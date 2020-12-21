Congress Set to Approve COVID Package with $45 Billion in Transportation Aid

The $2.4 trillion COVID relief and annual spending package is expected to pass both chambers of Congress Dec. 21 with overwhelming bipartisan support and be signed into law by President Donald Trump

December 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 329199485
Adobe Stock/scaliger

An eight-month congressional log jam on COVID relief is breaking and a $900 billion package is heading to Americans in time for the holidays.

Bipartisan congressional leaders Dec. 20 announced the agreement, which includes:

  • $45 billion for transportation program operational assistance
    • $16 billion for airline and airline contractor payroll support
    • $14 billion for public transportation agencies
    • $10 billion for state departments of transportation
    • $2 billion for airports
    • $2 billion for private motor coach
    • $1 billion for Amtrak
  • A second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for those businesses severely impacted by the pandemic
  • Final FY 2021 appropriations package that will set transportation and other programmatic investment levels for the year and include any supplemental infrastructure resources
  • Water Resources Development Act reauthorization legislation
    • Allows $16 billion in port, waterway and harbor maintenance projects to move forward

“ARTBA members who made thousands of grassroots contacts and participated in hundreds of virtual meetings with elected officials deserve applause for their dogged outreach,” said ARTBA President Dave Bauer. “The inclusion of transportation and, specifically, state department of transportation assistance, in this package demonstrates the value of those outstanding efforts.”  

The $2.4 trillion COVID relief and annual spending package is expected to pass both chambers of Congress Dec. 21 with overwhelming bipartisan support and be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Recommended
Cu Skidsteer
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Skid-steer Attachments that Help You Work Smarter
Most-read construction stories of the week include measuring the problem with pandemic construction-material shortages, Hyundai to buy Doosan by year’s end, Ford F-600 tows and hauls more than any other truck its size and F-150 rated 25 mpg
December 18, 2020
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Astec Inc. Restructures Sales Team
Sponsored
Astec Inc. Restructures Sales Team
As busy construction business owners know, it's not always easy to reach your sales representative when you need them. Astec Industries never wanted their customers to experience that.
December 11, 2020
Latest
6000 Dsc3532
Mauldin 6000 Asphalt Roller
December 14, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode 10: The Economy, Traits of a Top Contractor & Build America Friday
Where does the COVID relief bill stand? What will the road building industry look like in 2021? What are the traits of top contractors? Tune in to the latest episode of Hops & Highways to find answers to these questions and more!
December 13, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 10 133355
ARTBA Report Forecasts Modest Declines in 2021 Transportation Construction Market
Market is expected to shrink 5.5% next year, driven primarily by the severe economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
December 10, 2020
20201210 Woa People Plants Paving
World of Asphalt 2021 Announces Digital Education Platform
The People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference, March 9-11, features a variety of educational sessions and a live question-and-answer portion with the instructors. Registration opens January 14.
December 10, 2020
How States Rank On Climate Change Factors V3
How Biden's Climate Plan Will Impact State Infrastructure
LawnStarter ranked states on a variety of factors to develop an interactive list of how each might fare under Biden’s climate plan.
December 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 204126360
Material Shortages Significant Issue for Construction Contractors During Pandemic
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 71% of commercial construction contractors face at least one material shortage
December 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 157345654
TRIP Report says Almost Half of New York Roadways in Poor Condition
TRIP says that 47% of major locally and state-maintained roads and highways in New York are in poor or mediocre condition - costing the average NY driver $588 a year - $7.2 billion statewide.
December 9, 2020
Adobe Stock 321273227
Report: How to Fix Surface Transportation Funding
CEI says the current structure features a long-term funding shortfall (with inevitable bailouts) and a mismatch between who pays for roads and who uses them and there are better, more accurate and equitable ways to pay for them than a federal gas tax
December 9, 2020
Adobe Stock 201112704
Major Infrastructure Package from The President-Elect to Boost the Economy
Legislation would aim to fund typical road and bridge projects, but Democrats are likely to push for bigger investments.
December 8, 2020
Adobe Stock 335164321
Will Transportation Funding Pass in the Next COVID Relief Bill?
A new round of COVID-19 relief that includes transportation aid is on the congressional radar as the U.S. House and Senate prepare to adjourn for the year
December 8, 2020
Tactile Mobility’s user interface demonstrating the state of the roads in a defined polygon, comparing month to month and highlighting the changes.
Proof of Concept Lays Groundwork for Use of Technology in Road Safety and Maintenance
Tactile Mobility, the City of Detroit and a major Detroit-based automaker conduct proof of concept to demonstrate the value of tactile data in improving road safety and maintenance.
December 8, 2020
Adobe Stock 58926149
Asphalt Pavement Association Action Plan Supports Biden in Building Modern Infrastructure
NAPA sent a letter to Biden and his transition team expressing the desire to work with the administration to stabilize the economy, create and sustain jobs in the highway construction industry and build environmentally-friendly, resilient pavements
December 7, 2020
Astec Inc. Restructures Sales Team
Sponsored
Astec Inc. Restructures Sales Team
As busy construction business owners know, it's not always easy to reach your sales representative when you need them. Astec Industries never wanted their customers to experience that.
December 11, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Nine: Exclusive Interview with LeeBoy, Staying Warm on the Jobsite & Build America Friday
Brian Hall, territory manager at LeeBoy, joins us this week and talks about how their company is weathering the COVID-19 storm. We also share the latest news for the road building industry.
December 4, 2020
Infrastructure Roads Bridges
Inadequate Infrastructure Found by Civil Engineers in West Virginia
The West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave five categories of infrastructure an overall grade of a 'D' for the state
December 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 330996183
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Funding for Transportation, State & Local Governments
$908 billion bipartisan emergency relief framework includes $45 billion for transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak. State & local governments will receive $160 billion but it's unclear how much will be allocated to State DOTs
December 2, 2020
Dynapac
Dynapac and Modern Machinery strengthen their partnership in the Pacific Northwest
Modern Machinery offers the full line of Dynapac compaction and paving products in Montana, Idaho, Northern Wyoming, Washington, and Oregon.
December 2, 2020
Accu Track Overview
Stansteel Accu-Track Advantage Control
December 1, 2020
Delta Mist penetrates pavement to soften the asphalt binder and bind it to aggregates.
Fog Seals Preserve Pavement & Drive Innovation
Connecticut town test drives fog seal while protecting its infrastructure investment
December 1, 2020
Dscf4392
What are the Temperatures Impacting Hot Mix Asphalt Production?
Do you know the various key temperatures influencing the production process and the final placement of hot mix asphalt? Read to find out.
December 1, 2020
Img 20200813 110614
Oxford Construction Completes Plant Upgrades Piece by Piece
The Georgia-based highway contractor turned to ALmix to help them regain efficiency at their Albany plant
December 1, 2020
Pch1
The International Road Federation Announces Global Road Achievement Award
The award-winning section, completed by VSS International Inc., stretched 22 miles in Los Angeles County.
November 30, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Eight: Exclusive Interview with Dynapac, How to Find Workers in Unexpected Places & Build America Friday
How is Dynapac North America supporting customers during COVID-19? Where are some new places to try and find workers? What crew are we featuring in Build America Friday? Watch to learn more.
November 20, 2020
Covid 19 Protocol
How Paving Contractors are Coping with COVID-19
Many contractors are having to adjust their day-to-day business and strategic planning due to the pandemic.
November 19, 2020