Mitsubishi Fuso Truck to Cease Sales in U.S. and Canada

As a result of a re-evaluation by Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) of its business situation in the United States and Canada and its consequent decision to shift to a service-focused operation in these markets, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. (MFTA) announces that it shall discontinue new truck sales. By taking this action on new truck sales in the U.S. and Canada, MFTA is adapting to the strategic decision by MFTBC to readjust product development and sales activities in these markets. MFTA plans to re-align its organizational focus towards service operations in the coming months, and to work with its U.S. and Canadian dealer partners to transition sales dealerships into parts and service-dedicated locations. MFTA at the present time plans to maintain its headquarters in Logan Township, NJ, along with its parts distribution and technical training centers, while continuing to employ a majority of its employees in the near term.

MFTA plans for FUSO customers in the United States and Canada to remain supported through an authorized FUSO service network for warranty repairs, maintenance services, and replacement parts until 2028. MFTA will continue to support the eCanter all-electric trucks that are in operation in the United States under the terms of each customer’s respective special lease. The intention is to have present FUSO dealerships in the United States and Canada remain operational, and for new vehicle sales locations to have the option of continuing to retail available truck stock for a period of time.*

“Working with FUSO dealers, we have developed a strong team throughout the United States and Canada that always places the customer first,” says Justin Palmer, president and CEO, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. “MFTA is fully dedicated to making this transition a smooth one for our customers, and we remain committed in supporting a parts and service network for many years to come.”