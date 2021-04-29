United Rentals Releases Q1 Results, Rental Revenue

United Rentals reported their financial results for the first quarter of 2021, including a total revenue of $2.057 billion and a rental revenue of $1.667 billion.

April 29, 2021
Alexis Brumm
United Rentals Inc.
Pu Aerial Lifts (1)
United Rentals website
United Rentals 10893270

United Rentals has reported their financial results for the first quarter of 2021, including a total revenue of $2.057 billion and rental revenue1 of $1.667 billion. The equipment rental revenue was $1.783 million in the first quarter of 2020, equaling a 6.5-percent decrease. However, the year-over-year change in rental revenue improved each month in the quarter, and March was positive year-over-year.

The general rentals segment had an 8.7 percent year-over-year decrease in rental revenue to $1.273 billion for the quarter, and the rental gross margin increased by 20 basis points to 32.3 percent. The rental revenue of the specialty rentals segment, or Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions, increased 1.3 percent year-over-year to $394 million for the quarter, and the rental gross margin increased by 50 basis points to 42.1 percent, mainly due to decreases in temporary labor and fleet repair costs. 

Matthew Flannery, CEO, United Rentals, said, “We were very pleased with our first quarter results and the strong start to our year, as our key end-markets continue to rebound from the challenges of 2020. Sentiment among our customers continues to improve, and we are well prepared to support them as we enter the busiest part of our season.”

He continued, “The recovery that we’ve seen since the middle of last year remains evident across our business, and virtually all indicators point to these trends continuing. As such, we are raising our full-year guidance to reflect our expectations for stronger growth in our core rental business and increased used equipment sales. Most importantly, we are leveraging our significant competitive advantages to add value for both our customers and our investors.”

In related statistics, the used equipment sales in the quarter increased 28 percent year-over-year, reflecting a strong used equipment market. Used equipment pricing rose for the second consecutive quarter, with used equipment proceeds in the quarter being 49 percent of original equipment cost (OEC), compared to 53 percent in the year-ago period.

Recently, United Rentals acquired Franklin Equipment, a rental company headquartered in Ohio. And in April, United agreed to acquire General Finance, a mobile storage rental specialist, with the acquisition expected to close during the second quarter. United has updated its full-year outlook, including the contribution from the acquisition of Franklin Equipment, but not including the impact of the pending acquisition of General Finance Corp. The previous expectation for total revenue in 2021 was in the range of $8.625 to $9.025 billion. Now the company is expecting revenue within the range of $9.05 billion to $9.45 billion. 

Information provided by United Rentals and edited by Alexis Brumm.


1. Rental revenue includes owned equipment rental revenue, re-rent revenue and ancillary revenue

Related
Untied Rentals Logo
United Rentals Acquires Franklin Equipment
April 15, 2021
A lack of industry-wide standards means even for the same type of protective system, tabulated data will differ among manufacturers.
United Rentals Shares Four Tips on Proper Use of Trench Protective System Tabulated Data
April 8, 2021
United Rentals Equipment 5
United Rentals' Earthmoving Equipment Maintenance Tips to Prep Prior to Peak Construction
March 2, 2021
United Rentals 3
United Rentals Announces Blue Thursday Sale, Shares Key Considerations for Buying Used Equipment
November 3, 2020
Recommended
Mechanizing with remote-controlled demolition machines offers significant growth potential: increased productivity opens up opportunities for more projects and better workforce utilization, while the machine’s capabilities offer the chance to expand into new applications.
Rise of the Demolition Machines
Remote-controlled machines provide an innovative mechanical solution, enabling contractors to continue moving forward despite ever-changing industry conditions
April 28, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 22 134736
Wirtgen America Emerges from COVID-19 Stronger Than Ever
The impact of COVID-19 cannot be understated. In a year full of challenges, Wirtgen America saw opportunity to grow and made it a priority to remain close to their customers.
April 22, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 16, 2021
Latest
Jlg Remote Boom Control
Remote Boom Control Available on Select JLG Telehandlers
This new feature enables operators to control the boom from outside the cab, providing improved visibility during load placement.
April 27, 2021
South New Hire Blog
Atlas Copco Power Technique Announces New Hires and Promotions
Company announces new hires and promotions in its U.S. regions and headquarters, as well as at its Chicago Pneumatic multibrand.
April 27, 2021
Perc (2)
PERC to Hold Webinar Discussing Commercial Power Generation
Webinar attendees can discover the key benefits of propane-powered generators—including low maintenance costs, ease of operation, portability, and reduced emissions.
April 27, 2021
Genie Certificate Photo
Genie Offering Online Aerial Site Supervisor Certification for Free
In support of Safety Week 2021, Genie is offering complimentary online jobsite supervisor training for worksites where MEWPs are used to perform work at height.
April 26, 2021
Cordless Bar Cutter
Cordless Steel & Aluminum Bar Cutter
April 26, 2021
PROFACTOR SDS-Max 18V Hitman Rotary Hammers
BOSCH Targeted the Cord on Your Rotary Hammer with the PROFACTOR SDS-Max 18V Hitman Series Rotary Hammers
April 26, 2021
Ara Job Board
ARA Launches Online Job Board for Rental Workforce
The new ARA Job Board is a resource for introducing the rental industry to qualified job seekers and offering ARA members a new avenue to attract qualified candidates to their locations.
April 26, 2021
SupraShine Maintenance Pads
SupraShine Maintenance Pads
April 23, 2021
Bronto
Bronto Skylift Takes on Maintenance at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory
A Bronto S230XDT aerial platform was delivered to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s facility in Goldstone to enable inspection and maintenance of high-tech antennas.
April 23, 2021
Aerial view of Doosan Bobcat Litchfield, MN, manufacturing facility expansion
Doosan Bobcat Completes $26 Million Minnesota Manufacturing Facility Expansion
The expansion to the Litchfield, Minnesota, facility will increase the company's compact equipment production capacity and boost hiring by year end.
April 23, 2021
Adobe Stock 263003522
What Earth Day Can Mean for Rental Business Owners
Plastic or paper? Recycling? LED lightbulbs versus normal? Celebrate Earth Day with these tips for creating an eco-friendlier, greener, and more successful rental business.
April 22, 2021
Toolbox Talk A21 En
New IPAF Toolbox Talks Focus on Fall-protection Equipment
IPAF offers two short presentations with supporting Andy Access posters covering the use and inspection of PFPE when using MEWPs.
April 22, 2021
Jlg 2733 Telehandler
JLG 2733 High-Capacity Telehandler
April 21, 2021
MudMixer directional concrete mixer
The MudMixer® is the fastest, easiest, multi-use mixer on the market. Featuring a fully-adjustable water input designed to be used with concrete, mortar, or stucco mix – it quickly and effortlessly provides reliable consistency wherever it’s needed.
April 21, 2021
Hero@2x d9a141c
MudMixer
The MudMixer is one of the fastest, easiest, multi-use mixers on the market. Featuring a fully-adjustable water input designed to be used with concrete, mortar, or stucco mix, it quickly provides reliable consistency wherever it’s needed.
April 21, 2021
20210420 Image01 Thumb 600xauto 12815
Toyota Industries Corporation Launches ﻿Autonomous Vehicle Software Company
Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) will bundle their software development in autonomous vehicles (AVs), increase its global investments, and establish a new company called T-Hive B.V.
April 21, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What CASE Construction Equipment is Doing for Rental
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Dave Garton, national accounts manager at CASE Construction Equipment.
April 20, 2021
21 009 The Flight Hangar 700
Skyjack, Cooper Equipment Help Repair Damaged Museum
The Hangar Flight Museum, dedicated to promoting the evolution of flight, is being repaired with the help of an SJ63 AJ articulating boom.
April 20, 2021
Apprentices At Nwslc Edited
IPAF Celebrates First Wave of UK MEWP Technician Apprentices
The Level 3 Lift Truck and Powered Access Technician apprenticeship forms part of IPAF’s Roadmap to Qualified MEWP Technician or Engineer Status, which meets growing demand in the hire and maintenance industry.
April 20, 2021
Hilti Sustainability
Hilti Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts, Creates Global Strategy
In light of the increasing challenges posed by climate change and to meet social responsibilities, the Hilti Group has set clear sustainability targets and launched a number of global and local initiatives.
April 20, 2021
Dewatering
5 Benefits of Construction Site Dewatering
The benefits of dewatering processes, which are so instrumental in prepping construction sites.
April 19, 2021
Asv Maintenance Kits
ASV OEM Maintenance Kits Provide All-In-One Solution
The kits include replacement filters for service intervals including hydraulic filter(s), an engine oil filter, fuel filter(s), and air filters.
April 19, 2021
2021 Sb Dedication 6388
Allen Engineering Dedicates Building to Founder J. Dewayne Allen
After J. Dewayne Allen’s passing in Nov. 2020, the associates of AEC have dedicated its “South Building” on the AEC campus as the “J. Dewayne Allen Paving Equipment and Product Development Center.”
April 19, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 16, 2021