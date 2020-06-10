Ford and Volkswagen Plan Joint Plants to Build Vans, Pickup and an Electric Vehicle

Ford and Volkswagen will each offer a small city van, a larger cargo van, a small pickup truck and an electric vehicle as part of their global alliance announced last year

June 10, 2020
ChicagoTribune.com

Ford and Volkswagen will each offer a small city van, a larger cargo van, a small pickup truck and an electric vehicle as part of their global alliance announced last year, according to an AP report published in ChicagoTribune.com.

Details revealed Wednesday include a city van created by VW based on that company's latest Caddy model, and a 1-ton cargo van engineered by Ford to be sold by both companies. Also, VW will make a small pickup built on the underpinnings of Ford's Ranger, and Ford will build an unidentified electric vehicle for Europe based on VW's modular design.

The vans are expected as early as next year.

Related
Ford Logo 10876476
Ford Motor Company
June 18, 2007
Recommended
Getty Images 1213159240
OSHA Answers Persistent Questions about Face Coverings, Surgical Masks and Respirators in the Workplace
Coronavirus page answers frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the COVID-19 pandemic related to social distancing with cloth face coverings, employees' requirements to provide coverings and protocols for care of coverings
June 10, 2020
Silver And Gold Coins 128867
How to Reduce Wasted Time on a Job
Tips on how reducing wasted time on a job can save you money
June 10, 2020
Guardian XO
How Exoskeletons Improve Social Distancing on Site and Defeat Construction Labor Shortages
Robotic, powered exoskeletons improve mobility, flexibility, and strength to allow one operator to replace some small teams, and lighten strain to reduce the role that physical strength plays in recruiting and retaining workers
June 9, 2020
Latest
Ram 85yfwjw9 320
[VIDEO] New Features of the RAM ProMaster Improve Safety
Features include forward collision mitigation with active braking, blind spot monitoring and cross path detection, crosswind assist, and a digital rearview mirror.
March 10, 2020
All Electric Transit
[VIDEO] Ford Announces 2022 Model Year All-electric Transit
Ford will debut an all-electric version of the Ford Transit for the U.S. and Canada for the 2022 model year.
March 4, 2020
20 Frd F150 Raptor
Ford Issues Pickup Recalls for select F-150 and Super-Duty pickup trucks.
Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety compliance recall for LED headlamps and two safety recalls for a block engine heater cable and inadequate axle lubricant.
February 27, 2020
Weather Guard Heavy Duty Truck Rack Ei Truck Left Wood High
Weather Guard Heavy Duty Steel Truck Rack
Heavy-duty 1,700-lb.-capacity truck rack maximizes cargo capacity
February 14, 2020
20200125 H D F 250 Heros 360 1024x683
Harley-Davidson Branded Ford F-250 Edition Truck Introduced
Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor Co. Collaborate on the Latest Edition of Fat Boy-Inspired Ford F-250.
February 13, 2020
Sales success of the GMC Sierra AT4 (inset 2019 model) drove adoption of the off-road capability package across GMC&apos;s truck and SUV line.
GMC Extends AT4 Premium Off-Road Truck Package Across 2021 Lineup
Premium GMC AT4 off-road sub-brand builds on Sierra pickup success to take authentic off-road capability to GMC Heavy Duty pickups, Canyon mid-size and the GMC SUVs
January 22, 2020
Jp020 288 G Lrufc98i6trho5eejr52vvplbmr
2020 Jeep Gladiator Named North American Truck of the Year
Automotive-media journalists pick reissue of historic Jeep pickup over Ford Ranger and Ram Heavy Duty
January 16, 2020
Tus2282 1024x683
First Harley-Davidson Edition GMC Pickup Introduced
Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor Co. collaborate to forge new GM truck model.
January 9, 2020
Tim Pope Super Duty
Ford Issues Safety Recall For Select 2017-19 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty Pickup Trucks
Vehicles with an electric tailgate latch-release switch mounted in the tailgate handle could experience unintended tailgate opening.
December 9, 2019
This is the second year in a row Ram 1500 has been named to Car and Driver&rsquo;s 10Best.
Ram 1500 and Jeep Gladiator Named to Car and Driver’s 10 Best Cars and Trucks List
2020 Ram 1500 wins the Full-Size Pickup category for the second consecutive year while 2020 Jeep Gladiator wins the Mid-Size Pickup category
December 6, 2019
The Shelby F-150 Super Snake promises to be the fastest street legal limited edition truck available through Ford dealer showrooms.
Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport Goes Into Production
Only 250 of the 2020 model year trucks will be available in the USA, with a limited number available through select Shelby mod shops and distributors worldwide.
December 6, 2019
Rm020 358 Fn
Ram Introduces New ‘Built to Serve Edition’ Pickup Truck to Honor U.S. Armed Forces
Two specially selected colors represent each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces
November 6, 2019
Rm020 036 F Nq0l4a35ji3f37h9tirrpfdj4q3
Groupe PSA and FCA Plan to Join Forces to Form a Single Automotive and Truck Manufacturer
The combination would create the fourth largest global OEM in terms of annual unit sales at 8.7 million vehicles
November 5, 2019
Chevrolet Introduces 2021 Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition.
Chevrolet Introduces 2021 Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition Pickup Truck
Production model follows positive response to SEMA concept vehicle
November 5, 2019
2017 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel HFE
Ram Truck Recalls 160,000 Diesel-powered Pickup Trucks Over Fire Risk
Recall covers diesel-powered Ram 1500 pickups from model years 2014 through 2019
October 29, 2019
The Ram 3500 dual rear wheel pickup includes specifically designed sensors to cover the added width of dual rear wheels, giving a wider span of coverage when backing up with limited view.
Your Guide to Pickup Truck Trailer Safety
Technology and an understanding of the basics will help you safely tow safely tow equipment with your heavy-duty pickup truck.
October 21, 2019
Rm020 005 M Ma3g5p2r70c9plt01rcu1pv70ue
2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy-Duty Pickup Trucks
October 14, 2019
2017 Ford Explorer.
Ford Motor Company Issues Safety Recall For Select 2017 Explorer SUVs Due to Sharp Seat Frame Edge
Recall action affects 311,907 2017 Ford Explorers in the United States and federal territories, 23,380 in Canada and 3,045 in Mexico
September 13, 2019
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500h 11311711
GM is Recalling Over 3.4 million Heavy-duty Pickup Trucks and SUVs
Recall includes Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2014 through 2018 model years
September 11, 2019
The 2.7-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with active fuel management pumps out 310 hp and 348 lb.-ft. of torque.
Select the Correct Powertrain Options to Maximize ½-ton Pickup Truck Fuel Efficiency
Engine and drivetrain choice can push fuel efficiency above 30 mpg for 1/2-ton Ford, Chevrolet and Ram pickup trucks.
September 9, 2019
F600 Hero 5c99501e97ebe
Ford Issues Recalls on Nearly 500,000 Select Truck and SUV Models
Safety recall of select vehicles has been issued for potential lack of seat restraint in the event of a crash
September 3, 2019
The Ram 1500 Rebel EcoDiesel is equipped with many features which enhance off-road performance, such as an air-suspension system, differential lock and Hill Decent Control.
Ram Trucks is launching the third generation EcoDiesel into its 2020 model year 1500
The third generation EcoDiesel is a fresh design with over 80% new components.
August 22, 2019
Hqdefault 5d56dbdff346e
[VIDEO] 2020 Jeep Gladiator Engineering Overview
Pete Milosavleski, Chief Engineer, reviews some of the engineering features of the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator.
August 16, 2019
The 3.0L Duramax is the first diesel offered in Chevrolet&rsquo;s light-duty trucks since 1997, and the brand&rsquo;s first-ever inline-six configuration for full-size, light duty trucks.
Duramax Diesel 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Achieves 33 mpg
2020 Chevrolet 1500 equipped with 3.0-liter Duramax diesel delivers EPA estimates 33 mpg highway/ 23 mpg city in rear-wheel drive configuration.
July 26, 2019