbelt Rentals. “We are proud of the training innovations we’ve been able to provide teammates to grow their talents and to create a culture of education and safety for our fleet of drivers.”

The timing of the award showcases Sunbelt Rentals' commitment to education, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was able to move multiple in-person training offerings to virtual instructor-led trainings to address travel restrictions. In one span of eight weeks across April and May, 111 virtual sessions were delivered to 4,125 teammates on topics ranging from COVID-19 safety protocols to leveraging technology for sellers in a remote environment. One longstanding in-person driver training course was redesigned for virtual delivery, resulting in a 51 percent increase in course completion.