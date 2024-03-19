Cooper Equipment Rentals Acquires Action Equipment Rentals

Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited completed the transaction to purchase 100% of the shares of Red Deer, Alberta-based Action Equipment Rentals.

March 19, 2024
Jonathan Kozlowski
Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd.
Cooper Equipment Rentals Acquires Action Equipment Rentals
Cooper Equipment Rentals

The Canadian-owned and operated construction equipment rental company, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited, purchased all shares of Action Equipment Rentals. This marks another expansion for Cooper. In 2015, they acquired SMS Rents; the Atlantic, Canada assets of Herc Rentals Inc., and acquired One Stop Rentals in 2022. 

According to the announcement:

Action Equipment Rentals was formed in 1991 by Reginald Bloomfield and his father Ray Bloomfield in Sundre Alberta to serve the Central Alberta Market. The company opened a second location in Red Deer about a year later. In 2015, Action consolidated operations in Red Deer, and under the leadership of General Manager, Gabriel Castella-Chin, embarked on an ambitious plan to renew the rental fleet and grow their market share. Action’s focus has always been to “put customers first” which aligns perfectly with Cooper’s core values.

Established in 1972, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited is a full-service construction equipment rental company, servicing contractors across Canada. With more than 75 branches in six provinces, Cooper specializes in the rental of compact, aerial, heavy construction, pump and power, and trench safety equipment, while providing a wide range of supplies, along with unparalleled service and support.

“Joining a Canadian-owned company with an excellent reputation was important in our decision to join the Cooper family. We are looking forward to continuing to serve Central Alberta with the benefits and resources that allow us to expand our presence and continually improve our already excellent service,” stated Gabriel Castella-Chin, General Manager, Action Equipment Rentals.

“Action’s prime location and facility in Red Deer intensifies our coverage in the important Alberta market and their strong presence in Alberta enhances our ability to serve customers better in Western Canada,” said Lee Briscoe, Regional Manager, Cooper Equipment Rentals.

“I was once told that if you build it, they will come. That was our charge for Action Rentals from the start, and this is the next natural step going forward. Cooper will take what we built and continue to build so they will come. And if we treat them right, they will stay,” said Reginald Bloomfield, Founder, Action Rentals.

Action joins the Cooper family as the Red Deer branch and will continue to be led by Gabriel Castella-Chin, supported by a team of experienced, loyal, and dedicated Action employees. “Action has built a fine business with a reputation for quality and integrity in the construction equipment industry, and we are proud to welcome them into the Cooper family as we continue to grow our Company across Canada,” said Doug Dougherty, CEO, Cooper Equipment Rentals.

