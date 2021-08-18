BROCK Announces New Team Members and Promotions

The company adds three new team members and new roles for four existing employees.

August 18, 2021
BROCK Asphalt Plant Components
Brock

Despite a tight labor market, BROCK, supplier of equipment, parts and on-site construction services for hot mix asphalt plants, is pleased to announce three new employees and new roles for four team members.

BROCK Welcomes:

  • Patrick Chandler, Representative – Parts and Purchasing.  Patrick recently joined BROCK after 18 years at Astec, Inc. (Astec) where he spent time in both parts sales and purchasing. Patrick will work with customers on parts needs as well as with vendors in his new role with the company.
  • Rodney Coogle, Representative – Engineering. Rodney comes from Terracon, a Chattanooga, TN area engineering firm.  Prior to Terracon, Rodney worked in engineering at Astec for 15 years.  In his role he will work with customers and sales to produce equipment drawings for manufacture at BROCK.
  • Jordan Stultz, Representative – Engineering. Jordan comes to BROCK from TAG Manufacturing, a Chattanooga, TN supplier of attachments for excavators worldwide. In his role he will draw equipment for manufacture at BROCK.

New Roles Include:

  • Anthony Caldwell, Director - Construction Services.  Anthony has over 34 years of experience in hot mix asphalt equipment. He has been with the company as Director of Manufacturing and Construction Services since July 1, 2020.  Construction Services, which includes equipment removal, set-up, and relocation, is a key growth area for BROCK that now will be Anthony’s focus. Industry veteran Junior Lasely, as previously announced, is the BROCK Manager – Manufacturing.
  • Donna Floyd, Manager – Parts and Purchasing.  Donna came to the company after 17 years at Astec. She has been with BROCK since late 2020. In her new role she will oversee parts sales and some purchasing functions.
  • Justin Vermeer, Representative – Parts and Purchasing. Justin joined BROCK in late 2020. Previously, he spent 8 years in the parts sales and purchasing areas at Astec. Justin will work with customers on parts needs as well as with vendors in purchasing.
  • Greg Stafford, Manager – Parts and Purchasing Support. Greg has been with BROCK since July 1, 2020. Previously Greg was Manager of Inside Operations. In his new role Greg will work with engineering, sales and purchasing to ensure accuracy and quality with the processes. Greg will also work with select vendors in purchasing.

“We are fortunate to be able to consistently add outstanding people who have a history of naturally working to build quality products, provide outstanding service, and value great relationships," says Ben Brock, President and CEO. "With today’s announcement, our company now has nearly 750 years of successful hot mix asphalt equipment industry experience in-house. All that said, we simply do not grow without our customers.  We once again want to thank our customers for their support!"

