United Rentals Acquires Franklin Equipment

United Rentals has acquired Franklin Equipment LLC, a regional provider of equipment rentals, sales, and related services in the Midwest and southeastern United States, headquartered in Groveport, Ohio.

Franklin Equipment was founded in 2008 and grew to 20 locations serving general contractors in Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Matthew Flannery, president and CEO of United Rentals, said, “Today, we welcomed over 300 new members to Team United with our acquisition of Franklin Equipment. This transaction expands our presence in key markets for our general rentals business, with an experienced team that shares our pride in delivering superior customer service.”