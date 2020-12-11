2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Offers Up to 25 mpg

The Ford F-150 4x2 PowerBoost, with EPA-estimated ratings of 25 mpg city and 26 mpg highway, has an EPA-estimated range of 750 miles on a single tank of gas (Range calculation based on 30.6-gallon tank). The 4x4 PowerBoost-equipped truck has an EPA-estimated range of 700 miles on a single tank of gas.

The 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 – the only full hybrid available in a pickup – has a combined fuel economy rating of 25 mpg on 4x2 models. The 4x2 PowerBoost, with EPA-estimated ratings of 25 mpg city and 26 mpg highway, has an EPA-estimated range of 750 miles on a single tank of gas (Range calculation based on 30.6-gallon tank). The 4x4 PowerBoost-equipped truck has an EPA-estimated range of 700 miles on a single tank of gas.

The EPA estimates the 4x4 PowerBoost will get 24 mpg combined fuel economy, which is best among 4x4 gas-powered light-duty full-size pickups. EPA-estimated range is 700 miles on a single tank of gas.

“Our team spent months living with and observing truck customers at their homes, on job sites and on the weekends,” says Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product platform and operations officer. “Using electrification, we realized we could now give customers something they had long wanted but didn’t think was possible – tremendous power, great fuel economy and all-new capabilities to make their F-150 even more productive.”

Delivering 430 hp and 570 lb.-ft. of torque – the most torque ever for F-150 – the 4x2 PowerBoost truck is rated at a maximum 12,700 lbs. of conventional towing with Max Trailer Tow Package and a maximum payload of 2,120 lbs.

Pro Power Onboard is standard on PowerBoost-equipped F-150 with 2.4 kW of exportable power on tap at outlets in the cabin and cargo box. The optional 7.2-kW output provides enough power for everything from a tailgate event to a construction site.

Ford offers six engine options in the 2021 F-150.







