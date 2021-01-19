Stellar Industries Introduces the TMAX Low Cab Forward Aluminum Service Body

Stellar Industries designs the TMAX Low Cab Forward Aluminum Service Body, equipped with an aluminum body, low cab chassis, stainless-steel billet style hinges and double spring over center door closures.

January 19, 2021
Stellar Industries Inc.
Screenshot 2021 01 19 084122
Stellar Industries Inc.
Stellar Industries Logo 10942735

Stellar Industries introduced the Stellar TMAX Low Cab Forward (LCF) Aluminum Service Body. The TMAX LCF Aluminum is the latest addition to the successfully long-standing TMAX series, providing another option for service truck operators. 

The TMAX 2-14 Aluminum body coupled with a low cab chassis delivers unique operational advantages. The TMAX LCF provides users superior turn radius making it useful for metropolitan and small working areas. Additionally, through the use of a larger body, operators won’t have to sacrifice storage space and lifting capacity.

The TMAX LCF Aluminum is ideal for a 44,840 to 77,800 foot-pound rated service crane — the Stellar 7621 crane up to the Stellar 12630 crane. It also features the crane carrying reliability of the Stellar Torq-Isolator torsion box understructure and crane compartment, which isolates the cranes lifting force into the stabilizers and chassis frame, not into the storage compartments to avoid twisting the body and doors. The body side compartments are constructed of 1/8 inch high strength aluminum floors and walls, with double-panel aluminum doors featuring a bonded internal hat channel for ultimate strength while still reducing overall weight. 

The TMAX LCF Aluminum body also features the iconic aluminum extrusion compartment top, standard on all Stellar TMAX Aluminum Series bodies. The extruded top is formed of high strength aluminum and features two built-in accessory mounting rails that eliminate the need to drill holes in the compartment tops to mount equipment. The advent of the built-in accessory mounting rails makes mounting and relocating accessories a breeze. It also greatly reduces the chance of water intrusion into the compartments. The extruded top also incorporates wire harness channels inside the compartments for easy installation and to keep wires out of the way.   

The TMAX LCF Aluminum continues to use the stainless-steel billet style hinges, three-point stainless steel compression latches, and double spring over center door closures found in all TMAX Series service bodies. Each body is completely undercoated for additional protection from corrosion. All Stellar bodies are painted with a two-part polyurethane enamel paint for added protection and visual appeal. 

“We continue to work with customers to ensure we’re meeting their ever-changing needs,” said Adam Opperman, Stellar Industries product manager. “By adding the TMAX 2-14 Aluminum LCF to our product offering, it allows customers flexibility in choosing the right combination of equipment to fit their requirements.”

