Felling Trailers Announces 2021 Trailer for a Cause Auction Dates

Felling Trailers is conducting its ninth annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to benefit a non-profit organization, which, for 2021, is the Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation.

August 18, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Felling Trailers, Inc.
2021 Trailerfora Cause Mnfff Felling
Fellingtrailersinc 10072999

Felling Trailers Inc. is conducting its ninth annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to benefit a non-profit organization, which for 2021, is the Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation.

Felling Trailers wants to help generate awareness about the hidden health dangers and cancer risks firefighters face while serving and beyond. So, Felling manufactured and painted one of its most popular trailers the signature fire engine red with custom fire engine gold pinstriping, bearing the Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation emblem.

The online auction of the trailer will run for seven days, from Sep. 5 through Sep. 11. Several Felling Trailers' suppliers have joined to support MNFFF by sponsoring the trailer build. The 2021 Trailer for a Cause sponsors are Trans-Texas, PPG, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Industrial Wood, Demco, Pacific Rim, and Metal Crafters/Flexco. 

Mnfff Patch Jan25 2021 (1)MNFFF’s mission is to provide funding and resources for fire departments to obtain the best available equipment, technology, and training. They are dedicated to maintaining the highest level of public safety in their communities. The State of Minnesota has 774 fire departments.

MNFFF’s Hoods 4 Heroes campaign goal is to provide 500 particulate hoods to those departments who cannot afford this type of PPE or have applied for grants and been denied. A particulate hood protects firefighters from absorbing dangerous chemicals into their skin, covering the area around the head, neck, and ears, and preventing carcinogens found in smoke from getting on the neck and head areas.

"Each Year, over 70 firefighters die in the line of duty. Since 9/11, over 7,000 firefighters have been diagnosed with some form of Cancer or a disabling health diagnosis. These hoods are a minor step towards cancer mitigation and prevention. Cancer has become the number one killer of fire service members outpacing cardiac arrest in most recent years,” said Tim Trainor, Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation president.

The online auction can be viewed at www.felling.com/our-company/trailer-for-a-cause/

Information provided by Felling Trailers and edited by Alexis Sheprak


Related
Felling FT-30-2 LP Triple Reel Cable Trailer
Felling Trailers Offers Solution on Solar Project
March 12, 2021
Trailer for a Cause is a beneficiary auction that Felling Trailers, Inc. puts on choosing the Lymphoma Research Foundation for the 2020 auction.
Felling Trailers, Inc. Announces Beneficiary of 2020 Trailer for a Cause
April 7, 2020
Recommended
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Quick Wins for Contractors
What are the advantages to partnering with a dealer versus doing it yourself?
August 18, 2021
The new Ditch Witch HX30G vacuum excavator delivers high-profile power in a low-profile package.
The Utility Expo Comes Back Stronger with More Space and More Product Innovations
The biennial event in Louisville, KY, features more space for overhead and underground utility equipment, and exhibitors are taking advantage with a broad mix of new product launches.
August 17, 2021
ACI Inspection Programs: Improving Quality in Concrete Construction
ACI Inspection Programs: Improving Quality in Concrete Construction
An insider's look at the Inspector certification programs from the ACI - what's involved and what you can expect.
August 17, 2021
Latest
Capture
Stellar Industries to Purchase MD Products and Solutions
Stellar has retained the employees of MD Products and Solutions and the company will add more to meet growth objectives.
June 1, 2021
20210509 180837030 I Os
Renter’s Review: Trailer Rental Goes Off Without a Hitch
Rental Editor Alexis Brumm strays from the usual path with an opportunity for a trailer rental that puts local rental companies to the test.
May 24, 2021
Live-bottom trailers remain horizontal during the unloading process. The flow of material is always predictable and controllable.
Benefits of Using Live-Bottom Trailers to Haul Asphalt
These trailers can increase safety, decrease unloading times and improve operations for paving contractors
May 5, 2021
6
Trail King Announces Promotion of Kara Kayser
In her new role as marketing manager, Kayser will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing strategies and programs that drive growth and expansion of company products and services
April 28, 2021
Compactorontrailer 2
Towing Safety Starts with Proper Equipment
Identify the weakest link in your truck and trailer combination.
April 8, 2021
Felling Trailer For A Cause Logo (1)
Felling Trailers Names Beneficiary of 2021 Trailer for a Cause
Felling Trailers' goal is to bring awareness to various nonprofits that are making a difference by donating 100% of the winning bid from the auction to a different nonprofit each year.
April 7, 2021
Many construction companies and rental houses have found traveling axle trailers provide the optimal combination of features to increase safety and versatility.
Tips for Selecting the Right Traveling Axle Trailer
Careful consideration of available features for traveling axle trailers can ensure a long-term solution that will provide more safety, durability and better return on investment.
March 31, 2021
Felling FT-30-2 LP Triple Reel Cable Trailer
Felling Trailers Offers Solution on Solar Project
A renewable energy contractor was working on a solar project that spanned several locations, and they needed several heavy-duty triple reel trailers. Felling stepped in with an innovative solution.
March 12, 2021
Fhh Wh 55 Pvr Pr
Fontaine Heavy-Haul 55PVR Trailer
Features a low front approach angle for ground hugging pavers and a removable center bogie section to accommodate excavators.
March 2, 2021
Brute
Bravo Trailers Introduces New Extra-Heavy-Duty Brute Trailer
Bravo Trailers has added the Brute Trailer, an extra-heavy-duty built trailer for hauling light equipment — ideal for transporting up to 7,500 pounds of equipment and safely storing equipment on location.
December 8, 2020
FT-40-2 T Custom trailer built to specification.
Felling Trailers Replaces Old Trailers for City of San Diego
The City of San Diego has employed Felling Trailers to replace several worn trailers across the city after their previous supplier's issue with quality control and delayed delivery time.
November 30, 2020
Aluma 8200 14 K Tilt Tandem Utility Trailer
Aluma 8200-14K Tilt Tandem Utility Trailer
Features all-aluminum construction and two 7,000-lb. rubber torsion axles with easy lube hubs.
November 30, 2020
Xl Expansion
XL Specialized Trailers Expands Production Capacity Over 30 Percent
XL Specialized Trailers aims to add 55,000-square-feet contributing to increased production capacity and job positions within the company.
November 20, 2020
Branz Technologies, Inc.’s Hook & Go Portable Traffic Signal Systems loaded on a custom Felling FT-3 Utility Pan trailer
Felling Utility Trailers Well-Suited to Transport Portable Traffic Signals
Branz Technologies taps Felling Trailers as a portable traffic signal transport solution since the trailers allow for more space and exposure to sunlight to charge solar panels.
October 27, 2020
Feling Low Pro Limited Ft50 3 ft45 2 limited
Felling Low Pro Limited
Series currently includes the 22 1/2-ton FT-45-2 LP Limited tandem axle and the 25-ton FT-50-3 LP Limited triple axle models.
October 13, 2020
Pictured L-R: Kevin Athmann, Brenda Jennissen, Bonnie Radjenovich, Marisa and Adam Seifert.
Felling Trailers Names Winner for 2020 Trailer for a Cause Auction
A winning bid of $4,650 won the online auction that ended at noon on World Lymphoma Awareness Day, Tuesday, Sep. 15.
October 2, 2020
Curry Versa Tran1
Curry Supply and Transwest Now Offer Versatran Retriever for Equipment Loading
Curry Supply is working with Versatran to offer customers across the country the Versatran Retriever.
September 14, 2020
FT-40-2 Triple Reel trailer
Felling Trailers’ Custom FT-40-2 Triple Reel Trailer Right on Spec
Vermeer Southeast Sales & Service worked with Felling Trailers’ Utility & Telecom Product Manager, Mark Rapp, to build a custom FT-40-2 Triple Reel trailer to meet the customer’s specifications.
September 8, 2020
Talbert Manufacturing 5553 Ta 1
Talbert 5553TA Traveling Axle Trailer
55-ton, 53-ft. trailer is rated at 100,00 lbs. distributed and 80,000 lbs. concentrated in 10 ft.
August 10, 2020
Felling FT-6 R with hydraulic retriever/take up rim drive
Contractor Adds Felling Trailers' FT-6 R to Fleet for Electrical Work
After reviewing the project's needs, Dale Thompson of Southland Electric, San Diego, decided that the FT-6 R would be sufficient for the company's current needs.
August 11, 2020
Fontaine Renegade Lxln12
Fontaine Renegade LXLN12 Lowbed Trailer
Features a 12-in. loaded deck while maintaining 4 in. of ground clearance
July 28, 2020
Bryan Metz
Bryan Metz Becomes President of Fontaine Heavy-Haul
Bryan Metz takes over the role of president while Greg D. Smith fills a brand new role as vice president of marketing and business development.
July 23, 2020
Fontaine 60 Lcc Pr Red
Fontaine Magnitude 60LCC Trailer
July 22, 2020
Fontaine Magnitude 55 L Pr
Fontaine Magnitude 55L Lowbed Trailer
Advanced technology lowbed trailer handles 55 tons in just 13 ft.
July 22, 2020