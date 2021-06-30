Volvo Trucks Partners with Bendix to Boost Driver Safety and Training

Volvo Trucks North America is offering the fifth generation of the SafetyDirect Processor (SDP5 Full) from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems as a factory-installed option on Volvo VNL, VNR and VHD models.

June 30, 2021
Volvo Trucks North America
In reinforcing its commitment to operational safety, Volvo Trucks North America is partnering with Bendix to utilize its suite of leading-edge active safety technologies.
In reinforcing its commitment to operational safety, Volvo Trucks North America is partnering with Bendix to utilize its suite of leading-edge active safety technologies.
Volvo Trucks North America
Vovlo Trucks

The SDP5 Full processor – which features a driver-facing camera, added digital video recorder (DVR) storage and internal battery backup to help prevent data loss – enhances the capabilities of the online SafetyDirect platform by Bendix. The SafetyDirect system is fully integrated with Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA), leveraging the collision mitigation technology on select Volvo Class 8 models.

“Customer safety continues to be at the forefront of Volvo Trucks’ core values, and we are committed to offering the latest in-cab safety technology,” says Ashley Murickan, product marketing manager at Volvo Trucks North America. “By leveraging data in near real time, the SafetyDirect system and its family of SDP5 processor technology enables fleet managers to assess driving trends and develop targeted training that addresses the actual issues taking place on the road.”

The SDP5 Full’s driver-facing camera produces a high-resolution color image, supported by infrared technology for better visibility in low light conditions. Forward-facing and driver-facing cameras record continuously for up to 145 hours. The two camera angles help fleet managers better assess what has happened in front of the vehicle, as well as inside the driver cabin.

“One of the advantages of the newest generation processor, the SDP5 Full, is certainly the driver-facing camera,” says TJ Thomas, director of marketing and customer solutions – controls at Bendix. “The camera’s wide field of view helps capture the adjacent cab environment for a more complete analysis of what happens inside the cab during an event – including driver behavior and decision making or the presence of a passenger – providing critical information that aids in driver coaching.”

In 2020, Volvo Trucks made the SafetyDirect SDP5 Base processor with Wi-Fi connectivity and DVR storage available on Volvo VNL, VNR and VHD models, and it remains a factory-installed option. The SDP5 Base processor can constantly record up to 83 hours of video. The new SDP5 Full option increases that capacity by 70 percent, provides additional DVR storage and adds the driver-facing camera, all supported by the internal battery backup

For more information, please contact your local Volvo Trucks dealer.

Recommended
UTVs are primarily used for hauling materials, equipment and people, especially on large jobsites. They can also be fitted with attachments and accessories to increase versatility.
UTVs Provide Cost-effective Jobsite Transport
Stop beating up your full-size pickups while efficiently moving people and materials around the jobsite.
June 29, 2021
01 Construction Injuries 600x400
The 4 Most Common Construction Injuries (And How To Prevent Them)
Despite increasing focus on construction safety, the latest numbers aren’t great. Here are the keys to avoiding the four main hazards that keep adding injuries
June 28, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Latest
New Detroit Assurance features have just been announced for the Freightliner Cascadia and Western Star 49X when spec’d with a Detroit powertrain. These features include Active Speed Intervention, Active Lane Assist with Auto Stop and Brake Hold Mode.
Daimler Expands Detroit Assurance Capabilities
Active Speed Intervention, Active Lane Assist with Auto Stop and Brake Hold Mode add to list of safety features.
June 3, 2021
Peterbilt Model 567 Ultra Loft #1
Peterbilt Makes UltraLoft Sleeper Available on Model 567
With the addition of the UltraLoft sleeper, the Model 567 now offers a more spacious, integral sleeper option.
June 2, 2021
A recent visit to Taylor High School highlights what the technician training program will look like with students and faculty in the fall. https://youtu.be/-GHkt-1ZmLY
Peterbilt Partners with Dealer Network for High School Technician Training Program
Partnering with high schools and community colleges, the goal is for students to continue their education into a great career as a diesel technician through the Peterbilt Technician Institute.
May 17, 2021
More than 217,000 Volvo trucks have been sold with the Volvo I-Shift since its launch 15 years ago in North America, marking a significant change in a market where manual shifting was a very strong tradition.
Volvo Celebrates 15 Years of I-Shift in North America
Automated Manual Transmissions (AMTs) have driven major shift in the truck markets.
May 14, 2021
Brakes being out of adjustment is a common DOT citation. On an air brake system the slack adjuster is used to adjust the brakes. It takes up the slack is the stroke as the friction surfaces wear away. Modern trucks are equipped with automatic slack adjusters that adjust themselves during full brake applications and should only require manual adjustments during installation.
Don’t Let Brakes Slow Productivity
Maintain air brake systems to keep your medium- and heavy-duty trucks rolling.
May 11, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Mack Trucks & McNeilus Donate New Mixer for Auction at World of Concrete 2021
Mack Trucks & McNeilus Donate New Mixer for Annual Auction at World of Concrete 2021
A Mack Granite 2021 GR64FR Mixer has been donated towards the annual Concrete Industry Management auction for the World of Concrete 2021 taking place in Las Vegas, June 8-10. The auction will be held on June 9.
April 28, 2021
Compactorontrailer 2
Towing Safety Starts with Proper Equipment
Identify the weakest link in your truck and trailer combination.
April 8, 2021
Mack Trucks added the next generation of Bendix Wingman Fusion to its Granite vocational truck line, improving safety for those on the road or traveling to a jobsite.
New Smart Truck Technology Minimizes Jobsite Collision Risks
Vocational trucks are adopting on-road truck safety technology to prevent construction jobsite collisions and enhance the safety of those working around them.
April 8, 2021
Kenworth new models include the T180 (Class 5), T280 (Class 6), T380 (Class 7) and T480 (light Class 8). There are also vocational model variants known as the T380V and T480V.
Kenworth Revamps Medium-Duty Lineup with More Cab Space, Digital Display
Class 5 through light Class 8 trucks are new from the ground up, with wider cab, cab-height choices, new vocational hood, full parent rails, and a fixed grille
April 5, 2021
Class 8 orders now total 372,000 units for the past 12 months.
FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Net Orders for March Exceed 40,000 for Sixth Consecutive Month
March orders were down 9% month over month, but up more than 33,000 units than the pandemic-impacted March 2020.
April 5, 2021
51082643357 686231533a 3k
Mission Critical Electronics and ZeroRPM Partner to Transform Heavy Duty Trucks into Hybrids
ZeroRPM’s technology eliminates idling, while continuing to power all on-board equipment, including HVAC.
March 31, 2021
Kenworth C500
Kenworth C500 Now Available with Bendix ESP System
The Bendix stability system for the Kenworth C500 comes with the Bendix 6S/6M configuration, which has six sensors and six modulators, and includes Bendix Smart ATC Automatic Traction Control and Bendix ESP
March 31, 2021
Plus Nvidia Drive partner autonomous trucking
Plus, NVIDIA Partner on Heavy Truck Autonomous Driving System
Plus has received more than 10,000 preorders for its autonomous truck driving system, which is expected to be commercially available in 2022 in the U.S., China and Europe.
March 11, 2021
Oimg
North American Class 8 Net Orders Stay Strong for February
FTR reports preliminary North American Class 8 net orders came in at 44,000 Units
March 3, 2021
The Peterbilt conventional Model 567 truck was specifically designed to withstand the demands of dump, logging, construction and other harsh vocational applications.
Peterbilt Updates Vocational Trucks
The Models 567 and 520 include an updated VMUX electrical system, which enhances functionality with different body types.
February 24, 2021
Carloscastilla Stock adobe com
How Much Does a Truck Driver Make?
A career in truck driving is becoming a more viable option as unemployment rates reach an all time high, but how much should you be paid? The answer varies.
February 18, 2021
Capture
FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Net Orders for January Remain Elevated at 42,800 Units
January is the fourth consecutive month for Class 8 orders to exceed 40,000 units.
February 4, 2021
DTNA employee, Laura Kinkle tries HoloLens technology during company testing.
DTNA Tests Augmented Reality for Future of Aftermarket Service
Initial pilot with Microsoft’s HoloLens augmented reality technology proves a viable method of virtual collaboration with dealers and customers
February 4, 2021
With the Peterbilt Digital Display, drivers decide what they want to see and how it is displayed.
Peterbilt Digital Dash Will Span Vocational Truck Lineup
Customizable digital display developed for new Peterbilt 579 will be incorporated into every conventional Class 8 model.
February 4, 2021
Peterbilt Model 567 Dump
Peterbilt 567 Vocational Truck
January 28, 2021
The Newly Redesigned Volvo Vhd 5e6ff6452e52a
Volvo VHD
January 28, 2021
50838880452 Cd22a289a1 K
Kenworth W990 Adds AG130 Front Air Suspension as Option
AG130 front air suspension rated at 13,200 lbs.
January 15, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021