Proposed HEROES Act Does Not Include Boost for Infrastructure

Democrats have released another sprawling stimulus package, known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions or HEROES Act. The legislation includes $875 billion for cash for state and local governments and Democratic leaders say is the centerpiece of the fifth coronavirus relief package. The package also includes $20 billion each for tribal nations and for U.S. territories and provisions to support multi-employer pensions.

"We can all agree that we must open our economy as quickly as we can but we must do so based on science and data," Pelosi said. "The key to opening the door is testing, tracing, treatment and social distancing."

The legislation also includes a slew of liberal priorities left out of previous bills, including $75 billion for mortgage relief and $100 billion in assistance for renters, $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service and $3.6 billion to shore up elections.

The bill goes further than previous bills in other ways, too: It would include another round of $1,200 checks for adults making up to $75,000. Under this bill, kids would receive the same amount, instead of $500. It would make $10 billion available to small businesses that haven’t received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.

What the bill does not include? Funding to boost infrastructure projects at the state and local level.

Since early April, states have lobbied Congress to provide $50 billion of transportation aid. Stay-at-home orders across the country have caused gas sales to plummet, slashing gas tax revenue dedicated to maintaining and improving roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

As states are struggling to keep up amidst dwindling gas tax revenues, many feel any future stimulus package should include dollars earmarked specifically to help states keep projects moving.

Infrastructure is Bipartisan Issue

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has condemned previous federal stimulus bills for being tainted by partisan politics According to AMNY, Cuomo says the HEROES Act must not be an opportunity for lawmakers to “bring home the bacon,” but rather a genuine, national effort to bring relief to states and Americans in need.

Cuomo said that he and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, would issue a joint statement on behalf of the National Governors Association calling for the HEROES Act to provide substantial financial relief to states and governments hard hit by COVID-19.

The new bill, Cuomo observed, must also include landlord and renter assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, increased payroll protection to preserve jobs, funds to help cover funeral expenses, and a repeal of the cap on state and local tax exemptions (SALT) that was part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in 2017.