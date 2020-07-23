Bryan Metz Becomes President of Fontaine Heavy-Haul

Bryan Metz takes over the role of president while Greg D. Smith fills a brand new role as vice president of marketing and business development.

July 23, 2020
Fontaine Heavy-Haul
Bryan Metz
Bryan Metz

Fontaine Heavy-Haul, a Marmon Highway Technologies (MHT) company, is now underthe leadership of company president, Bryan Metz. Metz willreport to Hank Prochazka, Fontaine Trailer group president.

"Bryan is a major contributor to the success of MHT anddisplays strong character, leadership skills, resourcefulness and agility. He knows this industry; he deserves this promotion, and we are confident that he will put his talents to good use serving Fontaine Heavy-Haul customers," remarked Prochazka.

Metz joined the MHT family of companies in 2009 as Fontaine Fifth Wheel’s VP finance & controller. Between 2011 and 2015 he served as a group controller for MHT where he workedwith all MHT businesses including Fontaine Trailer, Fontaine Fifth Wheel, Webb Wheel, TSE Brakes, Fontaine Modification, Marmon-Herrington, Fontaine Spray Suppression, Perfection andTriangle Suspension. Metz was subsequently promoted to sector CFO of MHT in 2015 which is the position he held until this announcement.

Prior to joining MHT, Metz worked exclusively inhigh-volume manufacturing environments for Tier-1 automotive suppliers. Metz’s office will be located at the Fontaine Heavy-Haul manufacturing facility in Springville, AL.Upon his promotion, Metz stated that “It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that I accept thisposition, and I look forward to working with this talented and dedicated team serving customerswith the high level of excellence they expect and deserve from Fontaine.”

In addition, Greg D. Smith has been named to be Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, a newly created position to support the ongoing growth of Fontaine Heavy-Haul.

"Greg joins our team with an impressive background in sales, business development and general management," stated John Krier, company president. "In this new role, he will be responsible for extensive market data analysis, and enhancing our overall product portfolio to better serve our customers. Additionally, Greg will continue the significant success Todd Anderson has achieved in supporting new dealers. Todd will continue his focus on current customers in his role as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Both Greg and Todd will report directly to me," Krier concluded.

Smith has most recently worked for Travis Body & Trailer, Inc. as the VP of Sales and Marketing and at Talbert Manufacturing, Inc. as the VP of Sales and Marketing. He will be relocating to Birmingham, AL, with his wife from the Houston area. "Success happens naturally when you truly listen to customers and respond to their needs with innovative solutions ... and that's what Fontaine is all about. I'm excited to be joining this remarkably talented team dedicated to serving the hard working people in this vitally important industry," remarked Smith.

