Felling Trailers Announces 2021 Trailer for a Cause Auction Dates

Felling Trailers Inc. is conducting its ninth annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to benefit a non-profit organization, which for 2021, is the Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation.

Felling Trailers wants to help generate awareness about the hidden health dangers and cancer risks firefighters face while serving and beyond. So, Felling manufactured and painted one of its most popular trailers the signature fire engine red with custom fire engine gold pinstriping, bearing the Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation emblem.

The online auction of the trailer will run for seven days, from Sep. 5 through Sep. 11. Several Felling Trailers' suppliers have joined to support MNFFF by sponsoring the trailer build. The 2021 Trailer for a Cause sponsors are Trans-Texas, PPG, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Industrial Wood, Demco, Pacific Rim, and Metal Crafters/Flexco.

MNFFF’s mission is to provide funding and resources for fire departments to obtain the best available equipment, technology, and training. They are dedicated to maintaining the highest level of public safety in their communities. The State of Minnesota has 774 fire departments.

MNFFF’s Hoods 4 Heroes campaign goal is to provide 500 particulate hoods to those departments who cannot afford this type of PPE or have applied for grants and been denied. A particulate hood protects firefighters from absorbing dangerous chemicals into their skin, covering the area around the head, neck, and ears, and preventing carcinogens found in smoke from getting on the neck and head areas.

"Each Year, over 70 firefighters die in the line of duty. Since 9/11, over 7,000 firefighters have been diagnosed with some form of Cancer or a disabling health diagnosis. These hoods are a minor step towards cancer mitigation and prevention. Cancer has become the number one killer of fire service members outpacing cardiac arrest in most recent years,” said Tim Trainor, Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation president.

The online auction can be viewed at www.felling.com/our-company/trailer-for-a-cause/.

Information provided by Felling Trailers and edited by Alexis Sheprak



