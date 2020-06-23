United Rentals Launches Digital Learning Series on How to Unlock Smarter Worksites

The free, educational webinars will review best practices on how companies can make the most of their rented and owned equipment fleets, and explore how companies can unlock smarter worksites.

June 23, 2020
United Rentals Inc.
United Rentals has announced a digital learning series on improving worksite performance, which takes place in five weekly sessions from June 30 to July 28. 

These free educational events provide advice, safety guidance, and innovation from the experts and leaders across multiple industries to help navigate these changing times.

In today’s already-complex worksites, safety and work practices can change frequently and requirements are even more stringent. The webinars – with all sessions conducted online – will provide helpful and practical tips to identify and mitigate those risks. Decision-makers, owners, contractors, and consultants can gain insights from the team to update their best practices to unlock opportunities for a more productive – and profitable – worksite.

“Companies face a major challenge in managing worksite complexity and see a huge opportunity to improve performance,” said Ty Campbell, director, sales and online services at United Rentals. “This learning series will provide companies with actionable information to take control of equipment fleets to improve how they consume and utilize equipment, and deliver real savings to the business.”

Anyone can attend the educational sessions offered in this learning series. Here are the webinar session topics and schedule:

Frictionless Fleet Management: Accelerating Opportunities for Cost Savings. Managing fleet and equipment rental needs across multiple projects, worksites, and departments is inherently complex. This session explores how using a single-source, online platform to manage owned and rented fleet helps tame that complexity and alleviate friction points in the process. It will show how to access insightful information, and deliver actionable data and context to teams. Offered: June 30 at 1 p.m. EDT.

The New Normal: Safety and Productivity in a Changing Environment. Equipment cleanliness is a foundational element to a successful safety culture. As companies look to rent equipment to address worksite needs, they need to have confidence an equipment rental provider adheres to best practices for disinfecting equipment touch points. This session reviews steps companies can take to safeguard equipment fleet is sanitary and ready for use. Offered: July 7 at 1 p.m. EDT.

The Data Said So: Using Analytics to Drive Process Improvement and Cost Savings. Updating processes and changing the way business gets done on-site can be challenging, but when done correctly, it is extremely rewarding. Data and analytics can be a catalyst to change, and ultimately, success. This session examines one company’s process improvement life-cycle and provide insights into how they used analytics to drive double-digit equipment fleet cost savings. Offered: July 14 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Why Now? Effective Change Management in a Remote World. Adoption and implementation of change can be a challenge for any organization and can be even more challenging when team members are working remotely. This session discusses best practices to guide companies through the change management process smoothly. It will look at tools and resources available to help companies adopt cloud-based workforce performance management. Offered: July 21 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Better Together: Success Through System Integration. System integration can help a company streamline business processes and create efficiencies. This session reviews the different types of solution integrations and how they are applicable. It addresses the multiple points in the procure to pay process, from ordering management of on-rent items, all the way to invoicing and payment. Offered: July 28 at 1 p.m. EDT.

To register, go to www.unitedrentals.com/our-company/webinar-series#/.

