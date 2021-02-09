Learn From the Pros - People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference

World of Asphalt announces five featured sessions you don't want to miss.

February 9, 2021
Dormie Roberts
World of Asphalt
A Conversation with Dave Turin: Finding the Gold Lining in Challenging Times | People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference
Image Supplied by World of Asphalt

Woa StandaloneVirtual events and meetings have become the "new norm", however, the way you utilize the information gained from industry education events has not changed.

World of Asphalt and NAPA, hosts of People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference set for March 9-11, has released an extensive line-up for event. With 60 expert-led sessions, choosing the most beneficial ones to attend might be difficult. Here is a look at five featured session that are worth attending.

A Conversation With Dave Turin: Finding the Gold Lining in Challenging Times - Dave Turin

Tuesday, March 9 11:15 - 12:15 pm CST

Reality show star “Dozer” Dave Turin grew up in the asphalt business, and that experience helped shape his career. Turin is coming to the People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference to have a peer-to-peer conversation with attendees, exploring the challenges he’s experienced in his career and what drives him to succeed. Bring your questions!

Not Everything is Flat: Paving Up, Down and Around - Todd Mansell - Caterpillar Paving

Tuesday, March 9 12:45 - 1:45 pm CST

The flexibility of asphalt pavement means it can go every which way a project requires, and Caterpillar’s Todd Mansell will walk attendees through paver setup, grade and slope control, graded takeoff and paving wide widths and steep inclines. Mansell focuses on proper paver setup, and attendees can learn how to set their equipment up to lay their path right the first time, no matter how difficult the project.

Best Practices for Milling and Profiling - Tom Chastain - Wirtgen America

Tuesday, March 9 10:00 - 11:00 am CST

One of World of Asphalt’s most popular speakers is back. Tom Chastain from Wirtgen America will lead professionals in a session on how to mill it, sweep it, tack it and pave it. Attendees will learn how to facilitate smoother cutting and more efficient profiling operations. Asphalt pavement professionals know getting these stages smooth can have a significant return on investment.

Best Practices for Residential and Commercial Paving - Brian Hall - LeeBoy

Thursday, March 11 10:00 - 11:00 am CST

LeeBoy’s Brian Hall returns to World of Asphalt to help asphalt paving professionals tackle their challenges with commercial and residential paving. Hall will walk attendees through the principles of not just laying down quality pavement but taking a project from planning to completion.

Culture is King - Brian Hess - The Pavement Group/Top Contractor School

Wednesday, March 10 12:45 - 1:45 pm

Pavement doesn’t lay itself, and top-notch talent doesn’t turn up on its own.  The Pavement Group’s,  Brian Hess knows the power an organization’s culture can have in attracting and retaining the talent needed to make, and keep, a business succeeding.  Hess will show attendees how to create an “unbreakable” culture, and how to turn that into growth for a business.


To register and check out all the sessions, visit WorldOfAsphalt.com.


