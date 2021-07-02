Cross Country Infrastructure Services Opens Two New Locations

Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc., an equipment rental and supply company, is opening two new locations: one in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and one in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

July 2, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
The South Dakota facility will support construction companies throughout the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions with equipment and consumable needs. 

The Texas facility will support construction companies throughout southern Texas with equipment and consumable needs, and joins three other Cross Country Texas locations in Houston, Odessa, and Pecos to help support projects all over the state.

Cross Country’s rental fleet has a large variety of earthmoving, pumps, trenching, lifting, padding, and other specialty equipment from top manufactures. In addition, the company is ready to supply any construction project with tools, materials, and consumables. Cross Country also has the capability to provide on-site supply trailers, which are convenient and time-saving solutions to increase productivity on the jobsite.

Information provided by Cross Country Infrastructure Services and edited by Alexis Sheprak.

