Western Global Appoints New Director of National Accounts

Western Global, a provider of portable tanks and dispensing equipment for the storage and handling of fuels, lubricants, and other fluids, has named Johnny Newlands as its new director of national accounts.

Newlands will be responsible for defining, implementing, and executing sales strategies and managing national account managers.

“Improving our customers’ operational efficiency and bottom line is our chief concern with all of our fuel, lubricant, and fluid solutions,” said Ken Steury, Western Global Americas region director of sales. “Customers will benefit from Johnny’s impressive knowledge and achievements in this industry as he leads our national account managers in ensuring that the customer is always first at Western Global.”

Newlands has seven years of industry experience, all in various management and leadership roles. He spent the last two years as the senior manager of key accounts and customer experience for a national rental company. In this role, he established a team to support top national accounts, led the team through policy development and implementation, and instilled strong customer service ethics throughout his area of responsibility.

“Western Global’s recent growth is owed not just to its unbeatable refueling solutions but also to the emphasis it puts on customers’ profitability,” said Newlands. “I am excited to be leading such an impressive team of national account managers as we continue the legacy of service and commitment that Western Global is known for.”

Information provided by Western Global and edited by Alexis Brumm.