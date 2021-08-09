LGMG North America Hires New Senior VP of National Accounts

Eric Liner has spent over 20 years in the construction equipment industry, almost exclusively with access and material handling equipment manufacturers.

August 9, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Eric Liner Headshot 1 (ps2)

LGMG North America has hired Eric Liner as senior vice president of national accounts. Liner has spent over 20 years in the construction equipment industry, almost exclusively with access and material handling equipment manufacturers.

He’s held a variety of positions during his career, having started with Genie in the late 90s during the initial industry consolidation. He accepted and excelled in a territory sales manager position with Skyjack while being responsible for developing 15 states/provinces in the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. He was promoted to several sales leadership positions within Skyjack, as regional vice president, West, and vice president of sales, North America. His most recent position was executive vice president, Americas, responsible for all Skyjacks’ commercial business activities in North, Central, and South America.

Liner says, “Anyone who knows me or who has worked with me would suggest I’m an extremely competitive person, which I characterize as being a work hard, play hard kind of guy. I love golfing; sadly, most days it doesn’t love me back. I’m an avid saltwater and river fisherman, and on the days I’m not “catching,” I just enjoy being on the water.”

As he is just starting with LGMG, he says the most exciting part of joining the team is the fact that the business is in a very early stage of development/growth, and he's, "looking forward to recreating the same success I’ve had in previous positions."

Information provided by LGMG North American and edited by Alexis Sheprak

Related
Building Angled Sm Edit
LGMG SR4069D Diesel Rough Terrain Scissor Lift
March 16, 2021
Lgmg T65 J
LGMG T65J Telescopic Boom
March 29, 2020
Recommended
191522145 218121309902825 1718659893940001433 N (1)
Where Does Biden's Infrastructure Bill Stand?
Lawmakers worked a second weekend in a row to move the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package forward. Passage could come later this week.
August 9, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Best Investments in Technology
How to make the right investments in construction technology.
August 4, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (19)
Rubber Modified Asphalt Showing Promise in the Industry
Rubber modified asphalt is a proven circular solution for scrap tires that provides cost savings, extends pavement life and reduces noise; more research needed to close data gaps
July 26, 2021
Latest
19309 50033
Tips for Simple Maintenance of Deep Cycle Batteries
There are many misconceptions and poor practices when it comes to maximizing deep cycle battery life. In this article, we discuss the four things that lead to these batteries failing or being replaced prematurely.
August 6, 2021
X-Command allows users to remotely track a machine’s location and observe data points such as engine hours, fuel rate and usage, diesel exhaust fluid level, battery voltage and more.
Pettibone X-Command Telematics
Pettibone Traverse Lift launched the X-Command Telematics for telehandlers, featuring real-time access to machine data such as engine hours, fuel rate and usage, diesel exhaust fluid level, battery voltage and more.
August 5, 2021
Adobe Stock 136967672
Don’t Be Afraid to Lean In
It's time for rental business owners and team members alike to look at their so-called weaknesses and consider how to change them into one of their strengths instead. You may just be surprised by the results.
August 5, 2021
Ism Pmi August Services Report At A Glance
'Economy Pushing Forward Hard,' Service-Business Indicator Reaches Record High
The ISM Services PMI registered its highest reading since the inception of the report in 2008. Business leaders express concerns about COVID-19 Delta variant impact.
August 4, 2021
E Pal On Phone Promo 2
PAL Cards Enter the Digital Age
The launch of the IPAF ePAL mobile app for PAL card holders features a digital PAL Card, logbook, and more for users of powered access equipment. Peter Douglas, IPAF CEO, and Søren Brogaard, CEO of Trackunit, explain why this initiative was key.
August 3, 2021
Billy Goat F9
F9 Large Property Commercial Wheeled Blower
Billy Goat's F9 blower offers commercial cleanup power.
August 3, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
Skyjack Talks TH Series Telehandlers
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Sheprak sits down with Skyjack Vice President of Marketing Malcolm Early and Director of Product Management Kurt Atchison to learn more about their newly redesigned telehandlers, the TH Series.
August 3, 2021
Mewp Specific Safe Use Plan
Do You Have a MEWP-Specific Safe-Use Plan?
MEWP users vary greatly from the one-time user to the daily user. The one thing in common is the need for the MEWP user to have a safe-use program in place to address the scope and needs to ensure the operation is safe for everyone.
August 2, 2021
Chair Mark Keily of Sunbelt Rentals UK
IPAF Invites Members to Join New International Safety Committee
The new committee is born out of the existing IPAF Accident Work Group of the IPAF UK Country Council, which has been instrumental in compiling and analyzing incident statistics gathered via IPAF’s Accident Reporting Portal.
August 2, 2021
Adobe Stock 255321623 60f1f5e01fe64 Engine Oil Sustainability
How Your Engine Oil Specification Can Help Achieve Sustainability Goals
As OEMs look to move cleaner — spurred by internal goals and governmental regulations — there is opportunity to improve efficiency via engine oil specification.
August 2, 2021
United Rentals
United Rentals Raises 2021 Outlook 4% on Second Quarter 2021 Results
UR's rental revenue of $1.95B was an increase of 18.8% compared to Q2 2020, with general-rental gross margin up 250 basis points to 35.9%. Total company revenue was nearly $2.3B
August 2, 2021
Hees Kansas City
H&E Opens New California, Missouri Branches
H&E Equipment Services has announced their expansion into the state of Missouri with the opening of a new Kansas City branch, as well as the opening of a new rental branch in Fresno, California.
August 2, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (26)
Rental Announces the 2021 Editor's Choice Awards
Uncover the winners of the 2021 Editor's Choice Awards, the top 30 products and pieces of equipment chosen for their audience engagement online, innovation, and utility for the rental market.
August 2, 2021
Asset Command Base
DPL Telematics AssetCommand Base
The hardwired telematics product for affordable vehicle tracking and Driver ID logging has an "industry first" feature combines remote disable capabilities, accident/rollover detection, and driver behavior monitoring.
July 30, 2021
Simon Meester
Terex Names Simon A. Meester as President of Genie
Effective August 1, Meester will move from chief operating officer to president of the aerial work platform provider.
July 30, 2021
Web Icons Top 100 Woman Owned Cos (002)
Alert Rental Named 2021 Top 100 Woman-Owned Company in Colorado
Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Alert Rental is 100% woman-owned, with co-presidents Mary Crosslin and Kara Longmire becoming the owners of Alert in September 2016.
July 30, 2021
Hy Brid Lifts Parts Ordering
Hy-Brid Lifts Debuts Online Ordering for Parts, Used Equipment
The added online tools enhance the customer experience by making it easy to order parts 24/7 and provide access to high quality used equipment.
July 30, 2021
Mi T M 50 Years
Mi-T-M Corporation Celebrates 50 Years of Business
The company was founded in 1971 by A.J. Spiegel who engineered and developed the very first 1,000 PSI self-contained, gas-powered pressure washer.
July 30, 2021
Doosan Bobcat Statesville employees, officials and community members at groundbreaking
Doosan Bobcat Breaks Ground on $70 Million North Carolina Manufacturing Campus Expansion
Expansion will create company’s largest manufacturing campus worldwide, gearing up to increase capacity for equipment manufactured in Statesville.
July 27, 2021
United Rentals Equipment 6
United Rentals Offers Summer Tips to Keep Equipment Running Smoothly
United Rentals shares tips on maintenance best practices to help keep excavators, trucks, loaders, and other equipment running smoothly and productively on worksites.
July 27, 2021
Vanguard Battery 10k W Kl Aerial 61000654c02ab
Briggs & Stratton Launches 10-kWh Battery Pack
The new battery pack is the largest to date in the Vanguard product line, and enables up to 100 kWh of energy when paralleled with 10 other packs.
July 27, 2021
Luke Powers, Gearflow founder and CEO, at BuiltWorlds 2021
Gearflow Wins Construction Tech Startup Competition
The competition awards the top early-stage construction tech startup based in a U.S. metropolitan area other than the East and West coasts.
July 26, 2021
Propane Logo (1)
As Emissions Reach Record Levels, Propane is Today’s Decarbonization Solution
New study underscores the need to transition to clean energy sources, like propane, as soon as possible.
July 26, 2021
Dry Cell Cut View Description Green
Discovery Battery DRY CELL Resilience Range
The DRY CELL Resilience range incorporates a hydro polymer technology that provides resilience to battery dry-out that typically occurs from the heavy and prolonged use of battery powered and hybrid powered access platforms.
July 26, 2021