Study: Plastic Use in Asphalt Pavements Showing Promising Results

Plastics Industry Association and NCAT study shows that asphalt formulations using recycled polyethylene (rPE) film recovered from retail locations could achieve many of the same benefits of traditional polymer-modified asphalt formulations.

June 22, 2020
Jessica Lombardo
Test projects in India and the United Kingdom of asphalt roads containing recycled plastic have demonstrated better wear resistance when compared to regular asphalt concrete pavement. A project in Texas was the first in the U.S. and Michigan projects were recently the first public asphalt roads.
Test projects in India and the United Kingdom of asphalt roads containing recycled plastic have demonstrated better wear resistance when compared to regular asphalt concrete pavement. A project in Texas was the first in the U.S. and Michigan projects were recently the first public asphalt roads.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, approximately 33 million tons of plastics were generated in 2014, with only less than 10 percent being recycled. The asphalt industry, being a leader in recycling and sustainability, has been looking for ways to use this waste materials in roadways. As with any experimental material in our roads, the proper testing needed to be done to ensure the process would result in long-lasting and high-performing roadways. 

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has worked to advance a research effort to explore using post-consumer recycled PE films as polymer additives in asphalt binder. In conjunction with the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT), the team has developed a formulation using the recycled PE that is comparable in most performance areas to that of traditional, virgin polymers used in asphalt today.

Testing shows that a new asphalt formulation using recycled polyethylene (RPE) film recovered from retail locations could achieve many of the same benefits of traditional polymer-modified asphalt formulations

How it Works

There are two approaches of incorporating recycled plastics in asphalt pavements: the wet process and the dry process (NCAT, 2019).

In the wet process, recycled plastics are added to the asphalt binder as polymer modifiers, where mechanical mixing is required to achieve a homogenous modified binder blend. In the dry process, recycled plastics are added directly to the mixture as aggregate replacement or mixture modifiers. The main obstacle to the implementation of the dry process is a concern of lack of consistency of the final produced mix.

However, the wet process also has limitations due to the poor storage stability of the plastic modified binders, where the recycled polymers tend to separate from the asphalt binder due to the difference in density and viscosity as well as the incompatibility between the two components. 

While there have been several sections of roadways constructed using these materials and methods, research is needed to establish a better understanding of the impact of recycled plastics on the performance, especially durability and cracking resistance, of asphalt binders and mixtures.

Although this study demonstrated the feasibility and certain performance benefits of using RPE for asphalt modification, the scientific-based development of this concept is still at an early stage and needs further research. Those who conducted the study also say research efforts are needed on life-cycle cost analysis, life-cycle assessment and recyclability to ensure that adding RPE has no negative impact on the cost-effectiveness, environmental impact and recyclability of asphalt pavements or any unintended consequences on the health and safety of plant operators and construction crews. 

You can read the full study here. 

Related
Test projects in India and the United Kingdom of asphalt roads containing recycled plastic have demonstrated better wear resistance when compared to regular asphalt concrete pavement. The Texas project was the first in the U.S. and the Michigan projects were the first public asphalt roads.
Recycled Plastic Roads Built in Michigan
October 22, 2019
The latest innovation in sustainable roadways are those made out of recycled plastic bottles. Plastic bottles are recycled into jeans, toys, furniture and, yes, more plastic bottles. The Dutch city of Rotterdam wants to turn them into highways.
Pavement Paved with Plastic
September 29, 2015
Recommended
Weekly supervisor meetings, weekly quality and safety reports, final walk-through attendance and sign off are all steps to keep construction projects on time, under budget and with no punch list items to complete.
5 Steps to Build Construction Projects On Time and Under Budget
You can get your construction projects completed on-time and under budget without punch-lists or call-backs by following these simple proven systems from construction business coach George Hedley
May 6, 2020
E Sub
3 Profit-Preserving RFI Tips for Construction Project Management in the Field
RFIs usually resemble a fork in the road: the longer it takes to get information to the field supervisor, the longer your field team risks working in the wrong direction
June 18, 2020
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance across the US
Sponsored
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance across the US
There is a coordinated effort to bring standardization and data equivalency across different pavement performance testing methods employed by individual states. The current system is inefficient at best and severely impacts budgets for many states.
May 26, 2020
Latest
Close Up Photo Of Gray Concrete Road 1197095
AED President Says "No More Excuses" on Infrastructure Investment
AED's Brian P. McGuire urges bipartisan action stating it is "long overdue for our leaders in Washington to provide substantial, long-term surface transportation investments."
June 19, 2020
Road Botics Image Logger Sampler
RoadBotics Introduces Image Logger on Asset Management Operating System
This technology places time-stamped geo-spatial image data on a GIS-enabled map, creating an easy way for communities to view all of their public assets on one platform.
June 19, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 18 At 7 30 49 Am
Why Infrastructure Investment Can't Wait
At the end of September, the last surface-transportation reauthorization expires. New federal infrastructure legislation can be a path to addressing problems that will only get costlier and more cumbersome without a major bipartisan push now.
June 18, 2020
Dog Leash Outdoors Pavement 432362
Report: Porous Pavements Improve Water Quality, Reduce Flooding
A new report published by the National Wildlife Federation and Allied World, explores the value of nature-based infrastructure for hazard risk reduction as an alternative to conventional approaches and highlighted porous pavements as one solution
June 16, 2020
Bill Oxford Ox Ghu60 Nwx U Unsplash
ARTBA Applauds Court's Decision on Federal COVID-19 Safety Mandate
Transportation builders association says the ruling assures that the transportation construction industry can use proven workplace best practices to protect its workers
June 15, 2020
The underinvestment and lack of interest in technology is responsible for the slow growth in productivity in the construction industry. To overcome that, we need to break out of our comfort zones and work towards adapting our workers to embrace these changes.
Three Keys to Technology Adoption in the Construction Industry
Construction contractors who are hesitant to implement new technologies into their business will fall behind. Want to lead the pack? Start here.
June 15, 2020
Abstract Art Blur Bright 373543
5 Data-Driven Tools to Boost Productivity in the Asphalt Industry
Knowing more about your construction operations can improve daily operations and business profitability
June 15, 2020
Vmt Drop1
May's Highway Trust Fund Receipt Plunge is a Transportation-Funding Tsunami for States
Tax-receipt deposits credited to the trust fund in May fell 79% from May 2019 levels, and the lag in reporting tax-receipt data allows congressional attention to supporting states through the coronavirus crisis to wander
June 12, 2020
Social Media 1200x628 (8)
Why Contractors Should Attend the Ignite Construction Summit
The Ignite Construction Summit is the industry’s premier management-focused education and networking program, specifically designed for business owners and top-level managers who are dedicated to “lighting a fire” within their company.
June 11, 2020
Cnt 228 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Construction Delays Expected from Coronavirus and Protests
Construction in several major cities has been impacted by ongoing protests and delays continue from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic; plus more industry news in the June 11, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
June 11, 2020
Annotation 2020 06 01 133545
AGC Projections for Infrastructure Funding in 2020 and the Part It Can Play in U.S. Economic Growth
AGC's Brian Turmail believes some form of added infrastructure investment could come in 2020 as part of surface transportation and other reauthorization packages
June 8, 2020
Advancements in GPS, telematics and automation have resulted in projects being built safer, faster, more efficient, with less cost and less risk.
Technology Helps Asphalt Contractors Rethink How They Work
Integrating technology into an asphalt paving job can increase your productivity, efficiency and competitiveness
June 2, 2020
Ensure extra safety measures with intelligent dash cams for fleets
Ensure extra safety measures with intelligent dash cams for fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
June 20, 2020
Anders Jilden N2 U Xc Pbiyi Unsplash
House’s INVEST in America Act Would Commit Nearly $500 Billion to U.S. Infrastructure
The surface transportation legislative proposal would provide $494 billion over five years to make transformative infrastructure investments in surface and rail transportation
June 3, 2020
Driver productivity can be done by bringing everything back to a dollar per hour that the driver is generating for the company - for tonnage or per load hauls.
Reduce trucking costs with an automated fleet management system
How an automated fleet management system can save money in your trucking operations.
June 3, 2020
Red Dump Truck Near Filed Rocks Under Cloudy Sky 1044290
e-Ticketing Platforms Provide Contactless Option for Construction Trucking
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ticket delivery method is becoming just as important as the ticket collection itself. Companies are finding e-ticketing keeps workers safe while speeding up operations.
June 2, 2020
Ke Atlas Xo Iob409 Qw0 Unsplash
U.S. Department of Transportation Provides $891 Million for 12 U.S. Transit Infrastructure Projects
A total of $891 million in federal funding will be provided to 12 transit infrastructure projects across the U.S.
June 2, 2020
Claudio Schwarz Purzlbaum Zh Bt Vp Bcdw Unsplash
Reject Effort to Force Universal COVID-19 Safety Standard on OSHA, ARTBA Tells Federal Court
ARTBA argues that construction workers are better protected from the coronavirus by construction industry best practices than by a single emergency standard
June 1, 2020
RFO condensables stream down an exhaust stack at a new facility.
RFO as a Burner Fuel?
A "best-to-worst" rating of which fuel to use in your asphalt plant questions the use of reclaimed fuel oil.
June 1, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 01 At 11 50 08 Am
WEM Analytics
WEM Analytics is a manager’s go-to tool to help identify the operational opportunities that have­­ the greatest impact to production.
June 1, 2020
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Region 3 for was recognized for a 23-mile section of two-lane State Highway 141 in Mesa County. This is CDOT&rsquo;s third PPA.
Perpetual Pavement Award Winners Announced for 2019 Season
A record number of 12 departments of transportation honored for success of long-life asphalt roads.
May 29, 2020
Cedarapids Crc320 Cone Plant
Cedarapids CRC320 Cone Crusher Plant
Easily transported on the road or on-site, the all electric plant takes the TG Series cones portable to fit a variety of layouts and applications.
May 28, 2020
Cnt 227 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Is Construction on the Path to Recovery?
Data shows some areas of construction are continuing to decline, but with many states opening back up will construction start to recover? Plus more industry news on this week's edition of Construction News Tracker.
May 28, 2020
Dsc 5075
New Course Focuses on Fundamentals of Transportation Construction Safety
Comprehensive safety training course is designed to help reduce motorist fatalities and injuries that occur in and around U.S. infrastructure improvement projects
May 27, 2020