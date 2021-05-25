2022 Chevrolet HD Pickup Trucks Offer Multi-Flex Tailgate

The Multi-Flex Tailgate will be offered as an option on all 2022 Silverado HD models, in addition to the Power Up/Down Tailgate option on LT, LTZ and High Country.

May 25, 2021
The Multi-Flex Tailgate offers six unique functions for increased tailgate and bed usability.
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD join the Silverado 1500 in offering the optional Multi-Flex Tailgate with its six unique functions for increased tailgate and bed usability.

Whether a customer needs a standing workstation or an easier load-in for materials, the Multi-Flex Tailgate configurations activate using a key fob or two tailgate-mounted buttons, one for the full gate and another for the inner gate. There is also a power tailgate button on the instrument panel.

The Multi-Flex Tailgate will be offered as an option on all 2022 Silverado HD models, in addition to the segment-exclusive Power Up/Down Tailgate option on LT, LTZ and High Country. The 2022 Silverado HD is available this summer.

