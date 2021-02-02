Point of Rental Takes Another Step in Prioritizing eCommerce Functionality with Rental Hosting Acquisition

Point of Rental acquired Rental Hosting, a web design and hosting company that builds integrated websites for rental businesses — marking another step in the company’s prioritization of eCommerce functionality.

February 2, 2021
Point of Rental Software
Rental Hosting Acquisition Press Release V1 0 (1)
Point of Rental
Por Logo

Point of Rental has acquired Rental Hosting, a web design and hosting company that builds integrated websites for rental businesses. The acquisition marks another step in the company’s prioritization of eCommerce functionality.

It acquired RentItOnline, another eCommerce platform, late in 2020.

“As we move eCommerce to the forefront, both as a company and as an industry, this acquisition gives us the resources to do so in innovative, thoughtful ways,” said Point of Rental CEO Wayne Harris. “This will bring our teams closer together for collaboration earlier in the development process, and allow us to better serve our customers’ needs.”

Rental Hosting provides fully integrated websites uniquely built for rental businesses, including eCommerce, customer portals and online payments. Its sites displays rental and sales inventory, shows instructions and videos associated with each item, provides shopping cart functionality, captures customer contact information and automates quotes. In addition, integrated customer portals allow customers to manage their own contracts, view items on rent (including job sites), pay contracts and submit quote requests within a dedicated portal.

“Rental Hosting and Point of Rental have been a part of the same family, same community, for years,” said Rental Hosting CEO Caleb Yell. “This move won't affect current Rental Hosting customers during the transition, and they’ll reap the benefits of our closer collaboration with Point of Rental’s development team as we build an even more tightly integrated eCommerce process.”

Related
Point of Rental has acquired RentItOnline, an online booking engine and customer app for equipment rental.
Point of Rental Obtains RentItOnline System and App
November 25, 2020
Sky Jacks
Point of Rental Joins Forces with South Africa's SkyJacks
July 10, 2020
Esign Phone
Point of Rental’s eSign & Pay
April 16, 2020
Trackunit
Trackunit and Point of Rental Join Forces to Empower Rental Customers
August 7, 2019
Recommended
I Stock 000004752889 Small
Pete Buttigieg Named Transportation Secretary
Senate confirmed Buttigieg as President Biden's Transportation Secretary
February 2, 2021
Perc 598372e0a40ae 5a1468048566d
Study Shows Propane Has a Lower Carbon Footprint Than Electric in Trucks
Research reveals that propane-fueled medium- and heavy-duty engine vehicles have a lower carbon footprint than electric vehicles in most U.S. states.
January 28, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
Procore Breaks into Preconstruction with Esticom Capability Assimilated into Project Management
Big changes at the cloud construction-management leader include improved collaboration, muscular financial capability and a very short lead time for more-interactive AI
February 1, 2021
Latest
Rental Fleet2 Feb21
The Role of Rental in 2020 and What it Taught Us for 2021
No two industry segments fared exactly alike in 2020, but the spotlight shined on rental equipment revealed some of its biggest benefits, ones that may very likely continue to play a vital role in 2021.
February 1, 2021
If users are looking for a more powerful grinder for removing larger stumps in a complex environment, the Toro STX 38 EFI stump grinder is a good choice, as it's built for durability in the toughest conditions.
What to Consider When Selecting a Stump Grinder
As stump removal can be a labor-intensive process, these factors can help determine what type of equipment is needed to tackle the job successfully
February 1, 2021
John Deere 644 X-tier loader
Wheel Loaders First to Reflect New John Deere Performance Tiering Strategy
Performance tiers on John Deere construction equipment will be differentiated by varying levels of performance, serviceability, innovation and comfort.
January 29, 2021
Asv New Dealers Q42020
ASV Holdings Expands Dealer Network in Q4 of 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. expands its dealer network in the United States with two new dealers, Hardline Equipment and Highway Equipment and Supply, as well as adds Alex Power Equipment as new dealer location in Q4 of 2020.
January 29, 2021
Screenshot 2021 01 29 153303
Alphavima Technologies PREXA365
Alphavima Technologies designs PREXA365, a cloud-based equipment rental management system powered by Microsoft Dynamics, helping companies manage, grow and optimize business within the equipment rental industry.
January 29, 2021
Turfco T5000 Rolls 600b5518e13f3 600b55577d396
Turfco T5000 Spreader/Sprayer
The T5000 is a scaled-up version of Turfco’s mid-sized riding applicator, the T3100 Spreader/Sprayer, which has been a proven performer in the market since 2015.
January 29, 2021
E Gi 300 Ln 6009dce013520
ECHO EGi-3600LN Inverter Generators
Providing 3,600 watts of portable power with electric start, the EGi3600LN completes ECHO’s inverter generator lineup.
January 29, 2021
Us Osha Logo 6006063441990
OSHA Issues Stronger Guidance on Coronavirus Protection Program Implementation
Stronger worker safety guidance is intended to help employers and workers implement a coronavirus protection program and better identify risks.
January 29, 2021
Dsc 0075
Skid-steer Loader Market Forecast to Grow 3% Globally Through 2031
The global skid-steer market is projected to grow 3% in 2021 and maintain this pace through 2031, with the construction industry representing roughly half of market demand.
January 29, 2021
Dsc 5725
How Good Tire Practices Can Boost Skid Steer Profits
With one out of every three operations-and-maintenance dollars rolling in and out of your gate every day, it pays to pay attention to your tires.
January 29, 2021
Equipment Share Slc
Takeuchi Expands Dealer Network with EquipmentShare’s Utah Location
EquipmentShare becomes Takeuchi Dealer to offer Takeuchi’s full line of excavators, compact track loaders, and wheel loaders for sale and rental purposes.
January 28, 2021
Ed Burchett and Blake Barker will manage the Olathe, Kansas location.
Applied Machinery Sales Expands with Second Location in Kansas
Applied Machinery Sales opens a second location in Olathe, Kansas, offering the full line of Merlo Telehandlers and Rotos.
January 28, 2021
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Sponsored
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Rental employees need suitable training to qualify the right tool and accessories for the customer’s job. Learn about how this can be accomplished through the EDCO’s latest whitepaper. Download now
January 19, 2021
2021 01 Salares Norte Mountain Range
Aggreko’s Solar PV Installation Will Help Gold Fields Reduce Energy Costs and Carbon Emissions
Aggreko provides Gold Fields' open pit mine with a power solution in Chile, Latin America — leading to savings of $700,000 per year in energy costs and 10,511 tons of carbon savings.
January 28, 2021
348H Hole Digger
General Equipment 332H and 348H EPICÔ Series Two-man Hole Diggers
General Equipment Company introduces its 332H and 348H EPICÔ Series two-man hole diggers, featuring 5.5-horsepower Honda GXV160 four-stroke engines, and raising the bar for performance, ease of use and safety.
January 28, 2021
Left to Right: Philippe Cohet, Uperio Group; Peter Jehle & Stephen Jehle, P&J Arcomet
Uperio Group Announces P&J Arcomet LLC Purchase
Uperio Group purchased P&J Arcomet LLC, a major player in the North American tower crane rental and services market, to fully consolidate the business in North America and leverage the company’s reputation for quality.
January 28, 2021
Flow Counter Hires
Webtec Develops New RFS200 Run-Time Meter
Webtec introduces a new run-time meter, the RFS200, which ensures that owners can conduct maintenance on a time-used basis, rather than machine hours — allowing for more sharp and cost-effective hydraulic system health management.
January 28, 2021
John Warrillow Official Head Shot
The Art of Selling Your Business: An Excerpt
After 2020, you may be wondering if now is the right time to sell your business. The first step is to understand the landscape of potential acquirers.
January 28, 2021
Fs76 Sigma Fritskrab Med Falcon Logo
Falcon Sigma Product Range of 13 to 27 Meter Models
Falcon Lifts A/S and USM ReRents designs a smaller product range, the Falcon Sigma, which are track-mounted and available with working heights of 13 to 27 Meters, as well as offered as hybrid or all-electric lithium battery powered lifts.
January 27, 2021
Polaris Pro Xd Dsc 4227
Polaris Pro XD Utility Task Vehicle
Polaris introduces the Pro XD Utility Task Vehicle, featuring a new cargo bed topper, mud guard, rear bumper, jobsite compliance and safety accessories, and more
January 27, 2021
Kohler 300 Hours Kits Black
KOHLER PRO 300 Hour Oil Change Kits
Kohler Company created the combination of KOHLER PRO 10W-50 Oil and KOHLER PRO to triple the oil change interval from 100 to 300 hours in Kohler gas engines.
January 27, 2021
Screenshot 2021 01 26 162347
FAD Equipment Store Creates One-Stop Shop for End-Users
FAD Equipment Store announces the online opening of a new U.S. material handling equipment site which offers lifting and material handling equipment, as well as safety and load monitoring products.
January 27, 2021
Kubota U55 5 Compact Excavator
Kubota U55-5 Reduced Tailswing Compact Excavator
January 27, 2021
Kubota Kx057 5 Compact Excavator Side
Kubota KX057-5 Compact Excavator
New compact excavator model replaces the KX057-4 and offers improved technology and ample cabin space.
January 27, 2021