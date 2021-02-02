Point of Rental Takes Another Step in Prioritizing eCommerce Functionality with Rental Hosting Acquisition

Point of Rental has acquired Rental Hosting, a web design and hosting company that builds integrated websites for rental businesses. The acquisition marks another step in the company’s prioritization of eCommerce functionality.

It acquired RentItOnline, another eCommerce platform, late in 2020.

“As we move eCommerce to the forefront, both as a company and as an industry, this acquisition gives us the resources to do so in innovative, thoughtful ways,” said Point of Rental CEO Wayne Harris. “This will bring our teams closer together for collaboration earlier in the development process, and allow us to better serve our customers’ needs.”

Rental Hosting provides fully integrated websites uniquely built for rental businesses, including eCommerce, customer portals and online payments. Its sites displays rental and sales inventory, shows instructions and videos associated with each item, provides shopping cart functionality, captures customer contact information and automates quotes. In addition, integrated customer portals allow customers to manage their own contracts, view items on rent (including job sites), pay contracts and submit quote requests within a dedicated portal.

“Rental Hosting and Point of Rental have been a part of the same family, same community, for years,” said Rental Hosting CEO Caleb Yell. “This move won't affect current Rental Hosting customers during the transition, and they’ll reap the benefits of our closer collaboration with Point of Rental’s development team as we build an even more tightly integrated eCommerce process.”