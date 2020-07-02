The 2020 Ford Ranger is the Most American Made Car

Ford truck tops an annual study that analyzes assembly location, parts content, drivetrain sourcing and factory employment to rank cars. Chevy Colorado is No. 10 on the list.

July 2, 2020
Larry Stewart
Fpp Level 1 06
Ford Motor Co.

The most American-made car is a truck – the 2020 Ford Ranger. Cars.com's American-Made Index is based on an annual study that analyzes assembly location, parts content, drivetrain sourcing and factory employment to rank the most American-made cars, pickup trucks and SUVs.

“Atop the 2020 American-Made Index is the Ford Ranger, a nameplate resurrected in the U.S. market for the 2019 model year,” Cars.com reports. “With increased U.S. parts sourcing for its 2.3L four-cylinder engine, the Ranger’s U.S. and Canadian parts content reached 70% for the 2020 model year, with majority-U.S. origins for its engine and transmission. It topped the Jeep Cherokee and Tesla Model S to rank as the No. 1 vehicle on the 2020 index.”

Five of the 20 most-American vehicles are trucks; four mid-sized pickups and the half-ton Toyota Tundra:2020 Chevrolet Colorado2020 Chevrolet Colorado

1. Ford Ranger (assembled in Wayne, Mich.)

6. Honda Ridgeline (Lincoln, Ala.)

10. Chevrolet Colorado (Wentzville, Mo.)

11. GMC Canyon (Wentzville, Mo.)

16. Toyota Tundra (San Antonio)


The next pickup trucks on the list were:

40. Jeep Gladiator (Toledo, Ohio)

44. Ford F-150 (assembled in Dearborn, Mich., and Claycomo, Mo.)

47. Ram 1500 (Sterling Heights, Mich.)

55. Nissan Titan (Canton, Miss.)

63. Ram 1500 Classic (Warren, Mich.)*

77. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (Roanoke, Ind.)*

85. GMC Sierra 1500 (Roanoke, Ind.)*

*Some vehicles also come from one or more assembly plants outside the country.

Cars.com is a digital automotive marketplace and solutions provider, and has been issuing its American-Made Index (AMI) for 15 years. The AMI is an independent annual list that ranks the new vehicles that contribute most to the U.S. economy based on criteria ranging from U.S. factory jobs and manufacturing plants to parts sourcing.

"This marks the 15th year we have released the American-Made Index, and for the first time, we are ranking a full, comprehensive list of qualifying American-made cars available in the U.S. Of some 350 cars on the market for 2020, 91 models qualified for our index," said Kelsey Mays, Cars.com's senior consumer affairs and vehicle evaluations editor. "The auto industry is highly globalized, but these 91 models bring jobs to America and investments to our local communities — a growing concern for Americans in the current climate."

A 2020 American-Made Index survey of consumers found that 70% of shoppers consider a car's U.S. economic impact a significant or deciding factor in their vehicle purchase; that's up from 66% who indicated the same in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has further impacted Americans' desire to "buy local." The survey found that nearly 40% of consumers report they are more likely to buy an American-made car due to the current health and economic crisis, while just 4% said they were less likely. And a whopping 26% said it was "unpatriotic" to buy a non-American-made car, compared to just 18% in 2019.

With rising interest in buying American amid the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cars.com has changed its methodology and expanded its rankings to all qualified cars built in the U.S.

In total, the 2020 American-Made Index ranks cars from 13 automakers built in 14 states.        

Related
Midsize Honda is the most-American pickup sold in the U.S. The only half-ton pickup with more than 55% American content is Ford&apos;s F-150.
Turns Out the 2019 Honda Ridgeline is the Most American-Made Truck
June 25, 2019
Recommended
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
How Inaction on Funding for Infrastructure Trickles Down to Impact Workers
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Barn Lightning Bolt Storm 99577 5953d2b0cd318
Stay Safe from Lightning Strikes on the Jobsite
The last week of June is Lightening Safety Awareness Week. Here's how to stay safe from lightning strikes and protect yourself and your co-workers every day of the year.
June 28, 2017
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Sponsored
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Preventative maintenance tools from Samsara can help you collect data directly from each machine. Detect issues and reduce unplanned downtime.
June 20, 2020
Latest
F 250 King Ranch 2
Towing Test: New 2020 Ford F-250 with 430 hp 7.3L V8
PickupTrucks.com road tests the 2020 Ford F-250 with the new 7.3L V8 to see how it performs and measure fuel economy towing a load
April 27, 2020
Getty Images 96340804
Trump Rolls Back Auto Fuel Efficiency Standards Below Automakers’ Abilities
New Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards require 1.5% annual improvements in mileage, despite auto industry saying it could lift efficiency 2.4% without regulation
April 1, 2020
Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition
Ram Truck Unveils 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition
Ram 1500 Southwest Edition packs additional features into new premium package.
March 26, 2020
Ram 85yfwjw9 320
[VIDEO] New Features of the RAM ProMaster Improve Safety
Features include forward collision mitigation with active braking, blind spot monitoring and cross path detection, crosswind assist, and a digital rearview mirror.
March 10, 2020
All Electric Transit
[VIDEO] Ford Announces 2022 Model Year All-electric Transit
Ford will debut an all-electric version of the Ford Transit for the U.S. and Canada for the 2022 model year.
March 4, 2020
20 Frd F150 Raptor
Ford Issues Pickup Recalls for select F-150 and Super-Duty pickup trucks.
Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety compliance recall for LED headlamps and two safety recalls for a block engine heater cable and inadequate axle lubricant.
February 27, 2020
Weather Guard Heavy Duty Truck Rack Ei Truck Left Wood High
Weather Guard Heavy Duty Steel Truck Rack
Heavy-duty 1,700-lb.-capacity truck rack maximizes cargo capacity
February 14, 2020
20200125 H D F 250 Heros 360 1024x683
Harley-Davidson Branded Ford F-250 Edition Truck Introduced
Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor Co. Collaborate on the Latest Edition of Fat Boy-Inspired Ford F-250.
February 13, 2020
Sales success of the GMC Sierra AT4 (inset 2019 model) drove adoption of the off-road capability package across GMC&apos;s truck and SUV line.
GMC Extends AT4 Premium Off-Road Truck Package Across 2021 Lineup
Premium GMC AT4 off-road sub-brand builds on Sierra pickup success to take authentic off-road capability to GMC Heavy Duty pickups, Canyon mid-size and the GMC SUVs
January 22, 2020
Jp020 288 G Lrufc98i6trho5eejr52vvplbmr
2020 Jeep Gladiator Named North American Truck of the Year
Automotive-media journalists pick reissue of historic Jeep pickup over Ford Ranger and Ram Heavy Duty
January 16, 2020
Tus2282 1024x683
First Harley-Davidson Edition GMC Pickup Introduced
Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor Co. collaborate to forge new GM truck model.
January 9, 2020
Tim Pope Super Duty
Ford Issues Safety Recall For Select 2017-19 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty Pickup Trucks
Vehicles with an electric tailgate latch-release switch mounted in the tailgate handle could experience unintended tailgate opening.
December 9, 2019
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
June 20, 2020
The Shelby F-150 Super Snake promises to be the fastest street legal limited edition truck available through Ford dealer showrooms.
Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport Goes Into Production
Only 250 of the 2020 model year trucks will be available in the USA, with a limited number available through select Shelby mod shops and distributors worldwide.
December 6, 2019
Rm020 358 Fn
Ram Introduces New ‘Built to Serve Edition’ Pickup Truck to Honor U.S. Armed Forces
Two specially selected colors represent each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces
November 6, 2019
Rm020 036 F Nq0l4a35ji3f37h9tirrpfdj4q3
Groupe PSA and FCA Plan to Join Forces to Form a Single Automotive and Truck Manufacturer
The combination would create the fourth largest global OEM in terms of annual unit sales at 8.7 million vehicles
November 5, 2019
Chevrolet Introduces 2021 Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition.
Chevrolet Introduces 2021 Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition Pickup Truck
Production model follows positive response to SEMA concept vehicle
November 5, 2019
2017 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel HFE
Ram Truck Recalls 160,000 Diesel-powered Pickup Trucks Over Fire Risk
Recall covers diesel-powered Ram 1500 pickups from model years 2014 through 2019
October 29, 2019
The Ram 3500 dual rear wheel pickup includes specifically designed sensors to cover the added width of dual rear wheels, giving a wider span of coverage when backing up with limited view.
Your Guide to Pickup Truck Trailer Safety
Technology and an understanding of the basics will help you safely tow equipment with your heavy-duty pickup truck.
October 21, 2019
Rm020 005 M Ma3g5p2r70c9plt01rcu1pv70ue
2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy-Duty Pickup Trucks
October 14, 2019
2017 Ford Explorer.
Ford Motor Company Issues Safety Recall For Select 2017 Explorer SUVs Due to Sharp Seat Frame Edge
Recall action affects 311,907 2017 Ford Explorers in the United States and federal territories, 23,380 in Canada and 3,045 in Mexico
September 13, 2019
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500h 11311711
GM is Recalling Over 3.4 million Heavy-duty Pickup Trucks and SUVs
Recall includes Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2014 through 2018 model years
September 11, 2019
The 2.7-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with active fuel management pumps out 310 hp and 348 lb.-ft. of torque.
Select the Correct Powertrain Options to Maximize ½-ton Pickup Truck Fuel Efficiency
Engine and drivetrain choice can push fuel efficiency above 30 mpg for 1/2-ton Ford, Chevrolet and Ram pickup trucks.
September 9, 2019
F600 Hero 5c99501e97ebe
Ford Issues Recalls on Nearly 500,000 Select Truck and SUV Models
Safety recall of select vehicles has been issued for potential lack of seat restraint in the event of a crash
September 3, 2019