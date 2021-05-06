ABLE Equipment Rental Appoints Vice President of Sales Operations

Stacy Irons is ABLE's new VP of sales operations and will be responsible for managing and overseeing all aspects of the company's sales operating functions including process improvement.

May 6, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Stacy Irons

ABLE Equipment Rental, a supplier of construction equipment rentals, sales, service, and parts, located in New York, has appointed Stacy Irons as vice president of sales operations. Irons joins ABLE with more than 27 years of experience in both sales and management.

With a focus on safety, revenue growth, strategic management, and team building, Irons has a record of sales growth at the local and national level. She has built winning teams with a strong commitment to coaching, teaching, process improvement and organizational partnerships. Her emphasis on developing talent and building organizations as an active leader has enhanced her ability to consistently deliver results.

"Throughout her career, Stacy has developed and implemented plans to successfully capture greater portions of market share," said ABLE's COO Chris Pera. "She succeeded by expertly devising proactive responses to ever-changing market conditions. The ABLE team is excited to have Stacy onboard [to] lend her expertise and experience to our rapidly expanding organization."

Information provided by ABLE Equipment Rental and edited by Alexis Brumm. 

Related
Able Corp Hq Building
ABLE Equipment Rental Grows with Purchase of GAR Equipment's Assets
December 7, 2020
ABLE Equipment Rental Joins Manitou's Dealer Network
June 14, 2017
Recommended
Perc (3)
PERC Shares Safety Resources for Clean Air Month
Celebrated in May, the American Lung Association (ALA) sponsors Clean Air Month to bring heightened awareness to the correlation between clean air and respiratory health.
May 6, 2021
2021 Top 30 Logo Squarewatermark 60477828602ba
Asphalt Contractor Announces 2021 Top 30 Editor's Choice Products
It's more important now than ever before to have the best equipment in your fleet to stay competitive. These Top 30 Products represent both the tried and true and the new and improved.
May 6, 2021
ARA Show Special on 50 to 600 cfm portable compressors
Sponsored
ARA Show Special on 50 to 600 cfm portable compressors
Kaeser’s offering special pricing on all Mobilair portable compressors. Update your fleet now and take advantage of our annual show special.
May 1, 2021
Latest
Kubota D902 K Front
Kubota D902-K Diesel Engine
May 6, 2021
2105 General Drzpho Rental
General Pipe Cleaners Model DRZ-PH-O Power Drain Cleaner
Weighing just 30 lbs., the powerful machine features variable speed power cable feed for complete control of cable feeding and retrieving at up to 16 feet per minute.
May 6, 2021
Perc (3)
PERC Shares Safety Resources for Clean Air Month
Celebrated in May, the American Lung Association (ALA) sponsors Clean Air Month to bring heightened awareness to the correlation between clean air and respiratory health.
May 6, 2021
Smart Loa
Industry Conversations with Alliance North America
Kevin Day, president of ANA, shares what's next in terms of innovation for the industry, rental trends, and his favorite dessert.
May 6, 2021
Hilti Academy
Hilti Launches On-Demand Training Platform for Contractors
The 30- to 60-minute courses cover various topics including powder actuated and gas actuated operator training, health and safety trainings, and adhesive anchor installer certification pre-training with more topics coming soon.
May 5, 2021
ARA Show Special on 50 to 600 cfm portable compressors
Sponsored
ARA Show Special on 50 to 600 cfm portable compressors
Kaeser’s offering special pricing on all Mobilair portable compressors. Update your fleet now and take advantage of our annual show special.
May 1, 2021
Wps Hero March 2021
The 10 Basic Principles of Ergonomics
The field of ergonomics looks at how workers do their jobs and provides guidance on how they can accomplish tasks with more efficiency, safety, and comfort.
May 4, 2021
Sinoboom At Schmetterling 2
Sinoboom Electric Articulating Boom Lifts Launch in Southeast Asia
To mark the arrival of Sinoboom AB14EJ and AB16EJ articulating boom lifts into the Schmetterling rental fleet, a product launch event was held to showcase the series of Sinoboom machines
May 4, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
Vanguard Breaks Down TCO in 3 Ways
In this episode, Vanguard experts Chris Meyers and David Frank discuss what total cost of ownership looks like from three perspectives and how manufacturers can address these various outlooks.
May 4, 2021
Asv Ma Xseries Vs75
ASV Holdings Adds Two Skid Steers to MAX-Series Lineup
The 75-hp VS-75 vertical lift and RS-75 radial lift skid steers deliver greater performance capabilities, plus a new, next-generation cab with enhanced visibility and comfort.
May 3, 2021
Toyota associate applies commemorative placard, completing the assembly of the milestone 750,000 forklift to roll off Toyota Material Handling's production line in Columbus, Indiana.
Toyota Material Handling Hits 750,000 Forklift Milestone
Toyota Material Handling is celebrating the 750,000 forklift to roll off the company’s North American production line.
May 3, 2021
21 010 Used Equipment
Skyjack Announces Used Equipment Platform
The website is the first OEM online auction site of its kind and features Skyjack equipment alongside some of the industry’s other well-known brands at attractive rates.
April 30, 2021
Bronto 200 Xdt Compr
Bronto Skylift Distributor Delivers Two Aerial Platforms
Bronto Skylift’s distributor, Aspen Equipment, recently delivered two new aerial platforms to customers in California and South Dakota.
April 30, 2021
The Norton Clipper C914P Compact Push Saw
The Norton Clipper C914P Compact Push Saw
April 1, 2021
Construction Trends Hero 1
Top 5 Rental, Construction Industry Trends to Watch in 2021
As the industry becomes more competitive and the market shifts, harnessing these five construction trends will prove valuable for any rental or construction firm.
April 29, 2021
The Bulldog SDS-Plus Floor Scraper
The Bulldog SDS-Plus Floor Scraper
April 29, 2021
Jlg Eco Lift Mewp
JLG Supports OSHA’s National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls
JLG will participate in OSHA’s 8th annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, which takes place the week of May 3-7 and gives companies an opportunity to provide important safety training to help minimize the risks associated with falls.
April 29, 2021
Pu Aerial Lifts (1)
United Rentals Releases Q1 Results, Rental Revenue
United Rentals reported their financial results for the first quarter of 2021, including a total revenue of $2.057 billion and a rental revenue of $1.667 billion.
April 29, 2021
Alm Gr Light Tower 00020 Chain Decals
Industry Conversations with Allmand
Dave Jones, vice president of sales and marketing for Briggs & Stratton, shares the biggest lesson the company learned in 2020, rental industry trends, and his dream vacation location.
April 29, 2021
The ST1 Series of Electric Submersible Pumps
The ST1 Series of Electric Submersible Pumps
April 27, 2021
Jlg Remote Boom Control
Remote Boom Control Available on Select JLG Telehandlers
This new feature enables operators to control the boom from outside the cab, providing improved visibility during load placement.
April 27, 2021
South New Hire Blog
Atlas Copco Power Technique Announces New Hires and Promotions
Company announces new hires and promotions in its U.S. regions and headquarters, as well as at its Chicago Pneumatic multibrand.
April 27, 2021
Perc (2)
PERC to Hold Webinar Discussing Commercial Power Generation
Webinar attendees can discover the key benefits of propane-powered generators—including low maintenance costs, ease of operation, portability, and reduced emissions.
April 27, 2021
ARA Rental Show Special Offer on portable compressors
Sponsored
ARA Rental Show Special Offer on portable compressors
No winter ARA Show? Don’t worry! Kaeser is still offering our special pricing on all our portable compressors from 50 to 600 cfm. See offer.
May 1, 2021