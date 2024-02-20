How Trojan Battery Solutions Can Help Rentals Increase Revenue & Ensure Customer Satisfaction

Trojan Battery Company are putting productivity and efficiency front and center for ARA 2024 by showcasing their AES and lithium-ion batteries.

February 20, 2024
Jonathan Kozlowski
Trojan Battery Company
An evolution of VRLA battery technology, the Trojan AES features a proprietary carbon additive that preserves the negative active material. Unlike competitors, it also incorporates additives and Deep Cycle Series (DCS) technology to prevent the degradation of the positive materials.
Trojan Battery Company

Showcasing how its battery solutions will be able to help rental pros increase revenue and further ensure customer satisfaction, Trojan Battery Company will be conducting demos to highlight their benefits and reduce battery replacement. The ARA Show is scheduled for February 19-21, in New Orleans. Attendees can find them at booth 1481. 

Demonstrations will include a Raymond 8210 Pallet Jack with four T105 Trojan AES batteries and an Anderson ES1300 Floor Scraper with Trojan 48V GC2 Lithium-Ion batteries. As reported in their Feb. 16 release, Trojan says that rental companies should be able to "save approximately $1,550 per floor machine and have confidence that their machine will operate for as long as the customer needs with Trojan T105 AES batteries" adding that AES would deliver up to 2x the battery life of standard AGM with maximized sustained performance.

From the announcement:

Trojan T105 AES batteries maintain high capacity in extreme deep-cycling (up to 100% DoD); challenging temperatures, such as cold storage or hot/cold climates; and partial charging conditions. They meet the needs of sensitive applications where lead acid exposure is prohibited and strict fire guidelines are mandated, such as hospitals, food or metal manufacturing, and soft-floor environments. 

Trojan’s high-performance GC2 Lithium-Ion batteries deliver safe, reliable, power to maximize productivity and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). The batteries can produce long run times and fast charging to satisfy applications in which equipment is operated in multiple shifts without maintenance, including floorcare, AWP/MEWP and other material handling equipment.

The GC2 Lithium-Ion batteries can withstand rugged environments. They are the only Lithium-Ion batteries on the market that meet the UN38.3 shock and vibration requirement, as well as pass the 180hr + SAE J3060 Heavy Duty Vibration Level 3 test.

At the ARA Show 2024, Trojan will also display its flooded lead acid (FLA) batteries. Recognized and trusted for years, the FLA batteries provide rugged durability and reliable performance at an economical price. Trojan’s Signature Line is perfectly suited for applications where lowest life-cycle cost is the key consideration.

Rental professionals can have confidence that Trojan batteries will perform in any environment. Trojan conducts internal testing at its dedicated U.S.-based R&D centers as well as external testing to IEC standards to ensure battery performance, quality, and safety. All batteries are manufactured at ISO-certified facilities that feature the latest technology to maintain the highest production standards.

Support Beyond Technology

Recognizing that rental professionals require a true partner, Trojan Battery provides support for peace of mind. Its worldwide manufacturing locations help maintain on-time delivery and supply-chain security. A global technical support line with trained employees and a network of master distributors and authorized Trojan Battery dealers provide technical and customer support to ensure the best battery for any application.

