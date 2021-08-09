LGMG North America has hired Eric Liner as senior vice president of national accounts. Liner has spent over 20 years in the construction equipment industry, almost exclusively with access and material handling equipment manufacturers.

He’s held a variety of positions during his career, having started with Genie in the late 90s during the initial industry consolidation. He accepted and excelled in a territory sales manager position with Skyjack while being responsible for developing 15 states/provinces in the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. He was promoted to several sales leadership positions within Skyjack, as regional vice president, West, and vice president of sales, North America. His most recent position was executive vice president, Americas, responsible for all Skyjacks’ commercial business activities in North, Central, and South America.

Liner says, “Anyone who knows me or who has worked with me would suggest I’m an extremely competitive person, which I characterize as being a work hard, play hard kind of guy. I love golfing; sadly, most days it doesn’t love me back. I’m an avid saltwater and river fisherman, and on the days I’m not “catching,” I just enjoy being on the water.”

As he is just starting with LGMG, he says the most exciting part of joining the team is the fact that the business is in a very early stage of development/growth, and he's, "looking forward to recreating the same success I’ve had in previous positions."

Information provided by LGMG North American and edited by Alexis Sheprak