Ford and Volkswagen Plan Joint Plants to Build Vans, Pickup and an Electric Vehicle

Ford and Volkswagen will each offer a small city van, a larger cargo van, a small pickup truck and an electric vehicle as part of their global alliance announced last year, according to an AP report published in ChicagoTribune.com.

Details revealed Wednesday include a city van created by VW based on that company's latest Caddy model, and a 1-ton cargo van engineered by Ford to be sold by both companies. Also, VW will make a small pickup built on the underpinnings of Ford's Ranger, and Ford will build an unidentified electric vehicle for Europe based on VW's modular design.

The vans are expected as early as next year.