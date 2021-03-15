GM Targets Range and Battery Cost Improvements to Accelerate All-Electric Future

GM makes progress on next-generation Ultium chemistry ahead of new joint development agreement with SolidEnergy Systems.

March 15, 2021
General Motors Company
With GM’s next-generation lithium metal batteries, the expected energy density increase could enable higher range in a similarly sized pack or comparable range in a smaller pack. The weight and space savings from smaller battery packs could help with vehicle lightweighting or create more room for additional technology.
Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors
Gm 10842425

General Motors President Mark Reuss provides more details about GM’s next-generation Ultium battery chemistry and announces a joint development agreement with lithium metal battery innovator SolidEnergy Systems.

GM' lithium metal battery with a protected anode will feature a combination of affordability, high performance and energy density. The initial prototype batteries have already completed 150,000 simulated test miles at research and development labs at GM’s Global Technical Center in Warren, MI, demonstrating real-world potential.

To accelerate Li-Metal battery commercialization, GM is working with several innovative companies and making investments that will allow the company to scale quickly.

GM Ventures was an early investor six years ago in SES, a research, development and manufacturing leader of Li-Metal technology and AI-powered battery management software to optimize performance and safety. The 2015 investment was the start of a close working relationship between SES and General Motors’ research and development organization. 

Today’s joint development agreement is the next progression of that ongoing collaboration. As part of the agreement, GM and SES plan to build a manufacturing prototyping line in Woburn, Massachusetts, for a high-capacity, pre-production battery by 2023.

“Affordability and range are two major barriers to mass EV adoption,” said Reuss. “With this next-generation Ultium chemistry, we believe we’re on the cusp of a once-in-a-generation improvement in energy density and cost. There’s even more room to improve in both categories, and we intend to innovate faster than any other company in this space.”

The expected battery energy density increase could enable higher range in a similarly sized pack or comparable range in a smaller pack. The weight and space savings from smaller battery packs could help with vehicle lightweighting or create more room for additional technology.

Part of the foundation of GM and SES’ collaboration on Li-Metal prototype batteries is GM’s extensive lithium metal battery experience. The company’s expertise in this field has resulted in 49 patents granted and 45 patents pending. SES will also bring its own lithium metal intellectual property to the collaboration.

GM announces this rapid technical progress for possible use in future Ultium-based vehicles just one year after the reveal of the first-generation Ultium Platform. The first Ultium-based products are expected to go on sale later this year.

At the virtual Work Truck Show 2021, the company announces the expansion of a plug-in hybrid electric drive system for select Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Silverado 2500HD/3500 HD pickup trucks and the Chevrolet and GMC 3500 and 4500 chassis cabs.
XL Fleet Develops Plug-in Hybrid for GM HD Pickups
March 8, 2021
A prototype all-electric F-150 was demonstrated by towing 10 double-decker rail cars and 42 2019-model year F-150s, weighing more than 1 million pounds.
Ford Doubles Down on Electric Vehicles
February 8, 2021
GM plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targets to achieve carbon neutrality.
What Do GM's Plans for an All-electric Future Mean to Pickup Truck Users?
January 29, 2021
NDDOT's first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazardous areas and using the driverless vehicle intead.
13 Infrastructure Projects & Technologies Changing the Construction Industry
The American Society of Civil Engineers has unveiled 13 groundbreaking infrastructure projects and programs that are transforming the way engineers plan, build and adapt to the nation’s infrastructure needs
March 11, 2021
Picture3 6037d62f93c60[1]
The Top Concrete Stories of February 2021
The most popular stories concrete contractors found on ForConstructionPros.com/concrete from February 2021.
March 11, 2021
153926361 3905123956174440 8775256027587712657 N
10 Things to do Before the Paving Season Starts
As a large portion of the country is starting to defrost from the winter, it’s time to look ahead to the warmer months. Make sure your construction business is ready for the busy season with these tips.
March 11, 2021
Cq5dam web 3840 3840
Ford Issues Safety Recalls for 2020/2021 F-150 Pickups
Ford will correct windshield adhesion concern and incorrect payload information
March 1, 2021
The 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab has earned a 2021 Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
2021 Ram 1500 Is the Only Pickup to Earn 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology graded “superior” among more than 100 available safety and security features on the 2021 Ram 1500
February 24, 2021
Carloscastilla Stock adobe com
How Much Does a Truck Driver Make?
A career in truck driving is becoming a more viable option as unemployment rates reach an all time high, but how much should you be paid? The answer varies.
February 18, 2021
The Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is available on crew cab four-door models with a 5-ft. 7-in. bed and 20-in. aluminum wheels.
2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel Battles for the Top Pickup Efficiency Spot with 33 MPG
Ram Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel delivers 23 mpg city/33 mpg highway/26 mpg combined fuel economy in nearly a tie with the most-fuel-efficient half-ton pickup on the market
February 15, 2021
A prototype all-electric F-150 was demonstrated by towing 10 double-decker rail cars and 42 2019-model year F-150s, weighing more than 1 million pounds.
Ford Doubles Down on Electric Vehicles
Ford will now invest at least $22 billion in electrification through 2025
February 8, 2021
GM CEO Mary Barra explains the automaker's plan for an all-electric product line by 2035 in pursuit of becoming carbon neutral by 2040.
Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: What GM's All-electric Future Means for Pickup Trucks
Most-read construction stories of the week include insight on the Art of Selling Your Business, Peugeot merger delivers R&D boost to Ram Trucks, how COVID has changed Home Depot Rental, paver design puts operators first, more
February 5, 2021
The nameplates of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugot (Goupe PSA) have been merged under a newly created organization, Stellantis N.V.
Stellantis Becomes New Parent of Ram Trucks
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merges with Peugeot to create Stellantis.
February 1, 2021
GM plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targets to achieve carbon neutrality.
What Do GM's Plans for an All-electric Future Mean to Pickup Truck Users?
No manufacturers have announced plans for an all-electric heavy-duty pickup – 3/4-ton and larger models – and General Motors' decision to end tailpipe emissions by 2035 marks a turning point in pickup truck development
January 29, 2021
2021 Chevrolet Silverado Multi Flex Tailgate 08 5f7250f9b71f5
2021 Chevrolet Silverado Packs More Punch than a 6-Way Tailgate
2.7L Turbo engine adds thousands of pounds -- 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel adds an additional 1,900 lbs -- to trailering capacity for almost every configuration
January 27, 2021
Dt Night Front View Final 9 3 2020 5f524bbdb6e2a 5f876ec84d853
2021 Ram 1500
January 27, 2021
2021 Gmc Sierra Hd Black Diamond Edition (1)
2021 GMC 1500 and HD Pickups
January 27, 2021
All New F 150 016 5ef6146b62696
2021 Ford F-150
January 27, 2021
Et020 011 A Tgi0g3782ds4b30677ohsmfo5tm
FCA Becomes First Automotive OEM to Implement Amazon’s New Alexa Custom Assistant
Alexa Custom Assistant makes it fast and easy to create intelligent voice experiences in FCA products
January 15, 2021
2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn
Ram 1500 Crew Cab Earns 2020 IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating
Equipped with Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking and adaptive LED projector headlamps, Ram is first pickup to earn Top Safety Pick rating under new, more stringent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) testing.
December 11, 2020
The Ford F-150 4x2 PowerBoost, with EPA-estimated ratings of 25 mpg city and 26 mpg highway, has an EPA-estimated range of 750 miles on a single tank of gas (Range calculation based on 30.6-gallon tank). The 4x4 PowerBoost-equipped truck has an EPA-estimated range of 700 miles on a single tank of gas.
2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Offers Up to 25 mpg
The 2021 F-150 with 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 -- the only full hybrid available in a pickup -- delivers an EPA-estimated rating of 25 mpg on 4x2, the most of any gas-powered light-duty full-size pickup.
December 11, 2020
GM is doing most of the development work on its second-generation Ultium cells internally at its Chemical and Materials Systems Lab, located at the Global Technical Center in Warren, MI.
GM Plans More Than Half of Capital Spending and Product Development Devoted to Alternate-Fueled Vehicles
General Motors CEO Mary Barra says 40% of US new products will be battery electric vehicles by the end of 2025, financial commitment to EVs and AVs increased to $27 billion through 2025 – up from $20 billion planned before COVID-19
November 30, 2020
Rm021 592 Fn9ba2ntn8233sjgji4v2bfrea3t
Ram Launches Fourth Phase of U.S. Armed Forces-inspired, Limited-edition ‘Built to Serve’ Trucks
"Built to Serve Edition" Ram 1500 pickup trucks honor five branches of the United States armed forces
November 30, 2020
To develop the all-new Max Recline Seats available on the all-new F-150, Ford spent months studying how customers use the interiors of their trucks to catch up on rest.
Ford Unveils Max Recline Seats for F-150 Pickup
Max Recline Seats provide business-class comfort in F-150 during downtime – folding flat to nearly 180 degrees; innovative design raises the seat bottom for lower back support while the upper seatback can be rotated forward to provide neck comfort.
November 30, 2020
When designing the F-150, the design team also set out to target the most towing, payload, torque and horsepower in the light-duty full-size pickup segment. To achieve this goal, Ford introduces a new power option — a 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard —an integrated power generator.
2021 Full-size Pickups Ramp Up Capability
New full-size pickup truck features and technology reduce driver stress and simplify tasks.
November 16, 2020
E-Transit features optional Pro Power Onboard, which provides up to 2.4 kilowatts of power for North American customers to transform the vehicle into a mobile generator that powers tools and equipment on job sites and on the go.
Ford Reveals the 2022 E-Transit Electric Van
The E-Transit features next-level connected vehicle technology and electric vehicle-certified dealer support, all for a price starting under $45,000.
November 12, 2020
Rm021 542 Fn2am1a89ru751oqrghmo74dstda
Ram Launches 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition
Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn models are distinguished externally by a chrome-slat grille and header surrounding the premium LED lamps with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS).
October 19, 2020
F150 Profile
Ford Issues Safety Recall for Intermittent Rearview Camera Operation
Dealers will replace the rearview camera.
September 30, 2020
2021 Chevrolet Silverado Multi Flex Tailgate 08
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Adds Multi-Flex Tailgate and Trailering Enhancements
The available six-function tailgate offers offers Silverado customers easier access to bed cargo, enhanced loading solutions and a standing workstation.
September 28, 2020
Breaker Allied In Action 10947116
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Select and Protect Your Construction Fleet
Check out the week's top trending equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
September 18, 2020